Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.: Kingsway Announces Acquisition of AAA Flexible Pipe Cleaning Corp.

Kingsway Search Xcelerator's 10th Acquisition

Asset-light plumbing services business with recurring revenues and leading market position

Purchase price of $3.5 million, plus a potential earn-out of up to $1.5 million, for a total maximum purchase price of $5.0 million

Unaudited pro-forma annual revenue of $7.0 million

Unaudited pro-forma annual adjusted EBITDA of $0.7 million

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) ("Kingsway" or the "Company"), the only publicly-traded US company employing the Search Fund model to acquire and build great businesses, today announced the acquisition of AAA Flexible Pipe Cleaning Corp ("Advanced Plumbing and Drain"), a leading commercial and residential plumbing services business located in Cleveland, Ohio. Advanced Plumbing and Drain is the second business operated under the Kingsway Skilled Trades platform.

Advanced Plumbing and Drain is one of the top commercial plumbing services companies in the Cleveland, Ohio metropolitan service area. Founded in 1926 by Benjamin Fisco, Advanced Plumbing and Drain has been owned and operated by the Fisco family for nearly a century and has developed a well-earned reputation for quality, integrity, professionalism, and service.

Advanced Plumbing and Drain's customer base is split 65% commercial and 35% residential, and approximately 90% of revenues are either recurring or reoccuring. Kingsway believes Advanced Plumbing and Drain has significant opportunity for both revenue and profit growth, and Kingsway intends to accelerate investment in people, service lines, and marketing.

The transaction closed on August 1, 2025. The purchase price included $3.0 million cash at close, a $0.5 million seller note due in 2030, and a potential earn-out of up to $1.5 million based on growth in adjusted EBITDA that is payable in 2027 and 2028. Kingsway is also responsible for certain closing fees and expenses.

Management will provide additional details about the acquisition during the company's second quarter 2025 earnings call. Rob Casper, President of Kingsway Skilled Trades, sourced and led the transaction for Kingsway.

Management Commentary

"I am excited to welcome Advanced Plumbing and Drain to the Kingsway Skilled Trades platform," said JT Fitzgerald, Kingsway's President and CEO. "Advanced Plumbing and Drain is a wonderful fit for our strategy, and I am confident that with Rob's leadership and Kingsway's financial backing, the future is bright for a business that has been a valuable member of the northeast Ohio community for almost a century."

"It is a tremendous honor to be entrusted with Advanced Plumbing and Drain by the Fisco family," said Rob Casper, President of Kingsway Skilled Trades. "I am committed to building on the company's reputation for quality work and uncompromising customer service, and am thrilled to help write the next chapter of the company's story."

"I am thrilled to partner with the Kingsway team, a collaboration I believe will drive remarkable growth and innovation," said Ernie Fisco, President of Advanced Plumbing and Drain. "Kingsway's expertise and vision align seamlessly with our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers."

About AAA Flexible Pipe Cleaning Corp

Advanced Plumbing and Drain is a trusted leader in plumbing services across Cleveland and Northeast Ohio, with decades of experience serving municipal, commercial, and residential clients. Known for its deep expertise in plumbing, waterproofing, and sewer cleaning and repair, Advanced Plumbing and Drain brings innovative solutions and state-of-the-art technology to every job. The company's licensed, bonded, and insured technicians are available 24/7, delivering reliable service and peace of mind to its customers.

About the Company

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway") (NYSE: KFS) is the only publicly-traded US company employing the Search Fund model to acquire and build great businesses.

Kingsway owns and operates a collection of high-quality B2B and B2C services companies that are asset-light, growing, profitable, and that have recurring revenues. Kingsway seeks to compound long-term shareholder value on a per share basis via its decentralized management model, its talented team of operators, and its tax-advantaged corporate structure.

