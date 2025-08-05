Anzeige
WKN: 855022 | ISIN: US8536661056 | Ticker-Symbol: SRU
Frankfurt
05.08.25 | 08:00
27,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,00029,60015:38
29,00029,60015:38
PR Newswire
05.08.2025 14:30 Uhr
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Releases Second Quarter 2025 Results and Quarterly Dividend

  • Second quarter net sales of $493.9 million up 26.7%, and up 3.5% excluding Nissens
  • Second quarter adjusted EBITDA margin increased 190 basis points to 12.0%
  • Adjusted Q2 diluted earnings per share of $1.29 increased 31.6% from last year
  • Raising full-year sales guidance to low 20's percent growth range, including Nissens, reflecting strong first half results

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

Net sales for the second quarter of 2025 were $493.9 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $389.8 million during the same quarter in 2024. Earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2025 were $26.3 million or $1.17 per diluted share, compared to earnings of $18.0 million or $0.81 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2024. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2025 were $28.9 million or $1.29 per diluted share, compared to $21.7 million or $0.98 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2024.

Consolidated net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2025, were $907.2 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $721.2 million during the comparable period in 2024. Earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2025, were $40 million or $1.79 per diluted share, compared to $27.8 million or $1.25 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2024. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 were $46.9 million or $2.10 per diluted share and $31.7 million or $1.42 per diluted share, respectively.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are very pleased with our strong second quarter results, especially following our record quarter last year. Sales for the quarter increased nearly 27%, or 3.5% excluding the impact of Nissens Automotive (Nissens). This reflects an ongoing trend, as year-to-date we are up 26%, or 4.1% excluding Nissens. Additionally, adjusted diluted earnings per share grew 31.6% for the quarter and 47.9% for the year."

Segment Highlights

North American Aftermarket Segments

  • Vehicle Control sales rose nearly 7% in the second quarter, continuing the momentum from the first quarter. Strong customer order activity and solid sell-through underscore the non-discretionary nature of our products.

  • Temperature Control sales increased 5.5%, despite a challenging comparison to last year's 28% second-quarter growth. We believe this year's early pre-season orders positioned our customers well for the start of the selling season. Year-to-date, the segment is up 12.3%, building on last year's 15.8% growth for the same period.

Nissens
Our newest segment, Nissens, posted another solid quarter as it contributed sales of $90.5 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.0%, ahead of our full-year expectations of mid-teens. Nissens continues to outperform in its markets and is enjoying some of the same weather-related tailwinds as in the U.S.

Eight months into the acquisition, integration efforts are in full stride with many initiatives tracking ahead of plan. We remain very confident in achieving our initial target of $8 -12 million in run-rate cost reduction synergies within 24 months of ownership. Additionally, we have now begun implementing growth synergies, launching over 800 new items in North America.

Engineered Solutions
Sales in the Engineered Solutions segment declined 8.3% year-over-year, reflecting continued softness in certain end markets. While we expect general weakness to continue in the near term, we believe demand has stabilized, and second half comparisons become easier.

Profitability & Balance Sheet
Adjusted EBITDA increased to $59.1 million, up from $39.5 million last year, driven by strong performance in our North American aftermarket segments as well as the $16.3 million contributed from Nissens. Adjusted EBITDA margin climbed 190 basis points to 12.0%, due to the higher rate of Nissens, leverage on the solid sales from our North American aftermarket segments, and ongoing cost containment actions. We remain focused on our cost savings initiatives and continue to look at ways to drive margin improvement going forward.

From a balance sheet perspective, our cash flows and borrowings were in line with expectations. Total net debt at quarter-end stood at $577.8 million, primarily reflecting additional borrowings related to our Nissens acquisition and seasonal working capital build. Our debt leverage declined in the quarter on the strength of our results, and we continue to target getting debt levels to 2.0x Adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2026.

New Distribution Center
During the quarter, we officially opened our new 575,000 square foot state-of-the-art distribution center (DC) in Shawnee, Kansas. This facility increases our total distribution footprint by over 200,000 net square feet, and provides a centralized location that offers coverage across the United States. The Shawnee facility will enhance our overall distribution capabilities and better serve our customers' increasing fulfillment needs. We will be ramping up over the balance of the year and intend to exit the Edwardsville DC by year-end and sell the facility thereafter.

