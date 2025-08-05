Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Marathon Petroleum Corp. Reports Second-Quarter 2025 Results

FINDLAY, Ohio, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
- Second-quarter net income attributable to MPC of $1.2 billion, or $3.96 per diluted share
- $3.3 billion of adjusted EBITDA, driven by refining execution and commercial excellence; and continued Midstream strength
- Progressed Permian Natural Gas & NGL growth strategies with MPLX's announced acquisition of Northwind Midstream
- $1.0 billion of capital returned, inclusive of $692 million of share repurchases
Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) today reported net income attributable to MPC of $1.2 billion, or $3.96 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, compared with net income attributable to MPC of $1.5 billion, or $4.33 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.
The second quarter of 2025 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) was $3.3 billion, compared with $3.4 billion for the second quarter of 2024. Adjustments are shown in the accompanying release tables.
"Our second quarter results reflect actions we have taken to deliver on our strategic commitments," said President and Chief Executive Officer Maryann Mannen. "In refining, our team delivered 97% utilization and 105% margin capture; and we remain constructive on the long-term outlook. We have advanced our portfolio optimization for today and the future with MPLX's announcement of a $2.375 billion midstream acquisition in the Permian and MPC's $425 million divestiture of its partial interest in ethanol production facilities. We believe execution of our strategic commitments will position our integrated system to deliver industry-leading capital returns and offer a compelling value proposition for our shareholders."
Results from Operations
Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(In millions)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Refining & Marketing segment adjusted EBITDA
$
1,890
$
2,022
$
2,379
$
4,008
Midstream segment adjusted EBITDA
1,641
1,620
3,361
3,209
Renewable Diesel segment adjusted EBITDA
(19)
(27)
(61)
(117)
Subtotal
3,512
3,615
5,679
7,100
Corporate
(243)
(223)
(453)
(451)
Add: Depreciation and amortization
17
23
35
47
Adjusted EBITDA
$
3,286
$
3,415
$
5,261
$
6,696
Refining & Marketing (R&M)
Segment adjusted EBITDA was $1.9 billion in the second quarter of 2025, versus $2.0 billion for the second quarter of 2024. R&M segment adjusted EBITDA was $6.79 per barrel for the second quarter of 2025, versus $7.28 per barrel for the second quarter of 2024. Segment adjusted EBITDA excludes refining planned turnaround costs, which totaled $250 million in the second quarter of 2025 and $182 million in the second quarter of 2024.
R&M margin was $17.58 per barrel for the second quarter of 2025, versus $17.53 per barrel for the second quarter of 2024. Crude capacity utilization was 97%, resulting in total throughput of 3.1 million barrels per day (bpd) for the second quarter of 2025. R&M margin results were driven by higher capture, despite a weaker margin environment year-over-year.
Refining operating costs were $5.34 per barrel for the second quarter of 2025, versus $4.91 per barrel for the second quarter of 2024.
Midstream
Segment adjusted EBITDA was $1.6 billion in the second quarter of 2025, versus $1.6 billion for the second quarter of 2024. The results were primarily driven by higher rates and throughputs, offset by higher operating expenses.
Renewable Diesel
Segment adjusted EBITDA was $(19) million in the second quarter of 2025, versus $(27) million for the second quarter of 2024. The improvement in segment results was primarily due to increased utilization and higher margins.
Corporate and Items Not Allocated
Corporate expenses totaled $243 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared with $223 million in the second quarter of 2024.
Financial Position, Liquidity, and Return of Capital
As of June 30, 2025, MPC had $1.7 billion of cash and cash equivalents, including $1.4 billion of cash at MPLX, and no borrowings outstanding under its $5 billion five-year bank revolving credit facility. As of June 30, 2025, MPC had $210 million of commercial paper borrowings outstanding.
On May 1, 2025, MPC repaid all of its outstanding $1.25 billion senior notes due May 2025.
MPLX intends to finance its recently completed acquisition of the remaining 55% of the BANGL pipeline system and its announced acquisition of Northwind Midstream with debt.
In the second quarter, the company returned approximately $1.0 billion of capital to shareholders. As of June 30, 2025, the company had $6.0 billion available under its share repurchase authorizations.
