

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Fidelity National Information Services (FIS):



Earnings: -$470 million in Q2 vs. $238 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.90 in Q2 vs. $0.43 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Fidelity National Information Services reported adjusted earnings of $716 million or $1.36 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.36 per share Revenue: $2.616 billion in Q2 vs. $2.490 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.46 - $1.50 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2,650 - $2,665 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $5.72 - $5.80 Full year revenue guidance: $10,520-$10,570 Mln



