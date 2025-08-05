

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment remains positive in world markets as renewed hopes of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve as well as the European Central Bank bolstered sentiment. Strong earning scorecards from the corporate sector also boosted market sentiment.



Markets in the meanwhile anticipate an uptick in the ISM Services PMI from the U.S. in July. Data release is scheduled for Tuesday morning.



Wall Street Futures are trading mildly in the green. Major benchmarks in Europe are also trading in positive territory. Asian markets also finished trading on a positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index rebounded. Ten-year bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices extended losses as the output hike by OPEC+ offset concerns about disruption in supplies from Russia. Gold declined in tandem with the Dollar's rebound. Cryptocurrencies mostly rallied.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 44,182.50, up 0.02% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,346.60, up 0.26% Germany's DAX at 23,928.39, up 0.72% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,172.60, up 0.49% France's CAC 40 at 7,646.77, up 0.19% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,259.25, up 0.32% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 40,587.00, up 0.74% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,770.40, up 1.23% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,617.60, up 0.96% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 24,902.53, up 0.68%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1543, down 0.26% GBP/USD at 1.3283, down 0.06% USD/JPY at 147.66, up 0.35% AUD/USD at 0.6457, down 0.09% USD/CAD at 1.3805, up 0.22% Dollar Index at 98.95, up 0.17%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.212%, up 0.05% Germany at 2.6390%, up 0.38% France at 3.302%, up 0.36% U.K. at 4.5200%, up 0.13% Japan at 1.482%, down 1.53%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Oct) at $68.07, down 1.00%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Sep) at $65.53, down 1.15%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,409.80, down 0.48%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $114,904.96, up 0.48% Ethereum at $3,685.45, up 3.50% XRP at $3.07, up 2.70% BNB at $764.28, up 0.84% Solana at $170.63, up 5.00%