Strategic Update
MPC's Refining & Marketing 2025 capital spending outlook includes continued high-return investments at its Los Angeles, Galveston Bay and Robinson refineries. In addition to these multi-year investments, the company is executing shorter-term projects that offer high returns through margin enhancement and cost reduction.
- Los Angeles : An investment targeted at improving the refinery's competitiveness by integrating and modernizing utility systems to improve reliability and increase energy efficiency. It is also intended to address a regulation mandating emissions reductions for all Southern California refineries. Capital spending in 2025 is expected to be $100 million, with an estimated return of approximately 20% and a completion targeted for year-end 2025.
- Robinson: A project that will increase the refinery's flexibility to optimize jet fuel production to meet growing demand. Capital spending in 2025 is expected to be $150 million, with another $50 million in 2026. The project's estimated return is 25% and completion is expected by year-end 2026.
- Galveston Bay: A project to upgrade high-sulfur distillate to higher-value ultra-low sulfur diesel with the addition of a 90 thousand barrel per day high-pressure distillate hydrotreater (DHT). Capital spending in 2025 is expected to be $200 million, with another $575 million in 2026 and 2027. The project's estimated return is greater than 20% and completion of the DHT is expected by year-end 2027.
In the third quarter, the company completed the sale of its interest in an ethanol production joint venture to its partner for gross proceeds of $425 million.
MPC's Midstream segment is expanding its Permian to Gulf Coast integrated value chain, progressing long-haul pipeline growth projects to support expected increased producer activity, and investing in Permian and Marcellus processing capacity in response to producer demand. Updates include:
Newly Announced
- Northwind Midstream: MPLX has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Northwind Delaware Holdings LLC (Northwind Midstream) for $2.375 billion in cash. Northwind Midstream provides sour gas gathering, treating, and processing services in Lea County, New Mexico. The portfolio includes over 200,000 dedicated acres, 200+ miles of gathering pipelines, two in-service acid gas injection wells, and a third permitted well which will bring its total capacity to 37 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d). The system is designed to have 440 MMcf/d of sour gas treating capacity, which is anticipated to be fully online in the second half of 2026. The system is supported by minimum volume commitments from the Delaware basin's top producers. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory clearance.
Ongoing
- Secretariat: A 200 MMcf/d processing plant increasing MPLX's gas processing capacity in the Permian basin to 1.4 Bcf/d; expected in service at the end of 2025.
- Harmon Creek III : Consists of a 300 MMcf/d processing plant and 40 thousand bpd (mbpd) de-ethanizer, which will increase MPLX's processing capacity in the Northeast to 8.1 Bcf/d and fractionation capacity to 800 mbpd; expected in service in the second half of 2026.
- BANGL Pipeline: In July, MPLX acquired the remaining 55% of BANGL, LLC, resulting in 100% ownership. The BANGL pipeline is expanding from 250 mbpd to 300 mbpd and will enable liquids to reach MPLX's Gulf Coast fractionators. The expansion is expected in service in the second half of 2026.
- Blackcomb and Rio Bravo Pipelines: These pipelines (up to 2.5 Bcf/d and 4.5 Bcf/d, respectively) are designed to transport natural gas from the Permian to domestic and export markets along the Gulf Coast; expected in-service in the second half of 2026.
- Traverse Pipeline: A bi-directional 2.5 Bcf/d pipeline designed to transport natural gas along the Gulf Coast between Agua Dulce and the Katy area. The pipeline enhances optionality for shippers to access multiple premium markets and is expected in service in 2027.
- Gulf Coast Fractionators: Two 150 mbpd fractionation facilities near MPC's Galveston Bay refinery. The fractionation facilities are expected in service in 2028 and 2029. MPC is contracting with MPLX to purchase offtake from the fractionators, which MPC intends to market globally.
- LPG Export Terminal: A strategic partnership with ONEOK, Inc. to develop a 400 mbpd LPG export terminal and an associated pipeline, which is anticipated in service in 2028.
