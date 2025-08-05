

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP-A) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $428.7 million, or $2.13 per share. This compares with $427.0 million, or $2.03 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Molson Coors Beverage Company reported adjusted earnings of $412.3 million or $2.05 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.6% to $3.200 billion from $3.252 billion last year.



Molson Coors Beverage Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $428.7 Mln. vs. $427.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.13 vs. $2.03 last year. -Revenue: $3.200 Bln vs. $3.252 Bln last year.



