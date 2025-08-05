

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $374 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $367 million, or $1.28 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Yum! Brands Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $405 million or $1.44 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.6% to $1.933 billion from $1.763 billion last year.



Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



