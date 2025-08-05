Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.08.2025
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
Cango Inc. Announces July 2025 Bitcoin Production and Mining Operations Update

HONG KONG, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company") today published its Bitcoin production and mining operations update for July 2025.


Bitcoin Mining Production and Mining Operations Update for July 2025

Metric

July 2025 1

June 2025 1

Number of Bitcoin produced

650.5

450.0

Average number of Bitcoin produced per day

20.99

15.00

Total number of Bitcoin held 2

4,529.7

3,879.2

Deployed hashrate

50 EH/s

32 EH/s

Average operating hashrate 3

40.91 EH/s

29.92 EH/s

1.Unaudited, estimated.

2.As of month-end.

3.Average over the month.

Note: Cango holds Bitcoin for the long term and does not currently intend to sell any of its Bitcoin holdings.

Paul Yu, CEO and Director of Cango, commented, "With the addition of 18 EH/s at the end of June, our deployed hashrate expanded to 50 EH/s in July and allowed us to deliver a 45% month-over-month increase in Bitcoin producted to 650.5. Average operating hashrate of 40.91 EH/s throughout the month underscores our robust operational efficiency and significant growth potential as we continue to scale. This strong performance not only demonstrates our commitment to execution but also fuels our ambition to accelerate future production."

"With a new and experienced management team now onboard and growing Bitcoin treasury holdings from mining operations, we are now focused on laying the foundation for our vertical integration to transition towards a more diversified and resilient portfolio of mining sites and energy infrastructure."

About Cango Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is primarily engaged in the Bitcoin mining business, with operations strategically deployed across North America, the Middle East, South America, and East Africa. The Company entered the crypto asset space in November 2024, driven by advancements in blockchain technology, the growing adoption of digital assets, and its commitment to diversifying its business portfolio. In parallel, Cango continues to operate an online international used car export business through AutoCango.com, making it easier for global customers to access high-quality vehicle inventory from China. For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Juliet YE, Head of Communications
Cango Inc.
Email: ir@cangoonline.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2675436/CANG_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cango-inc-announces-july-2025-bitcoin-production-and-mining-operations-update-302521862.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
