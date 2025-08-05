

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production expanded at the fastest pace in eight months in June, the statistical office INE said on Tuesday.



Industrial production increased by a calendar-adjusted 2.3 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 1.7 percent rise in May. Moreover, this was the fastest growth since October 2024, when production rose 2.6 percent.



By sector, energy production advanced the most, by 7.5 percent, followed by capital goods with an increase of 4.7 percent. Intermediate goods output was 0.8 percent higher, and consumer goods production increased 1.0 percent.



Data showed that unadjusted industrial output posted an annual growth of 4.9 percent, reversing a 1.0 percent decrease in May.



On a monthly basis, industrial output grew 1.0 percent, after a 0.8 percent gain in the previous month.



