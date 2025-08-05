Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received assay results from 10 of 20 holes drilled during its Rottenstone SW Spring 2025 program, confirming the discovery of a substantial copper-zinc VMS system at the Rush target.

Rush-001: 1.21% Cu, 9.34% Zn, 5.59 g/t Ag over 3.53m

Rush-002: 0.44% Cu, 3.44% Zn, 2.84 g/t Ag over 23.70m

Rush-003: 0.76% Cu, 5.42% Zn, 4.47 g/t Ag over 1.5m

Rush-009: 1.29% Cu, 12.38% Zn, 0.28% Pb, 7.47 g/t Ag over 2.55m

Rush-010: 0.78% Cu, 1.91% Zn, 0.53% Pb, 12.71 g/t Ag over 27.00m

Key Highlights:

Ramp Metals is pleased to share key highlights from its ongoing exploration efforts at its flagship Rottenstone SW Saskatchewan property:

Rush : Assay results for Rush-001, Rush-002, Rush-003, Rush-004, Rush-009, and Rush-010 have been received. All drill holes received, excluding Rush-004 indicate substantial copper, zinc, and silver mineralization within multiple lenses ( Table 1) . The Rush-001 & Rush-010 drill collars were located approximately 165m apart. These results are interpreted as evidence of a new volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) similar to Foran Mining's McIlvenna Bay deposit in Saskatchewan. Expanded Rush drill results, based on a 0.1% Cu cutoff grade, are available in Table 2 .

Geophysics : Initial airborne EM and Mag data for the remainder of the Rottenstone SW claim has been received, revealing multiple new high-priority targets with geophysical signatures similar to Rush, Ranger, and Rogue ( Figure 4 & 5) . The Company anticipates receiving the final airborne geophysical report in the coming weeks.

Field Program: An exploration program is planned that will investigate new and existing targets across the property through prospecting, BHEM, and ground geophysics. A wildfire is currently burning within the Rottenstone SW claim block (Figure 6), thus fieldwork is anticipated to begin when fire risk decreases later in the summer/fall season. Prospective areas exposed by the current wildfire will also be examined during this program.

"The copper-zinc VMS discovery at Rush marks an exciting breakthrough for Ramp Metals," stated Jordan Black, the Company's CEO. "These intercepts from Rush could be compared to those from the initial phases of Foran Mining's McIlvenna Bay deposit, which is also located in Saskatchewan. Rush hosts high-grade, near-surface mineralization alongside a large, untested anomaly, with results pointing to the potential for a significant and high-impact VMS system. With numerous additional geophysical targets identified and copper market fundamentals stronger than ever, we believe the timing couldn't be better to aggressively advance this discovery. Backed by a robust treasury of over $5 million dedicated to exploration, we are fully committed to unlocking a high-grade gold/copper system and driving the Rush target toward a substantial resource."

Drill Highlights

Table 1: Drill Result Highlights

HOLE ID From To Length (m) Cu % Zn % Ag g/t Au g/t Pb % Co ppm Rush-001 31.53 33.30 1.77 0.60 6.95 4.99 0.02 0.01 110 Rush-001 61.47 65.00 3.53 1.21 9.34 5.59 0.03 0.02 161 including 63.50 64.00 0.50 2.26 9.75 7.70 0.05 0.01 181 including 64.50 65.00 0.50 2.19 4.64 13.20 0.04 0.04 95 Rush-001 71.94 73.49 1.55 0.68 10.13 3.83 0.02 0.03 80 Rush-001 112.00 117.00 5.00 0.13 0.04 10.31 0.02 0.18 15 including 112.00 113.00 1.00 0.19 0.04 27.20 0.02 0.41 11

Rush-002 55.00 56.50 1.50 0.99 0.36 31.77 0.24 0.01 20 Rush-002 69.30 93.00 23.70 0.44 3.44 2.84 0.01 0.08 39 including 69.30 71.97 2.67 1.71 10.43 7.13 0.03 0.01 147 Rush-002 77.50 78.50 1.00 0.65 3.02 4.30 0.02 0.11 41 Rush-002 89.00 93.00 4.00 0.48 4.49 4.16 0.02 0.12 28