Tariff Impact & Mitigation
On tariffs, we believe our diverse global footprint provides us with a competitive advantage. Over half of our U.S. sales are from North American-made, USMCA-compliant products, which are largely tariff-free. For products sourced from other regions, we are implementing our mitigation plan as previously described, which includes cost containment through cost-sharing with our suppliers, re-sourcing to lower-tariffed countries, and lastly from pass-through pricing to our customers. As there is a timing delay between costs incurred and pass-throughs to customers, we did experience some tariff costs in the second quarter without the offsetting pricing. We expect ongoing costs to be offset with pricing going forward. We continue to monitor the shifting tariff landscape, and plan to implement any changes as necessary.

Updated 2025 Guidance
We are raising our full year sales growth guidance to the low-20's percent range, up from our prior mid-teens expectation, and we reaffirm our adjusted EBITDA margin outlook of 10-11%. Note that our revised guidance now includes the impact of tariffs as they stand as of the end of the second quarter, and includes both pricing and other mitigating actions to offset higher costs. While passing through tariff pricing at our cost creates margin rate compression, we're pleased to see sales growth and other initiatives offset this headwind and allow us to reaffirm EBITDA guidance.

Dividends
The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 31 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on September 2, 2025, to stockholders of record on August 15, 2025.

Closing Remarks
In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "The first half of 2025 exceeded our expectations despite the volatile macroeconomic environment. Our North American aftermarket segments delivered the strongest first half in our history, demonstrating the strength of our market position and the resilience of our industry. Nissens continued to deliver an above market growth rate and holds a market leading position in Europe, supported by the same favorable dynamics we see in the North American aftermarket. We are excited about our future path and remain optimistic about our long-term potential, led by growth and savings synergies with Nissens, along with our ongoing efforts to gain efficiencies and savings across our operations. I would like to thank our employees for their hard work and commitment to our continued success."

Conference Call
Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. This call will be webcast and can be accessed on our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP Q2'25 Earnings Call Webcast link. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-343-4136 (domestic) or 203-518-9843 (international). The conference call ID code is SMP2Q2025. Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call. For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call. The playback number is 800-759-0728 (domestic) or 402-220-7229 (international).

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended
June 30,


Six Months Ended
June 30,

(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

2025


2024


2025


2024

Net sales

$ 493,853


$ 389,829


$ 907,232


$ 721,232

Cost of sales

342,964


278,382


631,621


520,263

Gross profit

150,889


111,447


275,611


200,969

Selling, general and administrative expenses

107,520


83,885


207,365


158,618

Restructuring expenses

582


2,559


1,255


2,751

Other income (expense), net

49


(17)


307


5

Operating income

42,836


24,986


67,298


39,605

Other non-operating income, net

1,875


2,199


4,123


3,018

Interest expense

8,295


2,752


16,056


4,819

Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes

36,416


24,433


55,365


37,804

Provision for income taxes

9,821


6,109


14,890


9,451

Earnings from continuing operations

26,595


18,324


40,475


28,353

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

(1,058)


(917)


(2,197)


(1,956)

Net earnings

25,537


17,407


38,278


26,397

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

295


344


470


510

Net earnings attributable to SMP

$ 25,242


$ 17,063


$ 37,808


$ 25,887









Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP








Continuing operations

$ 26,300


$ 17,980


$ 40,005


$ 27,843

Discontinued operations

(1,058)


(917)


(2,197)


(1,956)

Net earnings attributable to SMP

$ 25,242


$ 17,063


$ 37,808


$ 25,887









Per common share data








Basic:








Continuing operations

$ 1.20


$ 0.83


$ 1.82


$ 1.27

Discontinued operations

(0.05)


(0.05)


(0.10)


(0.09)

Net earnings attributable to SMP per common share

$ 1.15


$ 0.78


$ 1.72


$ 1.18









Diluted:








Continuing operations

$ 1.17


$ 0.81


$ 1.79


$ 1.25

Discontinued operations

(0.04)


(0.04)


(0.10)


(0.09)

Net earnings attributable to SMP per common share

$ 1.13


$ 0.77


$ 1.69


$ 1.16









Dividend declared per common share

$ 0.31


$ 0.29


$ 0.62


$ 0.58









Weighted average number of common shares, basic

21,984,492


21,767,526


21,935,921


21,845,678

Weighted average number of common shares, diluted

22,423,208


22,185,536


22,359,693


22,277,590

Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Segment Revenues



Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,



(in thousands, unaudited)

