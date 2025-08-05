Garmin International, Inc.: Garmin announces collaborations with leading brands for Garmin Marathon Series

Companies will bring exciting activations to the expo, course and finish line festival

OLATHE, Kan., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced Brooks, Dexcom, Maurten, Shokz and Therabody will support the Garmin Marathon Series with products and programming, beginning with the inaugural races in Toledo, Ohio on Sunday, Sept. 21.

"As leaders in their respective fields, these brands are the ideal collaborators to enrich the signature experience we're creating for the Garmin Marathon Series. Each brings something unique to our events, whether they're engaging with runners at the two-day expo, providing support on the course or helping finishers recover and celebrate after the race."

- Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing

Brooks

Brooks Running creates market-leading performance running footwear, apparel, sports bras, and accessories distributed worldwide, propelled since 1914 by a never-ending curiosity with how humans move, pushing the limits of motion science, engineering, and technology to create gear that unlocks the power of energy and movement for everyone. Each participant of the Garmin Marathon Series will receive a branded Brooks running shirt to commemorate the event. Additionally, Brooks will be onsite at the expo with its latest gear and along the course at a designated cheer station.

Dexcom

Dexcom empowers people to take control of health through innovative glucose biosensing technology. With Dexcom G7 and Stelo by Dexcom, its first over-the-counter glucose biosensor, it is easier than ever to get started with a biosensor that best suits each user's unique needs. Dexcom G7 and Stelo transform how runners track glucose levels and understand their metabolic health. Dexcom will have a presence at the expo and finish line festival, as well as a dedicated cheer zone along the course.

Maurten

Known for revolutionizing sports nutrition with its debut in 2015, Maurten has gained a reputation as the world's leading nutrition brand for endurance athletes. Runners will have access to Maurten gels at designated aid stations, empowering them to stay fueled and perform their best. Maurten will also be onsite at the expo.

Shokz

As the pioneer and leader in open-ear listening, Shokz helps runners stay motivated, aware, and connected-without compromising on comfort or sound quality. Throughout the Garmin Marathon Series, Shokz will showcase its innovative headphones at the expo, power runners through the toughest miles with a high-energy cheer station, and join the celebration at the finish line festival.

Therabody

By supercharging performance with science-backed recovery devices, Therabody enables athletes to train harder, perform better and recover faster. Race participants can take advantage of an exclusive offer on Therabody recovery devices to support their training, and benefit from using them throughout race weekend in Therabody recovery zones at the expo, along the course and at the finish line festival.

The Garmin Marathon Series is a bold new chapter in road running events, wholly owned and produced by Garmin, a global leader in fitness technology and pioneer of the first running smartwatch. Launching in fall 2025 with events in Toledo, Ohio, and Tucson, Arizona, the Series offers four race distances: a Boston Marathon qualifier full marathon, USATF-certified half marathon, 10K and 5K 1. Registration for the Garmin Marathon Series is currently open for all race distances in Toledo and Tucson. For additional information about the cities, races, community engagement opportunities and future locations, please visit garmin.com/marathons.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the aviation, automotive, fitness, marine and outdoor markets. Dedicated to helping people make the most of the time they spend pursuing their passions, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. Visit the Garmin Newsroom, email our media team, connect with @garmin on social, or follow our blog.

1 Tucson courses are pending certification and subject to change.