Rush-003 64.00 65.50 1.50 0.76 5.42 4.47 0.04 0.02 84 including 64.69 65.50 0.81 1.31 9.61 7.77 0.07 0.01 143 Rush-003 87.76 93.50 5.74 0.38 1.75 3.45 0.01 0.10 30 including 93.00 93.50 0.50 0.90 1.84 8.60 0.04 0.16 23 Rush-003 100.00 106.00 6.00 0.18 1.21 14.55 0.02 0.82 16 including 100.00 101.00 1.00 0.20 6.90 9.40 0.02 0.79 53

Rush-009 65.50 71.00 5.50 0.35 0.29 2.72 0.02 0.04 15 including 67.00 67.50 0.50 1.35 2.12 6.70 0.03 0.02 37 Rush-009 88.20 90.25 2.05 0.73 10.02 3.76 0.01 0.02 115 Rush-009 97.00 102.00 5.00 0.13 0.08 22.31 0.12 0.39 8 Rush-009 115.95 118.50 2.55 1.29 12.38 7.47 0.04 0.28 155 Rush-009 135.00 136.50 1.50 0.53 12.55 8.70 0.04 0.40 139 Rush-009 172.75 176.50 3.75 0.18 5.31 3.31 0.02 0.01 40 Rush-009 178.00 179.00 1.00 0.13 7.35 2.05 0.04 0.02 43

Rush-010 18.00 45.00 27.00 0.78 1.91 12.71 0.05 0.53 40 including 21.50 25.50 4.00 0.90 9.99 18.79 0.03 2.60 85 including 34.50 45.00 10.50 1.41 0.61 21.39 0.10 0.15 51 Rush-010 94.00 96.00 2.00 0.48 0.05 0.99 0.03 0.01 18

*True widths have not been determined at this time.

Rush

The Company has received assay results for Rush-001, Rush-002, Rush-003, Rush-004, Rush-009, and Rush-010. To date, all drill holes returned at the Rush target, excluding Rush-004, have encountered significant Cu-Zn-Ag mineralization within multiple lenses (Table 1), which the Company considers indicative of a new VMS discovery in Saskatchewan. Rush-001, Rush-002, Rush-003, and Rush-009 were drilled at the initial discovery zone (Figure 1), while Rush-010 tested the NE edge of the conductive anomaly where the rock samples during the October 2024 field program were taken (January 20, 2025 News Release). This mineralization encountered in Rush-010 represents a 165m step-out from the mineralization encountered in Rush-001, Rush-002, Rush-003 & Rush-009.

"We are extremely pleased with our new discovery at the Rush VMS target." commented Garrett Smith, Ramp Metals' VP of Exploration. "VMS deposits tend to form in clusters, and the recently completed geophysics highlight a number of additional targets. We look forward to expanding on this new discovery, and continuing to track down the high-grade gold encountered during last season."





Figure 1: Locations and assay status of Rush Drill Holes from the 2025 Spring Drill Program

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/261254_ef0361c8e4f3e918_001full.jpg





Photo 1: Rush-001 Box 13 & 14; 57.55-66.53m

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/261254_ef0361c8e4f3e918_002full.jpg





Photo 2: Rush-002 Box 15 & 16; 66.32-75.34m

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/261254_ef0361c8e4f3e918_003full.jpg





Photo 3: Rush-009 Box 25 & 26; 109.43-118.70m

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/261254_ef0361c8e4f3e918_004full.jpg





Photo 4: Rush-010 Box 5 & 6; 20.25-29.23m

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/261254_ef0361c8e4f3e918_005full.jpg





Photo 5: Rush-010 Box 9 & 10; 38.13-47.14m

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/261254_ef0361c8e4f3e918_006full.jpg





Figure 2: Rush Cross section A'-B'. Location slice can be seen in Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/261254_ef0361c8e4f3e918_007full.jpg

The Rush target is a newly identified area of interest located approximately 7.5 km NW of Ranger. Rush overlies a NE-SW striking zone of high conductivity approximately 1200m in length. The area is heavily forested, and bedrock exposure is limited to sporadic ridges which parallel the NE-SW regional foliation. A total of 10 holes were drilled in the Spring 2025 program at Rush, and 56 rock samples were taken in Fall 2024. Disseminated Chalcopyrite and Malachite staining were noted in multiple rock samples. Rock samples returned values of up to 1.61% copper, 0.79 g/t gold, and up to 113 g/t silver across different samples. A total of 24 soil samples were also taken and returned values of up to 798.5 ppm copper and 21,152 ppb (21.15 g/t) silver (January 20, 2025 News Release).