Third-Quarter 2025 Outlook
Refining & Marketing Segment:
Refining operating costs per barrel(a)
$
5.70
Distribution costs (in millions)
$
1,525
Refining planned turnaround costs (in millions)
$
400
Depreciation and amortization (in millions)
$
415
Refinery throughputs (mbpd):
Crude oil refined
2,730
Other charge and blendstocks
210
Total
2,940
Corporate (includes $20 million of D&A)
$
240
(a)
Excludes refining planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense.
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(In millions, except per-share data)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenues and other income:
Sales and other operating revenues
$
33,799
$
37,914
$
65,316
$
70,620
Income from equity method investments
212
373
442
577
Net gain (loss) on disposal of assets
6
(1)
6
19
Other income
84
76
187
357
Total revenues and other income
34,101
38,362
65,951
71,573
Costs and expenses:
Cost of revenues (excludes items below)
30,025
33,945
59,385
63,538
Depreciation and amortization
789
838
1,582
1,665
Selling, general and administrative expenses
867
823
1,650
1,602
Other taxes
223
234
450
462
Total costs and expenses
31,904
35,840
63,067
67,267
Income from operations
2,197
2,522
2,884
4,306
Net interest and other financial costs
319
194
623
373
Income before income taxes
1,878
2,328
2,261
3,933
Provision for income taxes
268
373
305
666
Net income
1,610
1,955
1,956
3,267
Less net income attributable to:
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
-
5
-
15
Noncontrolling interests
394
435
814
800
Net income attributable to MPC
$
1,216
$
1,515
$
1,142
$
2,452
Per share data
Basic:
Net income attributable to MPC per share
$
3.96
$
4.34
$
3.69
$
6.90
Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)
307
349
309
355
Diluted:
Net income attributable to MPC per share
$
3.96
$
4.33
$
3.68
$
6.88
Weighted average shares outstanding (in millions)
307
350
310
356
Capital Expenditures and Investments (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(In millions)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Refining & Marketing
$
347
$
302
$
709
$
592
Midstream
691
241
1,077
568
Renewable Diesel
1
2
2
3
Corporate(a)
26
24
53
42
Total
$
1,065
$
569
$
1,841
$
1,205
(a)
Includes capitalized interest of $20 million, $12 million, $38 million and $24 million for the second quarter 2025, the second quarter 2024, the first six months of 2025 and the first six months of 2024, respectively.
Refining & Marketing Operating Statistics (unaudited)
Dollar per Barrel of Net Refinery Throughput
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Refining & Marketing margin(a)
$
17.58
$
17.53
$
15.57
$
18.38
Less:
Refining operating costs(b)
5.34
4.91
5.53
5.45
Distribution costs(c)
5.52
5.38
5.64
5.60
Other income(d)
(0.07)
(0.04)
(0.05)
(0.39)
Refining & Marketing segment adjusted EBITDA
$
6.79
$
7.28
$
4.45
$
7.72
Refining planned turnaround costs
$
0.90
$
0.66
$
1.32
$
1.60
Depreciation and amortization
1.45
1.63
1.52
1.73
Fees paid to MPLX included in distribution costs above
3.59
3.57
3.72
3.77
(a)
Sales revenue less cost of refinery inputs and purchased products, divided by net refinery throughput.
(b)
Excludes refining planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense.
(c)
Excludes depreciation and amortization expense.
(d)
Includes income or loss from equity method investments, net gain or loss on disposal of assets and other income or loss.
Refining & Marketing - Supplemental Operating Data
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Refining & Marketing refined product sales volume (mbpd)(a)
3,835
3,706
3,642
3,474
Crude oil refining capacity (mbpcd)(b)
2,963
2,950
2,963
2,950
Crude oil capacity utilization (percent)(b)
97
97
93
90
Refinery throughputs (mbpd):
Crude oil refined
2,883
2,867
2,754
2,647
Other charge and blendstocks
177
184
201
207
Net refinery throughputs
3,060
3,051
2,955
2,854
Sour crude oil throughput (percent)
45
45
45
45
Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)
55
55
55
55
Refined product yields (mbpd):
Gasoline
1,526
1,527
1,506
1,448
Distillates
1,117
1,131
1,073
1,034
Propane
70
68
69
66
NGLs and petrochemicals
242
237
202
201
Heavy fuel oil
61
46
67
58
Asphalt
81
80
77
81
Total
3,097
3,089
2,994
2,888
Inter-region refinery transfers excluded from throughput and yields above (mbpd)
76
90
60
82
(a)
Includes intersegment sales.
