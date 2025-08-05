The move replaces traditional breakbulk shipping with a more efficient, cold chain-integrated solution to improve fruit quality and reduce handling

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE: FDP), a global leader in fresh produce, has announced a new partnership with the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, to introduce containerized shipping service for fresh banana and pineapple exports from the Philippines to Japan and South Korea. The collaboration marks a significant departure from traditional breakbulk shipping methods, ushering in a new era of quality, reliability, and cold chain precision for banana and pineapple imports in Northeast Asia.

The containerized service operates on two key shipping routes, provided by CNC, the Intra-Asia specialist of the CMA CGM Group:

JP8 Service A newly enhanced route offering fast, direct connections from Davao to Tokyo, Yokohama, Kobe, and Moji, ensuring efficient delivery to Japan.

BMX Service A flagship route providing a premium, stable weekly connection from Davao to Busan, South Korea.

For decades, breakbulk vessels have been the standard in transporting bananas and pineapples to Japan and Korea. But this legacy method-where fruit is exposed to fluctuating temperatures and handled multiple times-has long posed challenges for maintaining fruit quality. By moving to fully containerized shipments, Fresh Del Monte and CMA CGM are delivering a strategic leap in logistics excellence.

"Customer satisfaction starts long before the fruit reaches the shelf-it begins with how we move it," said Raul Saca, SVP, Global Logistics at Fresh Del Monte. "By transitioning to dedicated container vessels, we're not only improving cold chain reliability and minimizing damage but also creating a more agile, scalable logistics model that better serves our retail partners across Asia."

Unlike breakbulk methods-where the fruits may face hours of exposure to extreme heat or cold and frequent handling-the new containerized approach keeps fruit in consistent, temperature-controlled conditions from farm to customer. It also mitigates carbon footprint due to its inherent efficiency. Each container acts as a mobile cold room, preserving quality and extending shelf life. The result: more capacity, less waste, and consistently better bananas and pineapples for retailers and consumers alike.

CMA CGM's CLIMACTIVE controlled atmosphere containers and smart container solutions slow down ripening and preserve the nutritional value of fruits while allowing customers to obtain extensive, reliable, and real-time information about their goods.

"This partnership with Fresh Del Monte reflects our shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction," said Bo Wegener, Chief Executive Officer of CMA CGM Asia Pacific. "In addition to benefits from containerization, CMA CGM's expertise in fruits and fresh produce logistics offers improved solutions that add value to both producers and consumers."

As climate pressures and customer expectations rise, Fresh Del Monte and CMA CGM are improving more than just delivery timelines. By cutting fruit waste, reducing handling, and increasing cargo efficiency, this shift marks a smarter, more resilient way to move fresh produce, benefiting both quality and the planet.

About CMA CGM Group

The CMA CGM Group is a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions. True to its corporate purpose, we imagine better ways to serve a world in motion. Present in 177 countries, it employs 160,000 people, of which nearly 6,000 in Marseilles where its head office is located. The world's 3rd largest shipping company, CMA CGM serves more than 420 ports across 5 continents with a fleet of over 650 vessels. In 2024, CMA CGM carried over 23 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit) containers. Its subsidiary CEVA Logistics, one of the world's top five players, operates 1,000 warehouses and handled 15 million shipments in 2024. CMA CGM AIR CARGO, the Group's air freight division, will operate a fleet of 6 cargo aircraft by 2025.

CMA Media, France's 3rd largest private media group, includes RMC-BFM and several national and regional press titles (La Tribune Dimanche, La Tribune, La Provence and Corse Matin). Committed to energy transition, the CMA CGM Group is aiming for Net Zero Carbon by 2050. The CMA CGM Foundation provides humanitarian aid in crisis situations, and is committed to education for all and equal opportunities throughout the world. To date, the CMA CGM Foundation has transported 63,000 tons of humanitarian aid to 97 countries and supported over 550 educational projects.

About CNC

CNC is an Intra-Asia shortsea specialist. Headquartered in Singapore, CNC is regionally represented by an extensive agency network throughout Asia. CNC is the sole brand of the CMA CGM Group in Intra-Asia. Currently offering over 50 services, CNC continually strengthens its service network according to market demands and shifts. CNC emphasizes reliable, prompt and personable customer service as the leading Intra-Asia carrier brand. For more information, visit www.cnc-line.com.

About Fresh Del Monte

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world's leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness, and reliability for over 135 years. The company also markets its products under the MANN® brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the "Science Based Targets" initiative. In 2022, 2023, and 2024, Fresh Del Monte Produce was ranked as one of "America's Most Trusted Companies" by Newsweek based on an independent survey rating companies on three different touchpoints, including customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. The company was also named a Humankind 100 Company for two consecutive years by Humankind Investments, which recognizes companies that substantially impact areas such as access to food and clean water, healthcare, and digital services. Fresh Del Monte has also been awarded the SEAL Business Sustainability Awards four times in the last five years (2021, 2023, 2024, and 2025). Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is traded on the NYSE under the symbol FDP.

