Standard Motor Products, Inc. Releases Second Quarter 2025 Results and Quarterly Dividend

Second quarter net sales of $493.9 million up 26.7%, and up 3.5% excluding Nissens

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA margin increased 190 basis points to 12.0%

12.0% Adjusted Q2 diluted earnings per share of $1.29 increased 31.6% from last year

31.6% Raising full-year sales guidance to low 20's percent growth range, including Nissens, reflecting strong first half results

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Net sales for the second quarter of 2025 were $493.9 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $389.8 million during the same quarter in 2024. Earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2025 were $26.3 million or $1.17 per diluted share, compared to earnings of $18.0 million or $0.81 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2024. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2025 were $28.9 million or $1.29 per diluted share, compared to $21.7 million or $0.98 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2024.

Consolidated net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2025, were $907.2 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $721.2 million during the comparable period in 2024. Earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2025, were $40 million or $1.79 per diluted share, compared to $27.8 million or $1.25 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2024. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 were $46.9 million or $2.10 per diluted share and $31.7 million or $1.42 per diluted share, respectively.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are very pleased with our strong second quarter results, especially following our record quarter last year. Sales for the quarter increased nearly 27%, or 3.5% excluding the impact of Nissens Automotive (Nissens). This reflects an ongoing trend, as year-to-date we are up 26%, or 4.1% excluding Nissens. Additionally, adjusted diluted earnings per share grew 31.6% for the quarter and 47.9% for the year."

Segment Highlights



North American Aftermarket Segments

Vehicle Control sales rose nearly 7% in the second quarter, continuing the momentum from the first quarter. Strong customer order activity and solid sell-through underscore the non-discretionary nature of our products.





sales rose nearly 7% in the second quarter, continuing the momentum from the first quarter. Strong customer order activity and solid sell-through underscore the non-discretionary nature of our products. Temperature Control sales increased 5.5%, despite a challenging comparison to last year's 28% second-quarter growth. We believe this year's early pre-season orders positioned our customers well for the start of the selling season. Year-to-date, the segment is up 12.3%, building on last year's 15.8% growth for the same period.

Nissens

Our newest segment, Nissens, posted another solid quarter as it contributed sales of $90.5 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.0%, ahead of our full-year expectations of mid-teens. Nissens continues to outperform in its markets and is enjoying some of the same weather-related tailwinds as in the U.S.

Eight months into the acquisition, integration efforts are in full stride with many initiatives tracking ahead of plan. We remain very confident in achieving our initial target of $8 -12 million in run-rate cost reduction synergies within 24 months of ownership. Additionally, we have now begun implementing growth synergies, launching over 800 new items in North America.

Engineered Solutions

Sales in the Engineered Solutions segment declined 8.3% year-over-year, reflecting continued softness in certain end markets. While we expect general weakness to continue in the near term, we believe demand has stabilized, and second half comparisons become easier.

Profitability & Balance Sheet

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $59.1 million, up from $39.5 million last year, driven by strong performance in our North American aftermarket segments as well as the $16.3 million contributed from Nissens. Adjusted EBITDA margin climbed 190 basis points to 12.0%, due to the higher rate of Nissens, leverage on the solid sales from our North American aftermarket segments, and ongoing cost containment actions. We remain focused on our cost savings initiatives and continue to look at ways to drive margin improvement going forward.

From a balance sheet perspective, our cash flows and borrowings were in line with expectations. Total net debt at quarter-end stood at $577.8 million, primarily reflecting additional borrowings related to our Nissens acquisition and seasonal working capital build. Our debt leverage declined in the quarter on the strength of our results, and we continue to target getting debt levels to 2.0x Adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2026.

New Distribution Center

During the quarter, we officially opened our new 575,000 square foot state-of-the-art distribution center (DC) in Shawnee, Kansas. This facility increases our total distribution footprint by over 200,000 net square feet, and provides a centralized location that offers coverage across the United States. The Shawnee facility will enhance our overall distribution capabilities and better serve our customers' increasing fulfillment needs. We will be ramping up over the balance of the year and intend to exit the Edwardsville DC by year-end and sell the facility thereafter.

