SER, the leading provider of Intelligent Content Automation solutions, today announces the launch of two powerful solution bundles: Doxis Purchase-to-Pay for SAP and Doxis Order-to-Cash for SAP.

Manual workflows or ineffective legacy automation, now combined with exploding global data volumes expected to reach 390 zettabytes of documents created per year by 2028 are currently slowing down purchase-to-pay (P2P) and order-to-cash (O2C) processes, making it harder for enterprises to boost productivity and grow at scale. SER's new bundles inject 'Smart Content' AI-powered process automation combined with document processing services and connectors into SAP processes to solve these key challenges.

Engineered by SAP automation experts, the solution bundles cover the entire P2P and O2C value chain with native SAP integration, enabling real-time, intelligent processing and audit-proof archiving of all related business documents in Doxis. They are designed to drive end-to-end automation, visibility, and compliance in SAP environments accelerating digital transformation across finance and procurement operations.

Key capabilities of Doxis Purchase-to-Pay for SAP

Purchase requisitions: Digital generation and transparent approval process of purchase requisitions in SAP.

Order confirmations: Smart extraction, rule-based validations, and automated approvals for delivery dates, pricing, and quantities.

Delivery bills and receipt: Automatic recognition of delivery notes via barcode, goods receipts recording, incl. transferal to SAP and posting.

Invoice processing: AI-enabled processing of invoices from paper, email, or EDI fully automated workflows and SAP posting.

Key capabilities of Doxis Order-to-Cash for SAP

Sales order automation: Multi-channel capture of incoming sales documents with AI and workflow automation support, including email (PDF), SAP Ariba, IDoc and EDI. Real-time order creation and monitoring.

Billing eInvoicing: Fully compliant eInvoice generation (e.g., ZUGFeRD, XRechnung, Factur-X, KSeF) with traceability and SAP integration.

Order monitor: 360-degree view of sales order processing status.

SAP solution bundles unleash significant business benefits

The powerful SAP solution bundles streamline document-intensive workflows, enhance compliance, and drive global efficiency saving both time and money.

Here are some further key benefits:

Up to 100% data recognition accuracy powered by Doxis in-built Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Financial Model and human-in-the-loop validation.

Fraud prevention with duplicate invoice detection and compliance checks.

Global scalability with support for over 20 languages and compatibility with SAP ECC and S/4HANA.

Cloud- and Clean Core-ready, ensuring flexible, future-proof, cost-effective, scalable and secure deployment.

These bundles represent the first Doxis solutions that demonstrate the combined team skills and technologies of SER's recent acquisitions of AFI Solutions a specialist in SAP document automation, and Klippa a leader in AI-powered Intelligent Document Processing.

Driving growth with Smart Content and SAP document automation

"Our new SAP bundles are designed to help enterprises scale faster, operate smarter, and grow with confidence," says Dr. John Bates, CEO of SER Group. "By fusing AI-driven document intelligence, robust SAP process automation and powerful archiving, we are giving customers the Smart Content tools they need to multiply productivity, mitigate risk, and accelerate digital transformation."

About SER

SER leads the global document management market with its AI-infused Doxis Intelligent Content Automation platform. Focused on delivering a faster ROI, SER's solutions for business-critical processes help leading brands to regain control over their documents and automate workflows across enterprise ecosystems and applications like SAP, Salesforce and Microsoft. Recognized by analysts and loved by customers, SER makes daily work easier for more than five million users. With 40 years of experience, SER's dedicated team works from 20 locations around the globe. Learn more: www.sergroup.com

