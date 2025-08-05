Standard Motor Products, Inc. Releases Second Quarter 2025 Results and Quarterly Dividend

- Second quarter net sales of $493.9 million up 26.7%, and up 3.5% excluding Nissens
- Second quarter adjusted EBITDA margin increased 190 basis points to 12.0%
- Adjusted Q2 diluted earnings per share of $1.29 increased 31.6% from last year
- Raising full-year sales guidance to low 20's percent growth range, including Nissens, reflecting strong first half results
NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.
Net sales for the second quarter of 2025 were $493.9 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $389.8 million during the same quarter in 2024. Earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2025 were $26.3 million or $1.17 per diluted share, compared to earnings of $18.0 million or $0.81 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2024. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2025 were $28.9 million or $1.29 per diluted share, compared to $21.7 million or $0.98 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2024.
Consolidated net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2025, were $907.2 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $721.2 million during the comparable period in 2024. Earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2025, were $40 million or $1.79 per diluted share, compared to $27.8 million or $1.25 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2024. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 were $46.9 million or $2.10 per diluted share and $31.7 million or $1.42 per diluted share, respectively.
Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are very pleased with our strong second quarter results, especially following our record quarter last year. Sales for the quarter increased nearly 27%, or 3.5% excluding the impact of Nissens Automotive (Nissens). This reflects an ongoing trend, as year-to-date we are up 26%, or 4.1% excluding Nissens. Additionally, adjusted diluted earnings per share grew 31.6% for the quarter and 47.9% for the year."
Segment Highlights
North American Aftermarket Segments
- Vehicle Control sales rose nearly 7% in the second quarter, continuing the momentum from the first quarter. Strong customer order activity and solid sell-through underscore the non-discretionary nature of our products.
- Temperature Control sales increased 5.5%, despite a challenging comparison to last year's 28% second-quarter growth. We believe this year's early pre-season orders positioned our customers well for the start of the selling season. Year-to-date, the segment is up 12.3%, building on last year's 15.8% growth for the same period.
Nissens
Our newest segment, Nissens, posted another solid quarter as it contributed sales of $90.5 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.0%, ahead of our full-year expectations of mid-teens. Nissens continues to outperform in its markets and is enjoying some of the same weather-related tailwinds as in the U.S.
Eight months into the acquisition, integration efforts are in full stride with many initiatives tracking ahead of plan. We remain very confident in achieving our initial target of $8 -12 million in run-rate cost reduction synergies within 24 months of ownership. Additionally, we have now begun implementing growth synergies, launching over 800 new items in North America.
Engineered Solutions
Sales in the Engineered Solutions segment declined 8.3% year-over-year, reflecting continued softness in certain end markets. While we expect general weakness to continue in the near term, we believe demand has stabilized, and second half comparisons become easier.
Profitability & Balance Sheet
Adjusted EBITDA increased to $59.1 million, up from $39.5 million last year, driven by strong performance in our North American aftermarket segments as well as the $16.3 million contributed from Nissens. Adjusted EBITDA margin climbed 190 basis points to 12.0%, due to the higher rate of Nissens, leverage on the solid sales from our North American aftermarket segments, and ongoing cost containment actions. We remain focused on our cost savings initiatives and continue to look at ways to drive margin improvement going forward.
From a balance sheet perspective, our cash flows and borrowings were in line with expectations. Total net debt at quarter-end stood at $577.8 million, primarily reflecting additional borrowings related to our Nissens acquisition and seasonal working capital build. Our debt leverage declined in the quarter on the strength of our results, and we continue to target getting debt levels to 2.0x Adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2026.
New Distribution Center
During the quarter, we officially opened our new 575,000 square foot state-of-the-art distribution center (DC) in Shawnee, Kansas. This facility increases our total distribution footprint by over 200,000 net square feet, and provides a centralized location that offers coverage across the United States. The Shawnee facility will enhance our overall distribution capabilities and better serve our customers' increasing fulfillment needs. We will be ramping up over the balance of the year and intend to exit the Edwardsville DC by year-end and sell the facility thereafter.
Tariff Impact & Mitigation
On tariffs, we believe our diverse global footprint provides us with a competitive advantage. Over half of our U.S. sales are from North American-made, USMCA-compliant products, which are largely tariff-free. For products sourced from other regions, we are implementing our mitigation plan as previously described, which includes cost containment through cost-sharing with our suppliers, re-sourcing to lower-tariffed countries, and lastly from pass-through pricing to our customers. As there is a timing delay between costs incurred and pass-throughs to customers, we did experience some tariff costs in the second quarter without the offsetting pricing. We expect ongoing costs to be offset with pricing going forward. We continue to monitor the shifting tariff landscape, and plan to implement any changes as necessary.