Ranger

Ranger-002, Ranger-003, Ranger-004, and Ranger-005 did not yield significant gold intercepts with assay results reaching up to 0.104g/t Au over 1m. In addition to Ranger-001, drill holes Ranger-002, Ranger-003, and Ranger-004 returned intercepts between 2 and 10 metres in length, with weakly elevated concentrations of copper, zinc, and silver mineralization. While these values are low, they are consistently observed and contextually significant in relation to the sulphide content, the geophysical signature, and the previously identified gold from earlier drilling and field programs. The Company believes that it may be on the edge of a more robust system and intends to investigate further once assays from all Ranger drill holes are returned.

Assays remain pending for Ranger-006, Ranger-007, and Ranger-008. Ranger-008 tested an EM anomaly approximately 1.5km to the NE of Ranger-001.





Figure 3: Locations and assay status of Ranger Drill Holes from the 2025 Spring Drill Program

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/261254_ef0361c8e4f3e918_008full.jpg

Rogue

Three drill holes were completed at the Rogue target. Assays are currently pending for Rogue-004, Rogue-005, and Rogue-006. Drill hole locations at Rogue can be seen in the June 6, 2025 News Release.

Geophysics

The Company has completed Airborne geophysics using the Xcite HTDEM system across the entire Rottenstone SW property (April 14, 2025 News Release), which generated multiple new high-priority targets with geophysical signatures similar to Rush, Ranger, and Rogue. Initial Mag and EM geophysical results for the remainder of the Rottenstone SW property have become available as seen in Figure 4 and Figure 5.

Ground and BHEM geophysical surveys are scheduled at Rush to further delineate targets along the Rush anomaly. Dias Geophysical, based in Saskatoon, SK, has been contracted to conduct these surveys.





Figure 4: Updated Total Magnetic Intensity Map for Rottenstone SW

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/261254_ef0361c8e4f3e918_009full.jpg





Figure 5: Airborne EM Conductivity Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/261254_ef0361c8e4f3e918_010full.jpg

Field Program

An exploration program is planned that will assess new and existing targets across the property through prospecting, BHEM, and ground geophysics. Currently there is a wildfire burning within the Rottenstone SW Claim block. Fieldwork will begin when wildfire risks decrease later into the summer/fall season. Prospective areas exposed by the current fire will also be examined during this program. See Figure 6 for the current perimeter of the wildfire on the Rottenstone SW claim as of August 3, 2025.





Figure 6: Perimeter of the current wildfire burning on Rottenstone SW as of August 3, 2025.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8725/261254_ef0361c8e4f3e918_011full.jpg

Wildfire Data courtesy of Natural Resources Canada.

Canadian Forest Service. 2022. Canadian Wildland Fire Information System (CWFIS), Natural Resources Canada, Canadian Forest Service, Northern Forestry Centre, Edmonton, Alberta. http://cwfis.cfs.nrcan.gc.ca.

Permits

The Company has submitted an amendment to its existing permits, requesting a two-year extension, authorization for an additional 30,000 metres of drilling, and approval to establish a temporary work camp.

Next Steps

Assays pending from 10 additional drill holes

Final airborne geophysics report expected in coming weeks

Ground and BHEM geophysics planned to refine drill targeting

Field program pending wildfire resolution

Follow-up drilling anticipated upon receipt of permits pending wildfire resolution

With over $5 million dedicated to exploration, Ramp Metals is well-capitalized to fast-track its discovery pipeline across multiple high-priority VMS and gold targets.

