

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FIS (FIS) said it is introducing third quarter outlook and is raising full-year outlook for revenue growth to 4.8 to 5.3% and adjusted EPS growth to 10 to 11%. For fiscal 2025, the company now expects adjusted EPS in a range of $5.72 - $5.80, and revenue in a range of $10.520 - $10.570 billion. For the third quarter, the company projects adjusted EPS in a range of $1.46 - $1.50, and revenue in a range of $2.650 - $2.665 billion.



The company posted a second quarter GAAP net loss to stockholders from continuing operations of $470 million or $0.90 per share, including $539 million of non-cash expense to reflect an increase in deferred tax liability arising from agreement to sell remaining interest in Worldpay. This is compared to income from continuing operations of $237 million or $0.43 per share, prior year. Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations were $716 million, and adjusted EPS increased by 1% as compared to the prior-year period to $1.36 per share.



On a GAAP basis, revenue increased 5% as compared to the prior-year period to approximately $2.6 billion. On an adjusted basis, revenue increased 5% as compared to the prior-year period reflecting recurring revenue growth of 6%.