Tariff Impact & Mitigation

On tariffs, we believe our diverse global footprint provides us with a competitive advantage. Over half of our U.S. sales are from North American-made, USMCA-compliant products, which are largely tariff-free. For products sourced from other regions, we are implementing our mitigation plan as previously described, which includes cost containment through cost-sharing with our suppliers, re-sourcing to lower-tariffed countries, and lastly from pass-through pricing to our customers. As there is a timing delay between costs incurred and pass-throughs to customers, we did experience some tariff costs in the second quarter without the offsetting pricing. We expect ongoing costs to be offset with pricing going forward. We continue to monitor the shifting tariff landscape, and plan to implement any changes as necessary.

Updated 2025 Guidance

We are raising our full year sales growth guidance to the low-20's percent range, up from our prior mid-teens expectation, and we reaffirm our adjusted EBITDA margin outlook of 10-11%. Note that our revised guidance now includes the impact of tariffs as they stand as of the end of the second quarter, and includes both pricing and other mitigating actions to offset higher costs. While passing through tariff pricing at our cost creates margin rate compression, we're pleased to see sales growth and other initiatives offset this headwind and allow us to reaffirm EBITDA guidance.

Dividends

The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 31 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on September 2, 2025, to stockholders of record on August 15, 2025.

Closing Remarks

In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "The first half of 2025 exceeded our expectations despite the volatile macroeconomic environment. Our North American aftermarket segments delivered the strongest first half in our history, demonstrating the strength of our market position and the resilience of our industry. Nissens continued to deliver an above market growth rate and holds a market leading position in Europe, supported by the same favorable dynamics we see in the North American aftermarket. We are excited about our future path and remain optimistic about our long-term potential, led by growth and savings synergies with Nissens, along with our ongoing efforts to gain efficiencies and savings across our operations. I would like to thank our employees for their hard work and commitment to our continued success."

Conference Call

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. This call will be webcast and can be accessed on our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP Q2'25 Earnings Call Webcast link. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-343-4136 (domestic) or 203-518-9843 (international). The conference call ID code is SMP2Q2025. Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call. For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call. The playback number is 800-759-0728 (domestic) or 402-220-7229 (international).

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, (In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net sales $ 493,853

$ 389,829

$ 907,232

$ 721,232 Cost of sales 342,964

278,382

631,621

520,263 Gross profit 150,889

111,447

275,611

200,969 Selling, general and administrative expenses 107,520

83,885

207,365

158,618 Restructuring expenses 582

2,559

1,255

2,751 Other income (expense), net 49

(17)

307

5 Operating income 42,836

24,986

67,298

39,605 Other non-operating income, net 1,875

2,199

4,123

3,018 Interest expense 8,295

2,752

16,056

4,819 Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 36,416

24,433

55,365

37,804 Provision for income taxes 9,821

6,109

14,890

9,451 Earnings from continuing operations 26,595

18,324

40,475

28,353 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (1,058)

(917)

(2,197)

(1,956) Net earnings 25,537

17,407

38,278

26,397 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 295

344

470

510 Net earnings attributable to SMP $ 25,242

$ 17,063

$ 37,808

$ 25,887















Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP













Continuing operations $ 26,300

$ 17,980

$ 40,005

$ 27,843 Discontinued operations (1,058)

(917)

(2,197)

(1,956) Net earnings attributable to SMP $ 25,242

$ 17,063

$ 37,808

$ 25,887















Per common share data













Basic:













Continuing operations $ 1.20

$ 0.83

$ 1.82

$ 1.27 Discontinued operations (0.05)

(0.05)

(0.10)

(0.09) Net earnings attributable to SMP per common share $ 1.15

$ 0.78

$ 1.72

$ 1.18















Diluted:













Continuing operations $ 1.17

$ 0.81

$ 1.79

$ 1.25 Discontinued operations (0.04)

(0.04)

(0.10)

(0.09) Net earnings attributable to SMP per common share $ 1.13

$ 0.77

$ 1.69

$ 1.16















Dividend declared per common share $ 0.31

$ 0.29

$ 0.62

$ 0.58















Weighted average number of common shares, basic 21,984,492

21,767,526

21,935,921

21,845,678 Weighted average number of common shares, diluted 22,423,208

22,185,536

22,359,693

22,277,590

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Segment Revenues



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



(in thousands, unaudited) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Vehicle Control













Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and Fuel Delivery) $ 128,233

