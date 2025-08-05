

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone producer prices rose for the first time in four months in June, largely due to an increase in energy costs, data from Eurostat showed on Tuesday.



Producer prices climbed 0.8 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 0.6 percent decline posted in May.



The upward trend was driven by the 3.2 percent growth in energy prices. Prices of non-durable goods showed an increase of 0.2 percent, and capital and durable consumer goods edged up 0.1 percent each in June. Meanwhile, prices for intermediate goods fell 0.2 percent.



Excluding energy, producer prices dropped 0.1 percent versus a 0.1 percent increase in May.



On a yearly basis, producer price inflation accelerated to 0.6 percent from 0.3 percent in May.