Expanded Results

Table 2: Expanded Results Table

*Note: a cutoff grade of 0.10% Cu was applied

HOLE # From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu % Zn % Ag g/t Au g/t Pb % Co ppm Rush-001 29 30 1.00 0.11 0.03 1.50 0.01 0.03 11 Rush-001 31.53 32 0.47 0.46 9.76 4.00 0.02 0.01 123 Rush-001 32 32.5 0.50 0.59 7.34 5.30 0.03 0.01 95 Rush-001 32.5 33 0.50 0.43 7.46 4.40 0.02 0.01 129 Rush-001 33 33.3 0.30 1.12 1.02 7.00 0.01 0.02 84 Rush-001 33.3 34 0.70 0.23 0.06 2.40 0.01 0.02 19 Rush-001 49 50 1.00 0.43 0.04 36.00 0.04 1.07 15 Rush-001 50 51 1.00 0.14 0.02 11.00 0.01 0.39 17 Rush-001 55 56 1.00 0.14 0.07 2.80 0.02 0.02 15 Rush-001 56 57 1.00 0.11 0.09 1.40 0.01 0.03 15 Rush-001 61.47 62 0.53 0.34 10.36 2.50 0.04 0.01 160 Rush-001 62 62.5 0.50 0.70 9.21 2.80 0.02 0.03 163 Rush-001 62.5 63 0.50 0.93 10.91 4.10 0.02 0.03 175 Rush-001 63 63.5 0.50 1.49 9.82 6.00 0.03 0.01 178 Rush-001 63.5 64 0.50 2.26 9.75 7.70 0.05 0.01 181 Rush-001 64 64.5 0.50 0.61 10.66 3.00 0.02 0.01 177 Rush-001 64.5 65 0.50 2.19 4.64 13.20 0.04 0.04 95 Rush-001 67 68 1.00 0.27 0.08 1.30 0.01 0.05 13 Rush-001 70 70.41 0.41 0.14 3.68 1.10 0.02 0.04 71 Rush-001 71.94 72.5 0.56 0.94 11.86 4.40 0.02 0.02 128 Rush-001 72.5 73 0.50 0.59 11.66 4.00 0.01 0.05 44 Rush-001 73 73.49 0.49 0.49 6.60 3.00 0.02 0.04 63 Rush-001 88 89 1.00 0.11 0.01 1.60 0.02 0.04 4 Rush-001 112 113 1.00 0.19 0.04 27.20 0.02 0.41 11 Rush-001 116 117 1.00 0.26 0.03 14.40 0.07 0.07 16 Rush-001 134 135 1.00 0.10 0.02 0.80 0.02 0.00 10

Rush-002 23 24 1.00 0.16 0.04 6.00 0.02 0.02 31 Rush-002 31 32 1.00 0.10 0.04 1.90 0.01 0.02 28 Rush-002 32 33 1.00 0.11 0.04 1.20 0.01 0.02 13 Rush-002 34 35 1.00 0.17 0.04 1.10 0.01 0.01 20 Rush-002 35 36 1.00 0.13 0.02 1.00 0.01 0.02 15 Rush-002 43.44 44.28 0.84 0.68 0.06 51.00 0.04 2.48 13 Rush-002 50 51 1.00 0.15 0.06 5.20 0.01 0.03 9 Rush-002 54.42 55 0.58 0.28 0.14 7.20 0.01 0.03 27 Rush-002 55 55.5 0.50 1.39 0.46 37.10 0.11 0.02 27 Rush-002 55.5 56 0.50 0.81 0.33 34.30 0.49 0.01 16 Rush-002 56 56.5 0.50 0.77 0.28 23.90 0.13 0.01 18 Rush-002 58.5 59 0.50 0.30 0.18 2.50 0.01 0.03 81 Rush-002 59 59.5 0.50 0.33 0.07 2.90 0.02 0.06 16 Rush-002 59.5 60 0.50 0.21 0.05 1.50 0.01 0.03 25 Rush-002 60.5 61 0.50 0.11 0.02 1.00 0.02 0.04 10 Rush-002 61 61.5 0.50 0.11 0.04 1.10 0.02 0.03 10 Rush-002 61.5 62 0.50 0.15 0.07 1.60 0.01 0.04 17 Rush-002 69.3 70 0.70 1.83 10.68 7.40 0.03 0.01 127 Rush-002 70 70.5 0.50 1.10 9.85 5.20 0.02 0.01 163 Rush-002 70.5 71 0.50 2.65 12.73 9.00 0.02 0.01 158 Rush-002 71 71.5 0.50 1.22 10.07 6.00 0.02 0.01 171 Rush-002 71.5 71.97 0.47 1.69 8.63 8.00 0.09 0.03 122 Rush-002 71.97 73 1.03 0.28 0.30 2.40 0.01 0.07 6 Rush-002 74 75 1.00 0.13 0.08 1.10 0.00 0.07 7 Rush-002 75 75.95 0.95 0.25 0.61 3.00 0.01 0.11 28 Rush-002 75.95 76.5 0.55 0.37 8.31 3.00 0.01 0.03 70 Rush-002 76.5 77 0.50 0.27 7.97 1.90 0.01 0.02 60 Rush-002 77 77.5 0.50 0.49 12.00 3.30 0.02 0.02 88 Rush-002 77.5 78 0.50 0.74 0.98 4.60 0.02 0.12 25 Rush-002 78 78.5 0.50 0.57 5.05 4.00 0.02 0.09 56 Rush-002 78.5 79 0.50 0.20 7.54 4.00 0.02 0.21 55 Rush-002 79 79.5 0.50 0.15 6.69 6.00 0.03 0.34 78 Rush-002 79.5 80 0.50 0.28 0.25 1.50 0.02 0.05 18 Rush-002 82 82.5 0.50 2.11 6.31 8.00 0.01 0.05 52 Rush-002 82.5 83 0.50 0.11 1.10 1.00 0.00 0.07 12 Rush-002 83.5 84 0.50 0.12 0.91 0.80 0.01 0.07 27 Rush-002 84 84.5 0.50 0.19 6.73 1.60 0.02 0.05 84 Rush-002 84.5 85.26 0.76 0.30 1.92 2.00 0.01 0.07 30 Rush-002 89 90 1.00 0.31 0.12 1.60 0.01 0.07 15 Rush-002 90 90.5 0.50 1.58 6.61 7.00 0.02 0.06 44 Rush-002 91.25 92 0.75 0.83 17.08 5.30 0.03 0.06 76 Rush-002 92 93 1.00 0.14 1.65 6.00 0.01 0.23 11 Rush-002 95 96 1.00 0.10 0.09 0.80 0.01 0.09 10