2025


2024


2025


2024

Vehicle Control








Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and Fuel Delivery)

$ 128,233


$ 115,529


$ 246,599


$ 231,614

Electrical and Safety

56,828


57,128


115,147


109,535

Wire Sets and Other

16,638


16,084


32,295


33,116

Total Vehicle Control

201,699


188,741


394,041


374,265









Temperature Control








AC System Components

104,777


99,970


171,968


149,930

Other Thermal Components

26,588


24,511


48,280


46,159

Total Temperature Control

131,365


124,481


220,248


196,089









Nissens Automotive








Air Conditioning

40,441


-


67,607


-

Engine Cooling

35,082


-


62,855


-

Engine Efficiency

15,014


-


26,257


-

Total Nissens Automotive

90,537


-


156,719


-









Engineered Solutions








Light Vehicle

21,780


24,686


43,184


46,489

Commercial Vehicle

21,836


23,483


40,441


46,391

Construction/Agriculture

9,584


9,473


18,992


19,549

All Other

17,052


18,965


33,607


38,449

Total Engineered Solutions

70,252


76,607


136,224


150,878









Total

$ 493,853


$ 389,829


$ 907,232


$ 721,232

Standard Motor Products, Inc

Segment Operating Profit
















Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,




(in thousands, unaudited; percentage of net sales)


2025


2024


2025


2024

Gross Margin













Vehicle Control


$ 60,648

30.1 %


$ 59,969

31.8 %


$ 122,809

31.2 %


$ 118,868

31.8 %

Temperature Control


42,363

32.2 %


36,609

29.4 %


69,961

31.8 %


56,298

28.7 %

Nissens Automotive


36,815

40.7 %


-

- %


64,653

41.3 %


-

- %

Engineered Solutions


12,689

18.1 %


14,869

19.4 %


24,398

17.9 %


25,803

17.1 %

All Other


-



-



-



-


Subtotal


$ 152,515

30.9 %


$ 111,447

28.6 %


$ 281,821

31.1 %


$ 200,969

27.9 %

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


(1,626)

-0.3 %


-

- %


(6,210)

-0.7 %


-

- %

Gross Margin


$ 150,889

30.6 %


$ 111,447

28.6 %


$ 275,611

30.4 %


$ 200,969

27.9 %














Selling, General & Administrative













Vehicle Control


$ 43,564

21.6 %


$ 43,844

23.2 %


$ 87,399

22.2 %


$ 87,102

23.3 %

Temperature Control


22,840

17.4 %


23,165

18.6 %


42,663

19.4 %


40,765

20.8 %

Nissens Automotive


23,985

26.5 %


-

- %


44,239

28.2 %


-

- %

Engineered Solutions


8,718

12.4 %


8,676

11.3 %


17,232

12.6 %


17,367

11.5 %

All Other


7,139



5,789



13,995



10,973


Subtotal


$ 106,246

21.5 %


$ 81,474

20.9 %


$ 205,528

22.7 %


$ 156,207

21.7 %

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


1,274

0.3 %


2,411

0.6 %


1,837

0.2 %


2,411

0.3 %

Selling, General & Administrative


$ 107,520

21.8 %


$ 83,885

21.5 %


$ 207,365

22.9 %


$ 158,618

22.0 %














Operating Income













Vehicle Control


$ 17,084

8.5 %


$ 16,125

8.5 %


$ 35,410

9.0 %


$ 31,766

8.5 %

Temperature Control


19,523

14.9 %


13,444

10.8 %


27,298

12.4 %


15,533

7.9 %

Nissens Automotive


12,830

14.2 %


-

- %


20,414

13.0 %


-

- %

Engineered Solutions


3,971

5.7 %


6,193

8.1 %


7,166

5.3 %


8,436

5.6 %

All Other


(7,139)



(5,789)



(13,995)



(10,973)


Subtotal


$ 46,269

9.4 %


$ 29,973

7.7 %


$ 76,293

8.4 %


$ 44,762

6.2 %

Restructuring & Integration


(582)

-0.1 %


(2,559)

-0.7 %


(1,255)

-0.1 %


(2,751)

-0.4 %

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


(2,900)

-0.6 %


(2,411)

-0.6 %


(8,047)

-0.9 %


(2,411)

-0.3 %

Other Income, Net


49

- %


(17)