$ 115,529

$ 246,599

$ 231,614 Electrical and Safety 56,828

57,128

115,147

109,535 Wire Sets and Other 16,638

16,084

32,295

33,116 Total Vehicle Control 201,699

188,741

394,041

374,265















Temperature Control













AC System Components 104,777

99,970

171,968

149,930 Other Thermal Components 26,588

24,511

48,280

46,159 Total Temperature Control 131,365

124,481

220,248

196,089















Nissens Automotive













Air Conditioning 40,441

-

67,607

- Engine Cooling 35,082

-

62,855

- Engine Efficiency 15,014

-

26,257

- Total Nissens Automotive 90,537

-

156,719

-















Engineered Solutions













Light Vehicle 21,780

24,686

43,184

46,489 Commercial Vehicle 21,836

23,483

40,441

46,391 Construction/Agriculture 9,584

9,473

18,992

19,549 All Other 17,052

18,965

33,607

38,449 Total Engineered Solutions 70,252

76,607

136,224

150,878















Total $ 493,853

$ 389,829

$ 907,232

$ 721,232

Standard Motor Products, Inc Segment Operating Profit





























Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,





(in thousands, unaudited; percentage of net sales)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Gross Margin























Vehicle Control

$ 60,648 30.1 %

$ 59,969 31.8 %

$ 122,809 31.2 %

$ 118,868 31.8 % Temperature Control

42,363 32.2 %

36,609 29.4 %

69,961 31.8 %

56,298 28.7 % Nissens Automotive

36,815 40.7 %

- - %

64,653 41.3 %

- - % Engineered Solutions

12,689 18.1 %

14,869 19.4 %

24,398 17.9 %

25,803 17.1 % All Other

-



-



-



-

Subtotal

$ 152,515 30.9 %

$ 111,447 28.6 %

$ 281,821 31.1 %

$ 200,969 27.9 % Acquisition & Integration Expenses

(1,626) -0.3 %

- - %

(6,210) -0.7 %

- - % Gross Margin

$ 150,889 30.6 %

$ 111,447 28.6 %

$ 275,611 30.4 %

$ 200,969 27.9 %

























Selling, General & Administrative























Vehicle Control

$ 43,564 21.6 %

$ 43,844 23.2 %

$ 87,399 22.2 %

$ 87,102 23.3 % Temperature Control

22,840 17.4 %

23,165 18.6 %

42,663 19.4 %

40,765 20.8 % Nissens Automotive

23,985 26.5 %

- - %

44,239 28.2 %

- - % Engineered Solutions

8,718 12.4 %

8,676 11.3 %

17,232 12.6 %

17,367 11.5 % All Other

7,139



5,789



13,995



10,973

Subtotal

$ 106,246 21.5 %

$ 81,474 20.9 %

$ 205,528 22.7 %

$ 156,207 21.7 % Acquisition & Integration Expenses

1,274 0.3 %

2,411 0.6 %

1,837 0.2 %

2,411 0.3 % Selling, General & Administrative

$ 107,520 21.8 %

$ 83,885 21.5 %

$ 207,365 22.9 %

$ 158,618 22.0 %

























Operating Income























Vehicle Control

$ 17,084 8.5 %

$ 16,125 8.5 %

$ 35,410 9.0 %

$ 31,766 8.5 % Temperature Control

19,523 14.9 %

13,444 10.8 %

27,298 12.4 %

15,533 7.9 % Nissens Automotive

12,830 14.2 %

- - %

20,414 13.0 %

- - % Engineered Solutions

3,971 5.7 %

6,193 8.1 %

7,166 5.3 %

8,436 5.6 % All Other

(7,139)



(5,789)



(13,995)



(10,973)

Subtotal

$ 46,269 9.4 %

$ 29,973 7.7 %

$ 76,293 8.4 %

$ 44,762 6.2 % Restructuring & Integration

(582) -0.1 %

(2,559) -0.7 %

(1,255) -0.1 %

(2,751) -0.4 % Acquisition & Integration Expenses

(2,900) -0.6 %

(2,411) -0.6 %

(8,047) -0.9 %

(2,411) -0.3 % Other Income, Net

49 - %

(17) - %

307 - %

5 - % Operating Income

$ 42,836 8.7 %

$ 24,986 6.4 %

$ 67,298 7.4 %

$ 39,605 5.5 %

Standard Motor Products, Inc









Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures









(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended













June 30,

June 30,













2025

2024

2025

2024









Earnings from Continuing Operations Attributable To SMP

























GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations

$ 26,300

$ 17,980

$ 40,005

$ 27,843





































Restructuring Expenses

582

2,559

1,255

2,751









Acquisition & Integration Expenses

2,900

2,411

8,047

2,411









Income Tax Effect Related To Reconciling Items

(906)