Rush-003 47 48 1.00 0.25 0.06 16.10 0.03 0.48 14 Rush-003 48 49 1.00 0.20 0.02 13.40 0.02 0.47 11 Rush-003 49 50 1.00 0.22 0.02 16.20 0.03 0.47 14 Rush-003 62 63 1.00 0.10 0.02 6.70 0.01 0.37 21 Rush-003 64 64.69 0.69 0.11 0.49 0.60 0.01 0.02 15 Rush-003 64.69 65 0.31 1.19 8.67 7.40 0.13 0.01 152 Rush-003 65 65.5 0.50 1.39 10.20 8.00 0.03 0.01 138 Rush-003 76 77 1.00 0.15 0.17 1.70 0.01 0.08 12 Rush-003 84 85 1.00 0.14 0.28 0.90 0.00 0.15 11 Rush-003 87.76 89 1.24 0.43 0.50 4.70 0.01 0.15 29 Rush-003 89 90 1.00 0.18 1.32 1.40 0.01 0.08 16 Rush-003 90 90.5 0.50 0.28 1.56 1.20 0.02 0.02 51 Rush-003 90.5 91 0.50 0.47 2.28 7.00 0.03 0.16 38 Rush-003 91 91.5 0.50 0.23 6.89 2.00 0.02 0.04 71 Rush-003 91.5 92 0.50 0.87 0.98 3.50 0.01 0.06 15 Rush-003 92.5 93 0.50 0.10 1.38 1.60 0.01 0.11 29 Rush-003 93 93.5 0.50 0.90 1.84 8.60 0.04 0.16 23 Rush-003 94 94.5 0.50 0.29 0.12 27.50 0.04 0.73 18 Rush-003 94.5 95 0.50 0.14 0.07 20.20 0.04 0.81 18 Rush-003 95.5 96 0.50 0.24 0.08 4.00 0.01 0.19 11 Rush-003 96 96.5 0.50 0.19 0.04 2.10 0.01 0.03 118 Rush-003 97.5 98 0.50 0.13 0.61 1.20 0.01 0.10 8 Rush-003 98 98.5 0.50 0.21 0.99 2.80 0.01 0.12 9 Rush-003 98.5 99 0.50 0.22 1.00 3.30 0.04 0.15 7 Rush-003 99 99.5 0.50 0.20 0.17 4.90 0.01 0.28 15 Rush-003 99.5 100 0.50 0.24 0.10 4.20 0.01 0.27 14 Rush-003 100 100.5 0.50 0.18 5.18 13.00 0.02 1.01 16 Rush-003 100.5 101 0.50 0.22 8.62 5.80 0.02 0.57 89 Rush-003 102 103 1.00 0.22 0.10 18.80 0.02 0.97 13 Rush-003 103 104 1.00 0.16 0.09 10.80 0.02 0.99 12 Rush-003 104 105 1.00 0.14 0.06 10.50 0.02 0.57 9 Rush-003 105 106 1.00 0.32 0.06 35.30 0.03 1.33 7 Rush-003 107 108 1.00 0.13 0.81 1.30 0.01 0.23 17 Rush-003 108 109 1.00 0.17 0.26 14.10 0.04 0.43 9 Rush-003 110 111 1.00 0.14 1.46 1.60 0.03 0.31 9 Rush-003 120 121 1.00 0.22 0.03 12.70 0.01 0.56 12