(b)
Based on calendar day capacity, which is an annual average that includes downtime for planned maintenance and other normal operating activities.
Refining & Marketing - Supplemental Operating Data by Region (unaudited)
The per barrel for Refining & Marketing margin is calculated based on net refinery throughput (excludes inter-refinery transfer volumes). The per barrel for the refining operating costs, refining planned turnaround costs and refining depreciation and amortization for the regions, as shown in the tables below, is calculated based on the gross refinery throughput (includes inter-refinery transfer volumes).
Refining operating costs exclude refining planned turnaround costs and refining depreciation and amortization expense.
Gulf Coast Region
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Dollar per barrel of refinery throughput:
Refining & Marketing margin
$
15.17
$
15.86
$
13.59
$
17.22
Refining operating costs
4.18
3.73
4.63
4.29
Refining planned turnaround costs
0.19
0.28
1.12
1.80
Refining depreciation and amortization
0.90
1.36
0.98
1.45
Refinery throughputs (mbpd):
Crude oil refined
1,233
1,192
1,124
1,087
Other charge and blendstocks
154
162
161
172
Gross refinery throughputs
1,387
1,354
1,285
1,259
Sour crude oil throughput (percent)
55
55
58
56
Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)
45
45
42
44
Refined product yields (mbpd):
Gasoline
637
639
617
604
Distillates
511
512
462
456
Propane
40
39
39
37
NGLs and petrochemicals
149
139
127
125
Heavy fuel oil
58
40
52
48
Asphalt
19
15
15
15
Total
1,414
1,384
1,312
1,285
Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and yields above (mbpd)
51
51
37
46
Mid-Continent Region
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Dollar per barrel of refinery throughput:
Refining & Marketing margin
$
17.86
$
17.49
$
15.49
$
18.08
Refining operating costs
5.01
4.71
4.96
4.98
Refining planned turnaround costs
1.04
1.20
0.84
1.16
Refining depreciation and amortization
1.35
1.34
1.37
1.41
Refinery throughputs (mbpd):
Crude oil refined
1,165
1,157
1,146
1,094
Other charge and blendstocks
55
67
60
69
Gross refinery throughputs
1,220
1,224
1,206
1,163
Sour crude oil throughput (percent)
24
26
24
27
Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)
76
74
76
73
Refined product yields (mbpd):
Gasoline
633
638
637
613
Distillates
431
427
432
405
Propane
22
21
21
20
NGLs and petrochemicals
62
63
47
48
Heavy fuel oil
14
14
13
15
Asphalt
61
64
61
65
Total
1,223
1,227
1,211
1,166
Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and yields above (mbpd)
8
12
7
13
West Coast Region
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Dollar per barrel of refinery throughput:
Refining & Marketing margin
$
23.18
$
21.68
$
20.60
$
21.90
Refining operating costs
8.33
7.40
8.42
8.46
Refining planned turnaround costs
2.31
0.26
2.74
1.84
Refining depreciation and amortization
1.50
1.30
1.49
1.41
Refinery throughputs (mbpd):
Crude oil refined
485
518
484
466
Other charge and blendstocks
44
45
40
48
Gross refinery throughputs
529
563
524
514
Sour crude oil throughput (percent)
66
63
66
64
Sweet crude oil throughput (percent)
34
37
34
36
Refined product yields (mbpd):
Gasoline
271
280
264
262
Distillates
179
207
181
185
Propane
8
8
9
9
NGLs and petrochemicals
35
38
34
33
Heavy fuel oil
42
34
42
29
Asphalt
1
1
1
1
Total
536
568
531
519
Inter-region refinery transfers included in throughput and yields above (mbpd)
17
27
16
23
Midstream Operating Statistics (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Pipeline throughputs (mbpd)(a)
6,219
6,129
6,121
5,759
Terminal throughputs (mbpd)
3,183
3,197
3,139
3,063
Gathering system throughputs (million cubic feet per day)(b)
6,562
6,614
6,539
6,420
Natural gas processed (million cubic feet per day)(b)
9,740
9,568
9,760
9,470
C2 (ethane) + NGLs fractionated (mbpd)(b)
634
665
647
649
(a)
Includes common-carrier pipelines and private pipelines contributed to MPLX. Excludes equity method affiliate pipeline volumes.
