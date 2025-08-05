

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's industrial production recovered at the quickest pace in almost five years in June amid a strong rebound in manufacturing activity, figures from the statistical office INSEE showed Tuesday.



Industrial output rose 3.8 percent monthly in June, reversing a 0.7 percent decline in May. Production was expected to grow by 0.8 percent.



Further, this was the fastest expansion since July 2020, when production rose 4.8 percent.



Similarly, manufacturing output advanced 3.5 percent, in contrast to a 1.2 percent fall in May.



Within manufacturing, production of coke and refined petroleum products surged by 21.2 percent, and that of machinery and equipment goods rose by 4.2 percent. Data showed that the manufacture of food products and beverages increased 0.8 percent.



Manufacture of transport equipment output was 16.6 percent higher, and production in the utility segment rose 5.3 percent. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying production increased only 0.2 percent.