Rush-004 41 42 1.00 0.17 0.00 0.80 0.01 0.00 17

Rush-009 22 23 1.00 0.18 0.02 7.30 0.02 0.01 18 Rush-009 41 42 1.00 0.11 0.02 1.20 0.01 0.01 15 Rush-009 51 52 1.00 0.16 0.04 1.30 0.01 0.01 13 Rush-009 52 53 1.00 0.10 0.03 1.40 0.01 0.01 12 Rush-009 62 63 1.00 0.16 0.06 2.60 0.01 0.01 21 Rush-009 65.5 66 0.50 0.34 0.09 2.90 0.03 0.03 29 Rush-009 66 66.5 0.50 0.51 0.05 5.40 0.02 0.03 33 Rush-009 66.5 67 0.50 0.29 0.24 2.10 0.01 0.04 8 Rush-009 67 67.5 0.50 1.35 2.12 6.70 0.03 0.02 37 Rush-009 68 68.5 0.50 0.28 0.24 2.30 0.05 0.03 6 Rush-009 68.5 69 0.50 0.36 0.11 5.80 0.02 0.03 13 Rush-009 70 70.5 0.50 0.12 0.08 <0.5 0.01 0.03 7 Rush-009 70.5 71 0.50 0.43 0.09 2.60 0.01 0.04 11 Rush-009 87.5 88.2 0.70 0.15 0.21 0.90 0.01 0.06 12 Rush-009 88.2 89 0.80 0.73 10.18 4.00 0.02 0.02 91 Rush-009 89 89.5 0.50 0.57 9.51 3.00 0.02 0.02 105 Rush-009 89.5 90.25 0.75 0.84 10.19 4.00 0.01 0.02 147 Rush-009 90.25 91 0.75 0.17 0.40 0.80 0.01 0.06 7 Rush-009 96 97 1.00 0.14 0.09 9.00 0.03 0.29 13 Rush-009 97 98 1.00 0.33 0.07 40.00 0.27 0.80 18 Rush-009 98 99 1.00 0.17 0.14 2.00 0.01 0.06 18 Rush-009 115.95 116.5 0.55 1.05 7.65 2.80 0.03 0.06 105 Rush-009 116.5 117 0.50 0.49 13.43 7.10 0.02 0.45 182 Rush-009 117 117.5 0.50 0.60 7.93 1.10 0.02 0.01 203 Rush-009 117.5 118 0.50 1.22 15.78 6.80 0.03 0.24 165 Rush-009 118 118.5 0.50 3.11 17.57 20.00 0.10 0.64 126 Rush-009 118.5 119 0.50 0.17 3.30 2.50 0.02 0.14 40 Rush-009 121 122 1.00 0.18 0.08 0.90 0.01 0.11 8 Rush-009 124 125 1.00 0.16 0.10 <0.5 0.01 0.07 9 Rush-009 126 127 1.00 0.10 0.07 <0.5 0.02 0.05 13 Rush-009 127 128 1.00 0.13 0.08 0.60 0.01 0.05 11 Rush-009 135 135.5 0.50 0.59 0.64 5.90 0.02 0.02 46 Rush-009 135.5 136 0.50 0.45 0.80 4.40 0.02 0.02 42 Rush-009 136 136.5 0.50 0.54 0.08 4.90 0.02 0.02 12 Rush-009 140 141 1.00 0.14 0.03 0.80 0.00 0.01 22 Rush-009 172.75 173.63 0.88 0.23 11.61 3.00 0.02 0.01 67 Rush-009 173.63 174 0.37 0.12 2.65 1.30 0.01 0.01 20 Rush-009 175 175.5 0.50 0.24 2.35 3.00 0.02 0.01 25 Rush-009 175.5 176 0.50 0.30 4.82 6.00 0.02 0.01 51 Rush-009 176 176.5 0.50 0.16 0.69 6.50 0.01 0.01 18 Rush-009 178.5 179 0.50 0.20 10.00 3.00 0.05 0.03 52

