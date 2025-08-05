

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.



The pound rose to a 4-day high of 0.8680 against the euro and a 5-day high of 1.0780 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 0.8713 and 1.0730, respectively.



Against the yen and the U.S. dollar, the pound edged up to 196.36 and 1.3295 from early lows of 195.04 and 1.3260, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.85 against the euro, 1.09 against the franc, 200.00 against the yen and 1.36 against the greenback.



