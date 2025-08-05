

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's consumer price inflation eased somewhat as expected in July, preliminary data from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.7 percent year-over-year in July, slower than the 2.9 percent increase in June.



The annual price growth in food, alcohol, and tobacco softened to 4.9 percent from 5.5 percent. Costs for services grew 4.8 percent, and those for goods rose by 1.4 percent. Meanwhile, energy prices continued to decline by 4.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.5 percent.