Rush-010 16 17 1.00 0.10 0.04 0.70 0.04 0.00 6 Rush-010 18 18.5 0.50 0.44 0.04 9.80 0.09 0.01 41 Rush-010 18.5 19 0.50 0.22 0.07 1.90 0.04 0.01 28 Rush-010 19 19.5 0.50 0.20 0.14 6.00 0.05 0.13 17 Rush-010 19.5 20 0.50 0.30 0.13 4.00 0.12 0.07 18 Rush-010 20.5 21 0.50 0.18 0.30 0.90 0.01 0.17 13 Rush-010 21 21.5 0.50 0.20 2.47 1.50 0.01 0.19 38 Rush-010 21.5 22 0.50 0.55 13.97 37.70 0.03 5.62 100 Rush-010 22 22.5 0.50 0.21 6.58 10.50 0.01 1.33 20 Rush-010 22.5 23 0.50 0.27 19.34 54.00 0.02 8.77 112 Rush-010 23 23.5 0.50 0.37 13.53 19.50 0.05 2.75 108 Rush-010 23.5 24 0.50 0.99 9.55 4.00 0.03 0.20 110 Rush-010 24 24.5 0.50 0.34 9.06 2.70 0.02 0.17 79 Rush-010 24.5 25 0.50 1.38 2.15 8.50 0.03 0.86 63 Rush-010 25 25.5 0.50 3.06 5.76 13.40 0.03 1.12 84 Rush-010 25.5 26 0.50 0.32 0.32 5.30 0.02 0.50 15 Rush-010 26 26.5 0.50 0.25 1.92 2.10 0.01 0.25 19 Rush-010 26.5 27 0.50 0.38 1.67 2.50 0.01 0.20 27 Rush-010 27 27.5 0.50 0.21 0.40 1.40 0.01 0.09 11 Rush-010 27.5 28 0.50 0.22 0.15 9.80 0.01 0.90 15 Rush-010 28 28.5 0.50 0.12 0.12 4.40 0.01 0.32 5 Rush-010 28.5 29 0.50 0.21 0.47 5.40 0.01 0.38 13 Rush-010 29 29.5 0.50 0.20 0.66 1.20 0.01 0.14 8 Rush-010 29.5 30 0.50 0.33 0.76 2.10 0.01 0.10 13 Rush-010 32 32.5 0.50 0.16 0.08 3.60 0.02 0.07 13 Rush-010 32.5 33 0.50 0.12 0.05 1.00 0.01 0.01 21 Rush-010 33 33.5 0.50 0.10 0.06 6.40 0.01 0.52 13 Rush-010 33.5 34 0.50 0.36 0.10 10.10 0.03 0.30 15 Rush-010 34 34.5 0.50 0.32 0.39 2.60 0.02 0.02 53 Rush-010 34.5 35 0.50 0.50 0.20 3.50 0.05 0.04 29 Rush-010 35 35.5 0.50 0.66 0.33 10.20 0.05 0.17 15 Rush-010 35.5 36 0.50 0.71 0.19 5.90 0.02 0.02 34 Rush-010 36 36.5 0.50 0.54 0.08 15.80 0.09 0.21 30 Rush-010 36.5 37 0.50 1.11 0.16 24.80 0.09 0.33 31 Rush-010 37 37.5 0.50 1.13 0.93 21.50 0.08 0.25 31 Rush-010 37.5 38 0.50 2.77 1.98 39.00 0.18 0.31 56 Rush-010 38 38.5 0.50 2.04 1.01 16.20 0.11 0.04 98 Rush-010 38.5 39 0.50 1.37 0.52 13.90 0.07 0.10 53 Rush-010 39 39.5 0.50 2.11 1.09 21.50 0.15 0.03 138 Rush-010 39.5 40 0.50 1.14 0.49 11.90 0.18 0.03 54 Rush-010 40 40.5 0.50 0.52 0.23 5.80 0.05 0.03 44 Rush-010 41 41.5 0.50 0.85 1.09 18.40 0.08 0.16 59 Rush-010 41.5 42 0.50 1.55 0.69 84.30 0.24 1.27 42 Rush-010 42 42.5 0.50 2.80 2.08 55.00 0.14 0.03 62 Rush-010 42.5 43 0.50 0.95 0.16 12.40 0.03 0.04 71 Rush-010 43 43.5 0.50 0.92 0.29 11.40 0.06 0.04 29 Rush-010 43.5 44 0.50 1.86 0.35 16.30 0.08 0.02 43 Rush-010 44 44.5 0.50 4.09 0.49 44.00 0.32 0.01 67 Rush-010 44.5 45 0.50 2.01 0.36 16.00 0.03 0.02 45 Rush-010 45 45.5 0.50 0.13 0.02 1.30 0.01 0.06 11 Rush-010 45.5 46 0.50 0.22 0.04 1.70 0.02 0.02 20 Rush-010 47 47.5 0.50 0.23 0.02 3.60 0.05 0.01 16 Rush-010 47.5 48 0.50 0.19 0.01 3.70 0.05 0.01 19 Rush-010 79 80 1.00 0.12 0.09 0.60 0.03 0.01 15 Rush-010 81 82 1.00 0.10 0.01 <0.5 0.01 0.01 6 Rush-010 82 83 1.00 0.13 0.01 <0.5 0.01 0.01 10 Rush-010 93 93.5 0.50 0.11 0.01 <0.5 0.00 0.03 4 Rush-010 93.5 94 0.50 0.28 0.09 0.60 0.03 0.01 18 Rush-010 94 94.5 0.50 0.64 0.08 1.30 0.05 0.01 19 Rush-010 94.5 95 0.50 0.56 0.04 1.30 0.03 0.01 13 Rush-010 95 95.5 0.50 0.29 0.02 <0.5 0.02 0.00 15 Rush-010 95.5 96 0.50 0.41 0.07 1.10 0.02 0.00 26 Rush-010 96 96.5 0.50 0.30 0.02 0.80 0.02 0.01 10 Rush-010 117 118 1.00 0.22 0.15 3.50 0.05 0.03 11 Rush-010 118 119 1.00 0.11 0.03 0.90 0.02 0.01 26