- %


307

- %


5

- %

Operating Income


$ 42,836

8.7 %


$ 24,986

6.4 %


$ 67,298

7.4 %


$ 39,605

5.5 %

Standard Motor Products, Inc






Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures






(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended








June 30,


June 30,








2025


2024


2025


2024






Earnings from Continuing Operations Attributable To SMP














GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations


$ 26,300


$ 17,980


$ 40,005


$ 27,843




















Restructuring Expenses


582


2,559


1,255


2,751






Acquisition & Integration Expenses


2,900


2,411


8,047


2,411






Income Tax Effect Related To Reconciling Items


(906)


(1,292)


(2,419)


(1,342)






Non-GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations


$ 28,876


$ 21,658


$ 46,888


$ 31,663




















Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to SMP














GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations


$ 1.17


$ 0.81


$ 1.79


$ 1.25






Restructuring Expenses


0.03


0.12


0.06


0.12






Acquisition & Integration Expenses


0.13


0.11


0.36


0.11






Income Tax Effect Related To Reconciling Items


(0.04)


(0.06)


(0.11)


(0.06)






Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations


$ 1.29


$ 0.98


$ 2.10


$ 1.42




















Operating Income














GAAP Operating Income


$ 42,836


$ 24,986


$ 67,298


$ 39,605




















Restructuring Expenses


582


2,559


1,255


2,751






Acquisition & Integration Expenses


2,900


2,411


8,047


2,411

Last Twelve Months Ended



Other Income (Expense), Net


(49)


17


(307)


(5)

June 30,


Year Ended

Non-GAAP Operating Income


$ 46,269


$ 29,973


$ 76,293


$ 44,762

2025


2024


December 31, 2024















EBITDA without Special Items














GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes


$ 36,416


$ 24,433


$ 55,365


$ 37,804

$ 91,550


$ 77,714


$ 73,989















Depreciation and Amortization


10,925


7,318


21,192


14,619

37,986


29,512


31,413

Interest Expense


8,295


2,752


16,056


4,819

24,749


10,961


13,512

EBITDA


55,636


34,503


92,613


57,242

154,285


118,187


118,914















Restructuring Expenses


582


2,559


1,255


2,751

6,172


4,187


7,668

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


2,900


2,411


8,047


2,411

19,112


2,411


13,476

Special Items


3,482


4,970


9,302


5,162

25,284


6,598


21,144















EBITDA without Special Items


$ 59,118


$ 39,473


$ 101,915


$ 62,404

$ 179,569


$ 124,785


$ 140,058















Management believes that Non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations which are attributable to SMP, and Non-GAAP
operating income and EBITDA without special items, each of which are Non-GAAP measurements and are adjusted for special items, are meaningful to investors because they provide a view of the
company with respect to ongoing operating results. Special items represent significant charges or credits that are important to an understanding of the company's overall operating results in the
periods presented. Such Non-GAAP measurements are not recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of
performance

Standard Motor Products, Inc

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025

(In thousands, unaudited)


Vehicle
Control


Temperature
Control


Nissens
Automotive


Engineered
Solutions


All Other


Consolidated

Operating Income













GAAP Operating Income


$ 16,540


$ 19,536


$ 10,034


$ 3,954


$ (7,228)


$ 42,836














Restructuring Expenses


479


53


-


39


11


582

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


-


2,822


-


78


2,900

Other (Income) Expense, Net


65


(66)


(26)


(22)


-


(49)

Non-GAAP Operating Income


$ 17,084


$ 19,523


$ 12,830


$ 3,971


$ (7,139)


$ 46,269














EBITDA without Special Items













GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes


$ 15,449


$ 19,602


$ 4,653


$ 3,988


$ (7,276)


$ 36,416














Depreciation and Amortization


4,070


784


3,325


2,427


319


10,925

Interest Expense


1,546


762


5,513


543


(69)


8,295

EBITDA


21,065


21,148


13,491


6,958


(7,026)


55,636














Restructuring Expenses


479


53


-


39


11


582

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


-


2,822


-


78


2,900

Special Items


479


53


2,822


39


89


3,482














EBITDA without Special Items


$ 21,544


$ 21,201


$ 16,313


$ 6,997


$ (6,937)


$ 59,118

% of Net Sales


10.7 %


16.1 %


18.0 %


10.0 %




12.0 %
















Three Months Ended June 30, 2024

(In thousands, unaudited)


