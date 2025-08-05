

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Group PLC (DPUKY), a British fast food pizza delivery chain, on Tuesday reported a decline in profit before tax for the first half. However, the company registered an improvement in revenue.



For the 26-week period to June 29, the Group reported a pre-tax income of GBP 40.5 million, less than GBP 59.4 million in the same period last year. This is due to the one off profit of GBP 11.2 million from the disposal of the London corporate stores reported for the first half of the previous year.



Underlying pre-tax income was GBP 43.7 million as against the prior year's GBP 51.3 million.



Net profit was GBP 29.8 million, or 7.6 pence per share, compared with GBP 42.3 million, or 10.6 pence per share, a year ago. Underlying profit stood at GBP 32.9 million, or 8.4 pence per share, less than GBP 38.7 million, or 9.7 pence per share, in 2024.



Revenue was GBP 331.5 million, up from the previous year's GBP 326.8 million.



The company will pay an interim dividend of 3.6 pence per share on September 26 to shareholders on the register as of August 15.



Looking ahead, the Group, said: 'We have seen total orders and like-for-like sales improve towards the end of July after a softer start due to the tough comparator period with the Men's Euro 2024 knockout stages. Consumer confidence remains weak impacting sales growth, and with employment costs increasing and the uncertainty ahead of the Autumn Statement.'



For the full year, Domino's Pizza now expects underlying EBITDA of GBP 130 million to GBP 140 million, compared with the prior outlook of GBP 144.3 million to GBP 151.8 million.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News