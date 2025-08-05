

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Unicharm reported first half profit to owners of parent of 41.8 billion yen, up 5.5% from last year. Basic earnings per share was 23.84 yen compared to 22.42 yen. Net sales were 464.17 billion yen, down 4.8% from a year ago.



For the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, the company projects: profit to owners of parent of 85.1 billion yen, basic earnings per share of 48.63 yen, and net sales of 974.0 billion yen.



