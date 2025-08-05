Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, today announced customers can now upgrade their Cessna Citation CJ1 with the all-Garmin retrofit solution following Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) supplemental type certification (STC). Customers can have the upgrade installed at any of the company's global service network locations to add significant technological advances and new capabilities to their aircraft.

Textron Aviation announced customers can now upgrade their Cessna Citation CJ1 with the all-Garmin retrofit solution following Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) supplemental type certification (STC).

The Garmin avionics upgrade including the new, larger 12-inch G600 TXi flight display, TXi EIS, GTN 750Xi GPS/NAV/COMM and GFC 600 digital autopilot is a cutting-edge solution for the CJ1 cockpit. The system offers situational awareness features such as Stabilized Approach monitoring and aural V-speed alerting during takeoff. Optionally, the upgrade can also include Garmin's GWX 8000 StormOptix weather radar, GDL® 60 datalink for the PlaneSync connected aircraft management system and more.

"At Textron Aviation, we're committed to enhancing customers' aircraft no matter where it is in its lifecycle, and offering the all-Garmin retrofit solution for the Cessna Citation CJ1 delivers on that commitment," said Brian Rohloff, senior vice president, Customer Support. "The upgrade enhances the in-flight experience, offering the latest technology available today to support pilots as missions and technology evolve."

The Cessna Citation CJ1 light jet holds up to eight occupants, has a range of 1,266 nm and received certification in 2000. Textron Aviation produced nearly 200 CJ1s until 2005.

As the original equipment manufacturer of the aircraft, Textron Aviation can offer the OEM-certified upgrade of the Cessna Citation CJ1 avionics that maintains the system integrity as originally certified. Customers can have the upgrade installed at a Textron Aviation service center.

