Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's European subsidiary, Homerun Energy has entered into a collaboration agreement with Igraine PLC, an investing company focused on alternative energy and life sciences, to work jointly on the deployment of commercial alternative energy solutions in the United Kingdom.

Under the terms of the agreement, Igraine and Homerun will work together on the development of pilot projects focused on electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure integrated with battery energy storage systems (BESS). The parties will initially focus on developing a pilot for one of the UK's largest automotive manufacturers, providing a combined charging and battery storage solution. In addition, the collaboration has already identified a pipeline of potential clients seeking to install commercial EV charging stations.

A key feature of these projects is that they are designed for rapid deployment. Unlike larger grid-scale battery installations, these integrated solutions can typically be implemented without the long planning timelines associated with major infrastructure projects, enabling a faster route to commercialisation.

The goal of this partnership is to establish a first-mover advantage in providing charging and energy storage solutions for major automotive manufacturers in the UK. By enabling these companies to build out a reliable charging network for their commercial customers, whereby the collaboration aims to help accelerate the uptake and sale of commercial electric and hybrid vehicles.

The collaboration from Igraine's side will be led by Andy Brown, who brings over 30 years of experience in battery storage and energy systems. His expertise will be central in shaping the technical and commercial aspects of the UK pilot projects.

The initial phase of the collaboration will concentrate on identifying and developing a pilot site for a major automotive manufacturer, with the parties working jointly on technical feasibility, commercial modelling, and the evaluation of ancillary recurring revenue streams, including energy trading and operational management services. The agreement provides a framework for collaboration and does not create any binding financial commitments at this stage. The Parties have been in planning and customer solicitation collaboration for several months. Future commercial terms and structures will be set out in a definitive agreement as specific opportunities progress.

Simon Grant-Rennick, Chairman of Igraine PLC, commented: "This collaboration combines Igraine's commercial reach with Homerun Energy's technical expertise, and we are delighted to be advancing plans for a UK pilot with a leading automotive manufacturer, as well as addressing a growing pipeline of opportunities for supporting other commercial EV charging solutions. These projects provide a quicker route to market compared to large-scale energy storage developments and are designed to position us at the forefront of enabling the UK's automotive sector to expand its commercial electric vehicle offering."

Brian Leeners, CEO of Homerun Resources Inc., commented: "Working with Igraine over the past few months has demonstrated the speed at which solutions can be developed and deployed over our EMS Platform. Igraine has identified an initial broad commercial opportunity in the UK, where the industry demand is not being met. These resulting solutions can then be deployed to other markets where Homerun Energy has an established footprint. Homerun Energy Solutions is creating down-market pull on our vertically integrated energy transition strategy by controlling the customer relationship."

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com)

Homerun (TSXV: HMR) is a vertically integrated materials leader revolutionizing green energy solutions through advanced silica technologies. As an emerging force outside of China for high-purity quartz (HPQ) silica innovation, the Company controls the full industrial vertical from raw material extraction to cutting-edge solar, battery and energy storage solutions. Our dual-engine vertical integration strategy combines:

Homerun Advanced Materials

Utilizing Homerun's robust supply of high purity silica sand and quartz silica materials to facilitate domestic and international sales of processed silica through the development of a 120,000 tpy processing plant.

Pioneering zero-waste thermoelectric purification and advanced materials processing technologies with University of California - Davis.

Homerun Energy Solutions

Building Latin America's first dedicated high-efficiency, 365,000 tpy solar glass manufacturing facility and pioneering new solar technologies based on years of experience as an industry leader in developing photovoltaic technologies with a specialization in perovskite photovoltaics.

European leader in the marketing, distribution and sales of alternative energy solutions into the commercial and industrial segments (B2B).

Commercializing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Energy Management and Control System Solutions (hardware and software) for energy capture, energy storage and efficient energy use.

Partnering with U.S. Dept. of Energy/NREL on the development of the Enduring long-duration energy storage system utilizing the Company's high-purity silica sand for industrial heat and electricity arbitrage and complementary silica purification.

With six profit centers built within the vertical strategy and all gaining economic advantage utilizing the Company's HPQ silica, across, solar, battery and energy storage solutions, Homerun is positioned to capitalize on high-growth global energy transition markets. The 3-phase development plan has achieved all key milestones in a timely manner, including government partnerships, scalable logistical market access, and breakthrough IP in advanced materials processing and energy solutions.

Homerun maintains an uncompromising commitment to ESG principles, deploying the cleanest and most sustainable production technologies across all operations while benefiting the people in the communities where the Company operates. As we advance revenue generation and vertical integration in 2025, the Company continues to deliver shareholder value through strategic execution within the unstoppable global energy transition.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Homerun Resources Inc.

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/261270

SOURCE: Homerun Resources Inc.