(1,292)

(2,419)

(1,342)









Non-GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations

$ 28,876

$ 21,658

$ 46,888

$ 31,663





































Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to SMP

























GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations

$ 1.17

$ 0.81

$ 1.79

$ 1.25









Restructuring Expenses

0.03

0.12

0.06

0.12









Acquisition & Integration Expenses

0.13

0.11

0.36

0.11









Income Tax Effect Related To Reconciling Items

(0.04)

(0.06)

(0.11)

(0.06)









Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations

$ 1.29

$ 0.98

$ 2.10

$ 1.42





































Operating Income

























GAAP Operating Income

$ 42,836

$ 24,986

$ 67,298

$ 39,605





































Restructuring Expenses

582

2,559

1,255

2,751









Acquisition & Integration Expenses

2,900

2,411

8,047

2,411 Last Twelve Months Ended



Other Income (Expense), Net

(49)

17

(307)

(5) June 30,

Year Ended Non-GAAP Operating Income

$ 46,269

$ 29,973

$ 76,293

$ 44,762 2025

2024

December 31, 2024



























EBITDA without Special Items

























GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes

$ 36,416

$ 24,433

$ 55,365

$ 37,804 $ 91,550

$ 77,714

$ 73,989



























Depreciation and Amortization

10,925

7,318

21,192

14,619 37,986

29,512

31,413 Interest Expense

8,295

2,752

16,056

4,819 24,749

10,961

13,512 EBITDA

55,636

34,503

92,613

57,242 154,285

118,187

118,914



























Restructuring Expenses

582

2,559

1,255

2,751 6,172

4,187

7,668 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

2,900

2,411

8,047

2,411 19,112

2,411

13,476 Special Items

3,482

4,970

9,302

5,162 25,284

6,598

21,144



























EBITDA without Special Items

$ 59,118

$ 39,473

$ 101,915

$ 62,404 $ 179,569

$ 124,785

$ 140,058



























Management believes that Non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations which are attributable to SMP, and Non-GAAP

operating income and EBITDA without special items, each of which are Non-GAAP measurements and are adjusted for special items, are meaningful to investors because they provide a view of the

company with respect to ongoing operating results. Special items represent significant charges or credits that are important to an understanding of the company's overall operating results in the

periods presented. Such Non-GAAP measurements are not recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of

performance

Standard Motor Products, Inc Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 (In thousands, unaudited)

Vehicle

Control

Temperature

Control

Nissens

Automotive

Engineered

Solutions

All Other

Consolidated Operating Income























GAAP Operating Income

$ 16,540

$ 19,536

$ 10,034

$ 3,954

$ (7,228)

$ 42,836

























Restructuring Expenses

479

53

-

39

11

582 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

-

-

2,822

-

78

2,900 Other (Income) Expense, Net

65

(66)

(26)

(22)

-

(49) Non-GAAP Operating Income

$ 17,084

$ 19,523

$ 12,830

$ 3,971

$ (7,139)

$ 46,269

























EBITDA without Special Items























GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes

$ 15,449

$ 19,602

$ 4,653

$ 3,988

$ (7,276)

$ 36,416

























Depreciation and Amortization

4,070

784

3,325

2,427

319

10,925 Interest Expense

1,546

762

5,513

543

(69)

8,295 EBITDA

21,065

21,148

13,491

6,958

(7,026)

55,636

























Restructuring Expenses

479

53

-

39

11

582 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

-

-

2,822

-

78

2,900 Special Items

479

53

2,822

39

89

3,482

























EBITDA without Special Items

$ 21,544

$ 21,201

$ 16,313

$ 6,997

$ (6,937)

$ 59,118 % of Net Sales

10.7 %

16.1 %

18.0 %

10.0 %





12.0 %





























Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 (In thousands, unaudited)

