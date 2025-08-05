Anzeige
05.08.2025 13:02 Uhr
C2 Blockchain Inc. Reaches Strategic Milestone with 200 Million DOG Coins Held in Treasury

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTC:CBLO), a U.S.-based blockchain infrastructure and digital asset treasury company, today announced that it has reached its ambitious DOG Coin reserve milestone, officially surpassing 200 million DOG Coins following the acquisition of an additional 3,200,438 DOG Coins. This brings the company's total holdings to 200,673,906 DOG Coins, further reinforcing its status as the largest publicly known corporate holder of DOG Coin.

This accomplishment underscores C2 Blockchain's long-term strategy to build shareholder value through exposure to emerging blockchain-native assets, while providing regulated, transparent access through public equity markets.

"Surpassing 200 million DOG Coins marks a key milestone in our treasury strategy," said Levi Jacobson, CEO of C2 Blockchain Inc. "We believe DOG Coin represents a culturally significant and technically resilient asset class, and our holdings continue to reflect that conviction."

DOG Coin: A Bitcoin-Native Digital Asset
DOG Coin, governed by the DOG of Bitcoin Foundation, is the first meme coin to be launched natively on the Bitcoin blockchain. With verifiable scarcity and no presale or insider allocations, DOG Coin has gained traction as a decentralized, community-driven digital asset.

C2 Blockchain believes that DOG Coin's alignment with Bitcoin's security model and cultural relevance within the broader crypto ecosystem makes it a compelling treasury asset for long-term corporate reserves.

About C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTC:CBLO)
C2 Blockchain Inc. is a U.S.-based, publicly traded blockchain infrastructure and digital asset treasury company. The company is focused on building durable shareholder value through strategic accumulation of Bitcoin-native and multi-chain digital assets, while offering traditional investors exposure to blockchain-driven growth via equity markets.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com.

CONTACT:
C2 Blockchain Inc.
Investor & Media Relations
info@c2blockchain.com
www.c2blockchain.com

SOURCE: C2 Blockchain Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/c2-blockchain-inc.-reaches-strategic-milestone-with-200-million-dog-c-1056468

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
