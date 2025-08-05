Anzeige
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
PR Newswire
05.08.2025 11:24 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JULY 2025

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 55%, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in July for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 64% and amounted to SEK 259.9 (158.8) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 2.2 (10.3) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 55% to SEK 262.1 (169.1) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - July 2025 increased by 57 % to SEK 1,780.1 (1,130.7) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

25-Jul

24-Jul

Change

YTD 2025

YTD 2024

Change

The Nordics

26.1

23.4

12 %

181.3

164.9

10 %

Central Europe

76.1

44.1

73 %

491.1

299.9

64 %

East Europe

31.3

29.0

8 %

217.8

220.6

-1 %

South & West Europe

47.3

33.3

42 %

309.3

193.6

60 %

The Baltics

10.0

8.0

25 %

66.8

55.5

20 %

North America

47.2

16.7

183 %

299.5

98.1

205 %

Asia-Pacific

20.0

2.9

590 %

169.0

28.2

499 %

Africa

1.9

1.4

36 %

12.1

8.3

46 %

Zinzino

259.9

158.8

64 %

1746.9

1069.1

63 %

Faun Pharma

2.2

10.3

-79 %

33.2

61.6

-46 %

Zinzino Group

262.1

169.1

55 %

1780.1

1130.7

57 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium,
Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-july-2025,c4214561

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4214561/a2c9455692c972ee.pdf

Press release Salesreport 2507

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-july-2025-302521833.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