Vehicle
Control


Temperature
Control


Nissens
Automotive


Engineered
Solutions


All Other


Consolidated

Operating Income













GAAP Operating Income


$ 15,116


$ 13,197


$ -


$ 5,812


$ (9,139)


$ 24,986














Restructuring Expenses


1,009


247


-


364


939


2,559

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


-


-


-


2,411


2,411

Other Income, Net


-


-


-


17


-


17

Non-GAAP Operating Income


$ 16,125


$ 13,444


$ -


$ 6,193


$ (5,789)


$ 29,973














EBITDA without Special Items













GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes


$ 13,067


$ 13,978


$ -


$ 6,529


$ (9,141)


$ 24,433














Depreciation And Amortization


3,606


780


-


2,463


469


7,318

Interest Expense


1,899


726


-


706


(579)


2,752

EBITDA


18,572


15,484


-


9,698


(9,251)


34,503














Restructuring Expenses


1,009


247


-


364


939


2,559

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


-


-


-


2,411


2,411

Special Items


1,009


247


-


364


3,350


4,970














EBITDA without Special Items


$ 19,581


$ 15,731


$ -


$ 10,062


$ (5,901)


$ 39,473

% of Net Sales


10.4 %


12.6 %


- %


13.1 %




10.1 %


Management believes that Non-GAAP operating income and EBITDA without special items, each of which are Non-GAAP measurements and are adjusted for special
items, are meaningful to investors because they provide a view of the company with respect to ongoing operating results. Special items represent significant charges
or credits that are important to an understanding of the company's overall operating results in the periods presented. Such Non-GAAP measurements are not
recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance

Standard Motor Products, Inc

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments



Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

(In thousands, unaudited)


Vehicle
Control


Temperature
Control


Nissens
Automotive


Engineered
Solutions


All Other


Consolidated

Operating Income













GAAP Operating Income


$ 34,322


$ 27,436


$ 12,621


$ 7,130


$ (14,211)


$ 67,298














Restructuring Expenses


1,005


189


-


59


2


1,255

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


-


7,833


-


214


8,047

Other (Income) Expense, Net


83


(327)


(40)


(23)


-


(307)

Non-GAAP Operating Income


$ 35,410


$ 27,298


$ 20,414


$ 7,166


$ (13,995)


$ 76,293














EBITDA without Special Items













GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes


$ 32,495


$ 27,550


$ 2,502


$ 7,419


$ (14,601)


$ 55,365














Depreciation and Amortization


7,739


1,562


6,312


4,927


652


21,192

Interest Expense


2,553


1,301


11,133


1,002


67


16,056

EBITDA


42,787


30,413


19,947


13,348


(13,882)


92,613














Restructuring Expenses


1,005


189


-


59


2


1,255

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


-


7,833


-


214


8,047

Special Items


1,005


189


7,833


59


216


9,302














EBITDA without Special Items


$ 43,792


$ 30,602


$ 27,780


$ 13,407


$ (13,666)


$ 101,915

% of Net Sales


11.1 %


13.9 %


17.7 %


9.8 %




11.2 %
















Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

(In thousands, unaudited)


Vehicle
Control


Temperature
Control


Nissens
Automotive


Engineered
Solutions


All Other


Consolidated

Operating Income













GAAP Operating Income


$ 30,656


$ 15,228


$ -


$ 8,044


$ (14,323)


$ 39,605














Restructuring Expenses


1,110


305


-


397


939


2,751

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


-


-


-


2,411


2,411

Other Income, Net


-


-


-


(5)


-


(5)

Non-GAAP Operating Income


$ 31,766


$ 15,533


$ -


$ 8,436


$ (10,973)


$ 44,762














EBITDA without Special Items













GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes


$ 27,382


$ 15,866


$ -


$ 8,875


$ (14,319)


$ 37,804














Depreciation And Amortization


7,131


1,678


-


4,932


878


14,619

Interest Expense


3,326


1,257


-


1,370


(1,134)


4,819

EBITDA


37,839


18,801


-


15,177


(14,575)


57,242














Restructuring Expenses


1,110


305


-


397


939


2,751

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


-


-


-


2,411


2,411

Special Items


1,110


305


-


397


3,350


5,162














EBITDA without Special Items


$ 38,949


$ 19,106


$ -


$ 15,574


$ (11,225)