(b)
Includes operating data for entities that have been consolidated into the MPLX financial statements as well as operating data for partnership-operated equity method investments.
Renewable Diesel Financial Data (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(In millions)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Renewable Diesel margin(a)
49
37
$
75
$
32
Less:
Operating costs(b)
66
59
136
126
Distribution costs(c)
25
19
47
51
Other income(d)
(23)
(14)
(47)
(28)
Renewable Diesel segment adjusted EBITDA
$
(19)
$
(27)
$
(61)
$
(117)
Planned turnaround costs
$
25
$
1
$
36
$
2
JV planned turnaround costs
2
-
10
-
Depreciation and amortization
18
17
36
33
JV depreciation and amortization
23
23
45
45
(a)
Sales revenue less cost of renewable inputs and purchased products.
(b)
Excludes planned turnaround and depreciation and amortization expense.
(c)
Excludes depreciation and amortization expense.
(d)
Includes income or loss from equity method investments, net gain or loss on disposal of assets and other income or loss.
Select Financial Data (unaudited)
June 30,
March 31,
(in millions of dollars)
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1,673
$
3,812
Total consolidated debt(a)
28,654
30,910
MPC debt
7,429
8,492
MPLX debt
21,225
22,418
Equity
23,264
23,065
(in millions)
Shares outstanding
304
309
(a)
Net of unamortized debt issuance costs and unamortized premium/discount, net.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management uses certain financial measures to evaluate our operating performance that are calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures we use are as follows:
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to MPC and Adjusted Diluted Income Per Share
Adjusted net income attributable to MPC is defined as net income attributable to MPC excluding the items in the table below, along with their related income tax effect. We have excluded these items because we believe that they are not indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted diluted income per share is defined as adjusted net income attributable to MPC divided by the number of weighted-average shares outstanding in the applicable period, assuming dilution.
We believe the use of adjusted net income attributable to MPC and adjusted diluted income per share provides us and our investors with important measures of our ongoing financial performance to better assess our underlying business results and trends. Adjusted net income attributable to MPC or adjusted diluted income per share should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to net income attributable to MPC, diluted net income per share or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted net income attributable to MPC and adjusted diluted income per share may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to MPC to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to MPC (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(In millions)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net income attributable to MPC
$
1,216
$
1,515
$
1,142
$
2,452
Pre-tax adjustments:
Gain on sale of assets
-
(151)
-
(151)
Tax impact of adjustments(a)
-
23
-
23
Non-controlling interest impact of adjustments
-
55
-
55
Adjusted net income attributable to MPC
$
1,216
$
1,442
$
1,142
$
2,379
Diluted income per share
$
3.96
$
4.33
$
3.68
$
6.88
Adjusted diluted income per share
$
3.96
$
4.12
$
3.68
$
6.67
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
307
350
310
356
(a)
Income taxes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 were calculated by applying a federal statutory rate and a blended state tax rate to the pre-tax adjustments after non-controlling interest. The corresponding adjustments to reported income taxes are shown in the table above.
Adjusted EBITDA
Amounts included in net income (loss) attributable to MPC and excluded from adjusted EBITDA include (i) net interest and other financial costs; (ii) provision/benefit for income taxes; (iii) noncontrolling interests; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) refining planned turnaround costs and (vi) other adjustments as deemed necessary, as shown in the table below. We believe excluding turnaround costs from this metric is useful for comparability to other companies as certain of our competitors defer these costs and amortize them between turnarounds.
