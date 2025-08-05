Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - Republic Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT) (FSE: 7FM0) (the "Company" or "Republic") is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with BitGo Trust Company Inc., the leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, to safeguard its Ethereum (ETH) infrastructure operations and digital asset treasury with institutional-grade security and regulatory compliance.

BitGo is the leading digital asset infrastructure company, delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement services from regulated cold storage, serving thousands of financial institutions and millions of investors across over 90 countries since 2013. BitGo's infrastructure is audited and certified under SOC 1 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2 standards, and includes up to $250 million in insurance coverage of assets held in cold storage. As a regulated custodian licensed in multiple jurisdictions, BitGo provides fully segregated accounts with 100% cold storage and multi-signature security-providing the operational resilience, regulatory compliance, and risk mitigation required by today's financial institutions.

The partnership reinforces Republic's commitment to operational excellence and fiduciary integrity as it expands its infrastructure and institutional engagement. Republic will also leverage BitGo's custody-integrated staking infrastructure to efficiently and securely generate rewards on its ETH treasury assets. BitGo's architecture ensures assets remain in fully segregated cold storage under BitGo Trust while being delegated for staking, eliminating the need to move assets to external platforms and minimize custody risk.

"We're proud to partner with BitGo-one of the most trusted and proven names in digital asset custody," said Daniel Liu, CEO of Republic Technologies. "As we scale our Ethereum operations globally, working with secure, compliant, and insured partners is essential to our long-term vision."

This integration strengthens Republic's institutional backbone and ensures best-in-class asset protection as the Company builds a capital-efficient Ethereum treasury designed to deliver long-term shareholder value.

About Republic Technologies Inc.

Republic Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded technology company integrating Ethereum infrastructure into the global economy. Backed by an ETH-denominated treasury, the company operates proprietary validator and attestation networks to safeguard data integrity and security for universal applications.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: the Company's use of BitGo's custody and staking services, the expected security, compliance, and operational benefits of such services, the Company's ability to generate rewards from staking its ETH treasury, the ability to scale the Company's infrastructure operations globally, and the Company's long-term goal to build a capital-efficient Ethereum treasury to support shareholder value.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions made by management, including, without limitation: that BitGo's infrastructure will continue to function reliably and securely as described; that regulatory requirements relevant to custody and staking will remain favorable; that demand for Ethereum-based infrastructure and data integrity services will continue to grow; that the Company will be able to successfully integrate BitGo's infrastructure into its operations; that validator and staking yields will remain within expected ranges; and that the Company will be able to execute its treasury and infrastructure strategies as planned.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation: that BitGo's custody or staking infrastructure becomes unavailable or fails to perform as expected; that changes in regulatory requirements could impact the Company's ability to use or benefit from such services; that the Company may not achieve anticipated yields from staking activities; that Ethereum network dynamics may change in unforeseen ways; and that broader market conditions, including digital asset prices, infrastructure costs, or capital availability, may adversely affect the Company's strategic objectives.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, sufficiency or completeness of the information in this press release. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives shall have any liability whatsoever, under contract, tort, trust or otherwise, to any person resulting from the use of the information in this press release or from omissions therein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/261265

SOURCE: Republic Technologies Inc.