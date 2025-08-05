ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT JULY 2025

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 55%, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in July for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 64% and amounted to SEK 259.9 (158.8) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 2.2 (10.3) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 55% to SEK 262.1 (169.1) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January - July 2025 increased by 57 % to SEK 1,780.1 (1,130.7) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions,MSEK
25-Jul
24-Jul
Change
YTD 2025
YTD 2024
Change
The Nordics
26.1
23.4
12 %
181.3
164.9
10 %
Central Europe
76.1
44.1
73 %
491.1
299.9
64 %
East Europe
31.3
29.0
8 %
217.8
220.6
-1 %
South & West Europe
47.3
33.3
42 %
309.3
193.6
60 %
The Baltics
10.0
8.0
25 %
66.8
55.5
20 %
North America
47.2
16.7
183 %
299.5
98.1
205 %
Asia-Pacific
20.0
2.9
590 %
169.0
28.2
499 %
Africa
1.9
1.4
36 %
12.1
8.3
46 %
Zinzino
259.9
158.8
64 %
1746.9
1069.1
63 %
Faun Pharma
2.2
10.3
-79 %
33.2
61.6
-46 %
Zinzino Group
262.1
169.1
55 %
1780.1
1130.7
57 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium,
Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser: DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)