Vehicle

Control

Temperature

Control

Nissens

Automotive

Engineered

Solutions

All Other

Consolidated Operating Income























GAAP Operating Income

$ 15,116

$ 13,197

$ -

$ 5,812

$ (9,139)

$ 24,986

























Restructuring Expenses

1,009

247

-

364

939

2,559 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

-

-

-

-

2,411

2,411 Other Income, Net

-

-

-

17

-

17 Non-GAAP Operating Income

$ 16,125

$ 13,444

$ -

$ 6,193

$ (5,789)

$ 29,973

























EBITDA without Special Items























GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes

$ 13,067

$ 13,978

$ -

$ 6,529

$ (9,141)

$ 24,433

























Depreciation And Amortization

3,606

780

-

2,463

469

7,318 Interest Expense

1,899

726

-

706

(579)

2,752 EBITDA

18,572

15,484

-

9,698

(9,251)

34,503

























Restructuring Expenses

1,009

247

-

364

939

2,559 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

-

-

-

-

2,411

2,411 Special Items

1,009

247

-

364

3,350

4,970

























EBITDA without Special Items

$ 19,581

$ 15,731

$ -

$ 10,062

$ (5,901)

$ 39,473 % of Net Sales

10.4 %

12.6 %

- %

13.1 %





10.1 %

Management believes that Non-GAAP operating income and EBITDA without special items, each of which are Non-GAAP measurements and are adjusted for special

items, are meaningful to investors because they provide a view of the company with respect to ongoing operating results. Special items represent significant charges

or credits that are important to an understanding of the company's overall operating results in the periods presented. Such Non-GAAP measurements are not

recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance

Standard Motor Products, Inc Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments



Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 (In thousands, unaudited)

Vehicle

Control

Temperature

Control

Nissens

Automotive

Engineered

Solutions

All Other

Consolidated Operating Income























GAAP Operating Income

$ 34,322

$ 27,436

$ 12,621

$ 7,130

$ (14,211)

$ 67,298

























Restructuring Expenses

1,005

189

-

59

2

1,255 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

-

-

7,833

-

214

8,047 Other (Income) Expense, Net

83

(327)

(40)

(23)

-

(307) Non-GAAP Operating Income

$ 35,410

$ 27,298

$ 20,414

$ 7,166

$ (13,995)

$ 76,293

























EBITDA without Special Items























GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes

$ 32,495

$ 27,550

$ 2,502

$ 7,419

$ (14,601)

$ 55,365

























Depreciation and Amortization

7,739

1,562

6,312

4,927

652

21,192 Interest Expense

2,553

1,301

11,133

1,002

67

16,056 EBITDA

42,787

30,413

19,947

13,348

(13,882)

92,613

























Restructuring Expenses

1,005

189

-

59

2

1,255 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

-

-

7,833

-

214

8,047 Special Items

1,005

189

7,833

59

216

9,302

























EBITDA without Special Items

$ 43,792

$ 30,602

$ 27,780

$ 13,407

$ (13,666)

$ 101,915 % of Net Sales

11.1 %

13.9 %

17.7 %

9.8 %





11.2 %





























Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 (In thousands, unaudited)

Vehicle

Control

Temperature

Control

Nissens

Automotive

Engineered

Solutions

All Other

Consolidated Operating Income























GAAP Operating Income

$ 30,656

$ 15,228

$ -

$ 8,044

$ (14,323)

$ 39,605

























Restructuring Expenses

1,110

305

-

397

939

2,751 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

-

-

-

-

2,411

2,411 Other Income, Net

-

-

-

(5)

-

(5) Non-GAAP Operating Income

$ 31,766

$ 15,533

$ -

$ 8,436

$ (10,973)

$ 44,762

























EBITDA without Special Items























GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes

$ 27,382

$ 15,866

$ -

$ 8,875

$ (14,319)

$ 37,804

























Depreciation And Amortization

7,131

1,678

-

4,932

878

14,619 Interest Expense

3,326

1,257

-

1,370

(1,134)

4,819 EBITDA

37,839

18,801

-

15,177

(14,575)

57,242

























Restructuring Expenses

1,110

305

-

397

939

2,751 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

-

-

-

-

2,411

2,411 Special Items

1,110

305

-

397

3,350

5,162

























EBITDA without Special Items

$ 38,949

$ 19,106

$ -

$ 15,574

$ (11,225)

