

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade surplus decreased in June from a year ago as exports fell amid an increase in imports, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Tuesday.



The trade surplus dropped to EUR 525 million in June from EUR 925 million in the same month last year.



Exports fell 1.0 percent year-on-year in June, while imports were 4.4 percent higher.



Pulp exports plunged by 20.0 percent from last year, while the imports of ores grew by 25.0 percent.



Shipments to the EU countries fell by 12.9 percent in June, while imports from those countries increased by 6.4 percent. Exports to countries outside the EU grew 15.7 percent, and imports from those countries increased by 1.5 percent.



