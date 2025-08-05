C2 Blockchain Inc. Reaches Strategic Milestone with 200 Million DOG Coins Held in Treasury

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTC:CBLO), a U.S.-based blockchain infrastructure and digital asset treasury company, today announced that it has reached its ambitious DOG Coin reserve milestone, officially surpassing 200 million DOG Coins following the acquisition of an additional 3,200,438 DOG Coins. This brings the company's total holdings to 200,673,906 DOG Coins, further reinforcing its status as the largest publicly known corporate holder of DOG Coin.

This accomplishment underscores C2 Blockchain's long-term strategy to build shareholder value through exposure to emerging blockchain-native assets, while providing regulated, transparent access through public equity markets.

"Surpassing 200 million DOG Coins marks a key milestone in our treasury strategy," said Levi Jacobson, CEO of C2 Blockchain Inc. "We believe DOG Coin represents a culturally significant and technically resilient asset class, and our holdings continue to reflect that conviction."

DOG Coin: A Bitcoin-Native Digital Asset

DOG Coin, governed by the DOG of Bitcoin Foundation, is the first meme coin to be launched natively on the Bitcoin blockchain. With verifiable scarcity and no presale or insider allocations, DOG Coin has gained traction as a decentralized, community-driven digital asset.

C2 Blockchain believes that DOG Coin's alignment with Bitcoin's security model and cultural relevance within the broader crypto ecosystem makes it a compelling treasury asset for long-term corporate reserves.

