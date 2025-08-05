Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - F4 Uranium Corp (TSXV: FFU) ("F4" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its maiden drill program on the Wales Lake Project, located approximately 28km southwest of Nexgen Energy's Arrow deposit and 20 km southwest of Paladin's Triple R uranium deposit. A total of 655 metres were drilled in 2 completed drillholes with both intersecting clear conductor targets, and drillhole WL25-003 greatly expanded the graphitic corridor by 2km, with multiple graphitic structures intersected. The program validates F4's approach of thoroughly modeled ground electromagnetic (EM) conductors over areas with enhanced airborne conductivity. The Wales Project is 100% owned by F4 and currently contains approximately 150 VTEM conductors totaling approximately 130 km in strike length. Only 3 conductor trends have been drill tested, a testament to the size and potential of the Project.

Highlights:

WL25-003 targeted the graphitic structure intersected in WL18-001, approximately 2km along strike to the east of the historic hole which intersected 21 ppm U over 0.5m. Three discrete graphitic conductive zones were intersected between 116.9m-320.5 m, varying from structurally hosted disseminated graphite and sulfides along with patchy hematite alteration, to pervasively graphite altered faults.

WL25-004 was collared at a previously untested area targeting a newly interpreted conductor plate model. The hole intersected graphite and sulfide alteration within a strongly fractured zone from 196.6m - 203.7m, in addition to an lower zone of disseminated graphite and sulfides between 239.8m - 253.2m.

Geochemical results from the 97 drill core samples collected will be incorporated into the Wales Project database, along with yet-to-come airborne VTEM Plus survey results (see Figure 1, and NR June 30, 2025) to advance understanding of the property and continue target development for basement hosted uranium mineralization on this under explored project. Priority next steps will include additional ground EM over conductive areas, including areas expected to be identified with the VTEM Plus survey. F4's Wales Lake Project, along with Clearwater West and Todd Lake, highlight F4's western Athabasca area portfolio in this immerging uranium district.

Sam Hartmann P.Geo, President and COO, commented:

"F4 is pleased to have completed its first drill program at Wales Lake; a very large project, with very little historic work, and 100% owned. Our initial approach of drill testing VTEM and ground electromagnetic conductors is validated, with both holes intersecting conductive lithologies including graphite - exactly where modeled. The next step is going to be incorporating the remainder of the VTEM data which we just flew, see Figure 1, and then start prioritizing specific target locations along these structures - areas where enhanced hydrothermal alteration might be expected - as we hunt for the next uranium deposit."

About Wales Lake:

F4 Uranium's 40,113-hectare Wales Lake Project consists of the Wales Lake East and Wales Lake West properties, both 100% owned, permitted and drill ready with strong airborne and ground conductor targets. Significantly underexplored with only two historic drillholes, the Wales Lake Project is located just outside of the Southwestern Athabasca Basin within 25km of Paladin's Triple R and Nexgen Energy's Arrow deposits. A series of recent discoveries including F3 Uranium's JR and Tetra Zones, Nexgen Energy's PCE occurrence, and Paladin Energy's Saloon area further highlight the uranium discovery potential near the Southwestern Athabasca Basin.

Wales Lake is accessed by Provincial Highway 955, which transects the property.

Table 1. Wales Lake Drill Hole Summary

Collar Information Conductive Lithologies

Intersected Total

Drill

hole Depth

(m) Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Az Dip From

(m) To

(m) Description WL25-003 591921 6354246 497 244 -75 116.90 140.20 Disseminated Graphite & Sulfides with Calcite and Hematite Alteration 368 295.30 295.80 Pervasive Graphite Shearzone 318.90 320.50 Pervasive Sulfides & Minor Graphite WL25-004 594550 6362429 523 91 -68 196.60 203.70 Graphite and Sulfide Altered Fracture Zone 287 239.80 253.20 Disseminated Graphite within Gneiss





Figure 1. Wales Lake 2025 Drill Program

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10832/261243_6fe27e70243298df_002full.jpg

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved on behalf of the Company by Sam Hartmann, P.Geo., President & Chief Operation Officer of F4, and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About F4 Uranium Corp:

F4 Uranium is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, and the latest uranium explorer, lead by the same management and exploration team with a legacy of discovery successes. The project portfolio includes 17 wholly owned properties totaling roughly 157,000 ha, many of which are near uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R, Nexgen Energy's Arrow and IsoEnergy's Hurricane projects. The assets were spun out of F3 Uranium in 2024, where the technical and management team made their third, and more recently fourth uranium discoveries at Patterson Lake North and Broach Lake. F4's core focus will be split between the west and east sides of the Athabasca Basin as the company is establishing itself as an explorer and project generator providing shareholders renewed exposure at an early stage.

Contact Information

F4 Uranium Corp.

750-1620 Dickson Avenue

Kelowna, BC V1Y9Y2

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

"Ray Ashley"

Raymond Ashley, CEO

F4 Uranium Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the suitability of the Properties for mining exploration, future payments, issuance of shares and work commitment funds, entry into of a definitive option agreement respecting the Properties, are "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange have not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/261243

SOURCE: F4 Uranium Corp.