$ 62,404 % of Net Sales

10.4 %

9.7 %

- %

10.3 %





8.7 %

Management believes that Non-GAAP operating income and EBITDA without special items, each of which are Non-GAAP measurements and are adjusted for

special items, are meaningful to investors because they provide a view of the company with respect to ongoing operating results. Special items represent

significant charges or credits that are important to an understanding of the company's overall operating results in the periods presented. Such Non-GAAP

measurements are not recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of

performance

Standard Motor Products, Inc Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets













(In thousands)

June 2025

June 2024

December 2024



Unaudited

Unaudited



ASSETS Cash

$ 58,792

$ 26,156

$ 44,426













Accounts Receivable, Gross

335,047

247,989

216,191 Allowance For Expected Credit Losses

7,777

8,672

5,472 Accounts Receivable, Net

327,270

239,317

210,719













Inventories

638,594

508,183

624,913 Unreturned Customer Inventory

18,567

18,119

16,163 Other Current Assets

21,841

24,880

25,703 Total Current Assets

1,065,064

816,655

921,924













Property, Plant And Equipment, Net

183,508

131,921

168,735 Operating Lease Right-of-use Assets

111,731

99,121

109,899 Goodwill

256,266

134,476

241,418 Customer Relationships Intangibles, Net

221,024

72,069

210,430 Other Intangibles, Net

99,326

15,528

90,540 Deferred Income Taxes

15,545

40,287

13,199 Investment In Unconsolidated Affiliates

23,495

25,615

24,842 Other Assets

31,389

38,656

33,139 Total Assets

$ 2,007,348

$ 1,374,328

$ 1,814,126













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Portion Of Revolving Credit Facility

$ 10,000

$ -

$ 10,800 Current Portion Of Term Loan And Other Debt

20,818

5,030

16,317 Accounts Payable

171,356

105,094

148,009 Accrued Customer Returns

75,207

53,102

46,471 Accrued Core Liability

12,040

16,017

12,807 Accrued Rebates

76,274

54,280

76,168 Payroll And Commissions

38,573

32,404

40,964 Sundry Payables And Accrued Expenses

88,147

66,239

84,936 Total Current Liabilities

492,415

332,166

436,472













Long-term Debt

605,811

203,162

535,197 Noncurrent Operating Lease Liability

99,770

88,820

98,214 Accrued Asbestos Liabilities

30,527

66,357

84,568 Other Liabilities

75,366

29,501

29,593 Total Liabilities

1,303,889

720,006

1,184,044













Total SMP Stockholders' Equity

688,619

640,018

615,745 Noncontrolling Interest

14,840

14,304

14,337 Total Stockholders' Equity

703,459

654,322

630,082













Total Liabilities And Stockholders' Equity

$ 2,007,348

$ 1,374,328

$ 1,814,126

Standard Motor Products, Inc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









Six Months Ended

June 30, (In thousands, unaudited) 2025

2024 Cash Flows From Operating Activities





Net Earnings $ 38,278

$ 26,397 Adjustments To Reconcile Net Earnings To Net Cash Used In Operating Activities:





Depreciation And Amortization 21,192

14,619 Other 11,798

7,516 Change In Assets And Liabilities:





Accounts Receivable (108,180)

(81,060) Inventory (3,217)

(3,641) Accounts Payable 17,068

(2,168) Prepaid Expenses And Other Current Assets 5,816

2,757 Sundry Payables And Accrued Expenses 15,863

29,966 Other (4,521)

(4,525) Net Cash Used In Operating Activities (5,903)

(10,139)







Cash Flows From Investing Activities





Capital Expenditures (19,295)

(22,941) Other Investing Activities 2,972

18 Net Cash Used In Investing Activities (16,323)

(22,923)







Cash Flows From Financing Activities





Net Change In Debt 45,868

51,986 Purchase Of Treasury Stock -

(10,409) Dividends Paid (13,592)

(12,706) Other Financing Activities 348

(400) Net Cash Provided By Financing Activities 32,624

28,471







Effect Of Exchange Rate Changes On Cash 3,968

(1,779) Net Increase (Decrease) In Cash 14,366

(6,370) Cash At Beginning Of Period 44,426

32,526 Cash At End Of Period $ 58,792

$ 26,156

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.