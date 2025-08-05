

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $492 million, or $8.47 per share. This compares with $461 million, or $7.96 per share, last year.



Excluding items, TransDigm Group Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $558 million or $9.60 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.90 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.3% to $2.237 billion from $2.046 billion last year.



TransDigm Group Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $492 Mln. vs. $461 Mln. last year. -EPS: $8.47 vs. $7.96 last year. -Revenue: $2.237 Bln vs. $2.046 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $36.33 - $37.15 Full year revenue guidance: $8,760 - $8,820 Mln