QA/QC and Geochemical Sampling Procedure

All drill core samples were logged, photographed, and bagged on-site. Control samples consisting of certified reference samples and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Companies QA/QC protocol at a rate of 1:15 or better. All samples were transported by Manitoulin Transport to Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd.("BV"), an internationally recognized and ISO 17025:2017 accredited analytical services provider, at its Vancouver, British Columbia laboratory. The Company's QA/QC protocol is in addition to BV's QA/QC standard procedure.

Drill core samples were prepared using the PRP70-250 package, where samples were weighed, dried, and crushed to greater than 70% passing a 2mm sieve, then pulverized to greater than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples from Rush and Rogue were analyzed in accordance with BV's FA330 (Au,Pt,Pd) and MA300 packages, for both gold, platinum & palladium analysis by fire assay (30g fire assay with AAS finish) and multi-element ICP analysis (0.25 g, multi-acid and ICP-ES analysis). Samples from Ranger were analyzed in accordance with BV's FA330-Au and MA300 packages, for gold by fire assay (30g fire assay with AAS finish) and multi-element ICP analysis (0.25 g, multi-acid and ICP-ES analysis). Gold returning >10ppm is automatically analyzed by gravimetric method in accordance with lab standard of practice. Copper, zinc and lead over limits were re-assayed using BV's MA370 package, a multi-acid digestion with ICP-ES finish.

Qualified Person

Brett Williams, P.Geo., VP Operations and Senior Geologist for Ramp Metals, and a "qualified person" under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release.

About Ramp Metals Inc.

Ramp Metals is a grassroots exploration company with a focus on a potential new Saskatchewan gold district. The Company currently has a new high-grade gold discovery of 73.55 g/t Au over 7.5m at its flagship Rottenstone SW property. The Rottenstone SW property comprises of 32,715 hectares and is situated in the Rottenstone Domain.