Adjusted EBITDA is a financial performance measure used by management, industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies to assess the financial performance and operating results of our ongoing business operations. Additionally, we believe adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors for trending, analyzing and benchmarking our operating results from period to period as compared to other companies that may have different financing and capital structures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to income (loss) from operations, net income attributable to MPC, income before income taxes, cash flows from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to MPC to Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(In millions)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net income attributable to MPC
$
1,216
$
1,515
$
1,142
$
2,452
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
394
440
814
815
Provision for income taxes
268
373
305
666
Net interest and other financial costs
319
194
623
373
Depreciation and amortization
789
838
1,582
1,665
Renewable Diesel JV depreciation and amortization
23
23
45
45
Refining & Renewable Diesel planned turnaround costs
275
183
740
831
Renewable Diesel JV planned turnaround costs
2
-
10
-
Gain on sale of assets
-
(151)
-
(151)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
3,286
$
3,415
$
5,261
$
6,696
Refining & Marketing Margin
Refining & Marketing margin is defined as sales revenue less cost of refinery inputs and purchased products. We use and believe our investors use this non-GAAP financial measure to evaluate our Refining & Marketing segment's operating and financial performance as it is the most comparable measure to the industry's market reference product margins. This measure should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, Refining & Marketing gross margin or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our calculation thereof may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Reconciliation of Refining & Marketing Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Refining & Marketing Gross Margin and Refining & Marketing Margin (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(In millions)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Refining & Marketing segment adjusted EBITDA
$
1,890
$
2,022
$
2,379
$
4,008
Plus (Less):
Depreciation and amortization
(405)
(453)
(811)
(897)
Refining planned turnaround costs
(250)
(182)
(704)
(829)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
667
656
1,291
1,271
Income from equity method investments
(3)
(7)
(8)
(17)
Net gain on disposal of assets
-
-
-
-
Other income
(51)
(49)
(119)
(293)
Refining & Marketing gross margin
1,848
1,987
2,028
3,243
Plus (Less):
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization)
2,803
2,606
5,787
5,715
Depreciation and amortization
405
453
811
897
Gross margin excluded from and other income included in Refining & Marketing margin(a)
(98)
(106)
(168)
(179)
Other taxes included in Refining & Marketing margin
(63)
(73)
(133)
(132)
Refining & Marketing margin
$
4,895
$
4,867
$
8,325
$
9,544
Refining & Marketing margin by region:
Gulf Coast
$
1,845
$
1,882
$
3,072
$
3,802
Mid-Continent
1,970
1,928
3,360
3,784
West Coast
1,080
1,057
1,893
1,958
Refining & Marketing margin
$
4,895
$
4,867
$
8,325
$
9,544
(a)
Reflects the gross margin, excluding depreciation and amortization, of other related operations included in the Refining & Marketing segment and processing of credit card transactions on behalf of certain of our marketing customers, net of other income.
Renewable Diesel Margin
Renewable Diesel margin is defined as sales revenue plus value attributable to qualifying regulatory credits earned during the period less cost of renewable inputs and purchased product costs. We use and believe our investors use this non-GAAP financial measure to evaluate our Renewable Diesel segment's operating and financial performance. This measure should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, Renewable Diesel gross margin or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our calculation thereof may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Reconciliation of Renewable Diesel Segment Adjusted EBITDA to Renewable Diesel Gross Margin and Renewable Diesel Margin (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(In millions)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Renewable Diesel segment adjusted EBITDA
$
(19)
$
(27)
$
(61)
$
(117)
Plus (Less):
Depreciation and amortization
(18)
(17)
(36)
(33)
JV depreciation and amortization
(23)
(23)
(45)
(45)
Planned turnaround costs
(25)
(1)
(36)
(2)
JV planned turnaround costs
(2)
-
(10)
-
Selling, general and administrative expenses
9
14
18
28
Income from equity method investments
(18)
(12)
(34)
(25)
Other income
(8)
-
(11)
-
Renewable Diesel gross margin
(104)
(66)
(215)
(194)
Plus (Less):
Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization)
114
64
212
150
Depreciation and amortization
18
17
36
33
Martinez JV depreciation and amortization
21
22
42
43
Renewable Diesel margin
$
49
$
37
$
75
$
32