$ 62,404

% of Net Sales


10.4 %


9.7 %


- %


10.3 %




8.7 %


Management believes that Non-GAAP operating income and EBITDA without special items, each of which are Non-GAAP measurements and are adjusted for
special items, are meaningful to investors because they provide a view of the company with respect to ongoing operating results. Special items represent
significant charges or credits that are important to an understanding of the company's overall operating results in the periods presented. Such Non-GAAP
measurements are not recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of
performance

Standard Motor Products, Inc

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets








(In thousands)


June 2025


June 2024


December 2024



Unaudited


Unaudited



ASSETS

Cash


$ 58,792


$ 26,156


$ 44,426








Accounts Receivable, Gross


335,047


247,989


216,191

Allowance For Expected Credit Losses


7,777


8,672


5,472

Accounts Receivable, Net


327,270


239,317


210,719








Inventories


638,594


508,183


624,913

Unreturned Customer Inventory


18,567


18,119


16,163

Other Current Assets


21,841


24,880


25,703

Total Current Assets


1,065,064


816,655


921,924








Property, Plant And Equipment, Net


183,508


131,921


168,735

Operating Lease Right-of-use Assets


111,731


99,121


109,899

Goodwill


256,266


134,476


241,418

Customer Relationships Intangibles, Net


221,024


72,069


210,430

Other Intangibles, Net


99,326


15,528


90,540

Deferred Income Taxes


15,545


40,287


13,199

Investment In Unconsolidated Affiliates


23,495


25,615


24,842

Other Assets


31,389


38,656


33,139

Total Assets


$ 2,007,348


$ 1,374,328


$ 1,814,126








LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Portion Of Revolving Credit Facility


$ 10,000


$ -


$ 10,800

Current Portion Of Term Loan And Other Debt


20,818


5,030


16,317

Accounts Payable


171,356


105,094


148,009

Accrued Customer Returns


75,207


53,102


46,471

Accrued Core Liability


12,040


16,017


12,807

Accrued Rebates


76,274


54,280


76,168

Payroll And Commissions


38,573


32,404


40,964

Sundry Payables And Accrued Expenses


88,147


66,239


84,936

Total Current Liabilities


492,415


332,166


436,472








Long-term Debt


605,811


203,162


535,197

Noncurrent Operating Lease Liability


99,770


88,820


98,214

Accrued Asbestos Liabilities


30,527


66,357


84,568

Other Liabilities


75,366


29,501


29,593

Total Liabilities


1,303,889


720,006


1,184,044








Total SMP Stockholders' Equity


688,619


640,018


615,745

Noncontrolling Interest


14,840


14,304


14,337

Total Stockholders' Equity


703,459


654,322


630,082








Total Liabilities And Stockholders' Equity


$ 2,007,348


$ 1,374,328


$ 1,814,126

Standard Motor Products, Inc

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows






Six Months Ended


June 30,

(In thousands, unaudited)

2025


2024

Cash Flows From Operating Activities




Net Earnings

$ 38,278


$ 26,397

Adjustments To Reconcile Net Earnings To Net Cash Used In Operating Activities:




Depreciation And Amortization

21,192


14,619

Other

11,798


7,516

Change In Assets And Liabilities:




Accounts Receivable

(108,180)


(81,060)

Inventory

(3,217)


(3,641)

Accounts Payable

17,068


(2,168)

Prepaid Expenses And Other Current Assets

5,816


2,757

Sundry Payables And Accrued Expenses

15,863


29,966

Other

(4,521)


(4,525)

Net Cash Used In Operating Activities

(5,903)


(10,139)





Cash Flows From Investing Activities




Capital Expenditures

(19,295)


(22,941)

Other Investing Activities

2,972


18

Net Cash Used In Investing Activities

(16,323)


(22,923)





Cash Flows From Financing Activities




Net Change In Debt

45,868


51,986

Purchase Of Treasury Stock

-


(10,409)

Dividends Paid

(13,592)


(12,706)

Other Financing Activities

348


(400)

Net Cash Provided By Financing Activities

32,624


28,471





Effect Of Exchange Rate Changes On Cash

3,968


(1,779)

Net Increase (Decrease) In Cash

14,366


(6,370)

Cash At Beginning Of Period

44,426


32,526

Cash At End Of Period

$ 58,792


$ 26,156

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