Updated 2025 Guidance
We are raising our full year sales growth guidance to the low-20's percent range, up from our prior mid-teens expectation, and we reaffirm our adjusted EBITDA margin outlook of 10-11%. Note that our revised guidance now includes the impact of tariffs as they stand as of the end of the second quarter, and includes both pricing and other mitigating actions to offset higher costs. While passing through tariff pricing at our cost creates margin rate compression, we're pleased to see sales growth and other initiatives offset this headwind and allow us to reaffirm EBITDA guidance.
Dividends
The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 31 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on September 2, 2025, to stockholders of record on August 15, 2025.
Closing Remarks
In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "The first half of 2025 exceeded our expectations despite the volatile macroeconomic environment. Our North American aftermarket segments delivered the strongest first half in our history, demonstrating the strength of our market position and the resilience of our industry. Nissens continued to deliver an above market growth rate and holds a market leading position in Europe, supported by the same favorable dynamics we see in the North American aftermarket. We are excited about our future path and remain optimistic about our long-term potential, led by growth and savings synergies with Nissens, along with our ongoing efforts to gain efficiencies and savings across our operations. I would like to thank our employees for their hard work and commitment to our continued success."
Conference Call
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net sales
$ 493,853
$ 389,829
$ 907,232
$ 721,232
Cost of sales
342,964
278,382
631,621
520,263
Gross profit
150,889
111,447
275,611
200,969
Selling, general and administrative expenses
107,520
83,885
207,365
158,618
Restructuring expenses
582
2,559
1,255
2,751
Other income (expense), net
49
(17)
307
5
Operating income
42,836
24,986
67,298
39,605
Other non-operating income, net
1,875
2,199
4,123
3,018
Interest expense
8,295
2,752
16,056
4,819
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
36,416
24,433
55,365
37,804
Provision for income taxes
9,821
6,109
14,890
9,451
Earnings from continuing operations
26,595
18,324
40,475
28,353
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(1,058)
(917)
(2,197)
(1,956)
Net earnings
25,537
17,407
38,278
26,397
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
295
344
470
510
Net earnings attributable to SMP
$ 25,242
$ 17,063
$ 37,808
$ 25,887
Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP
Continuing operations
$ 26,300
$ 17,980
$ 40,005
$ 27,843
Discontinued operations
(1,058)
(917)
(2,197)
(1,956)
Net earnings attributable to SMP
$ 25,242
$ 17,063
$ 37,808
$ 25,887
Per common share data
Basic:
Continuing operations
$ 1.20
$ 0.83
$ 1.82
$ 1.27
Discontinued operations
(0.05)
(0.05)
(0.10)
(0.09)
Net earnings attributable to SMP per common share
$ 1.15
$ 0.78
$ 1.72
$ 1.18
Diluted:
Continuing operations
$ 1.17
$ 0.81
$ 1.79
$ 1.25
Discontinued operations
(0.04)
(0.04)
(0.10)
(0.09)
Net earnings attributable to SMP per common share
$ 1.13
$ 0.77
$ 1.69
$ 1.16
Dividend declared per common share
$ 0.31
$ 0.29
$ 0.62
$ 0.58
Weighted average number of common shares, basic
21,984,492
21,767,526
21,935,921
21,845,678
Weighted average number of common shares, diluted
22,423,208
22,185,536
22,359,693
22,277,590
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(in thousands, unaudited)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Vehicle Control
Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and Fuel Delivery)
$ 128,233
$ 115,529
$ 246,599
$ 231,614
Electrical and Safety
56,828
57,128
115,147
109,535
Wire Sets and Other
16,638
16,084
32,295
33,116
Total Vehicle Control
201,699
188,741
394,041
374,265
Temperature Control
AC System Components
104,777
99,970
171,968
149,930
Other Thermal Components
26,588
24,511
48,280
46,159
Total Temperature Control
131,365
124,481
220,248
196,089
Nissens Automotive
Air Conditioning
40,441
-
67,607
-
Engine Cooling
35,082
-
62,855
-
Engine Efficiency
15,014
-
26,257
-
Total Nissens Automotive
90,537
-
156,719
-
Engineered Solutions
Light Vehicle
21,780
24,686
43,184
46,489
Commercial Vehicle
21,836
23,483
40,441
46,391
Construction/Agriculture
9,584
9,473
18,992
19,549
All Other
17,052
18,965
33,607
38,449
Total Engineered Solutions
70,252
76,607
136,224
150,878
Total
$ 493,853
$ 389,829
$ 907,232
$ 721,232
Standard Motor Products, Inc
Segment Operating Profit
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(in thousands, unaudited; percentage of net sales)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Gross Margin
Vehicle Control
$ 60,648
30.1 %
$ 59,969
31.8 %
$ 122,809
31.2 %
$ 118,868
31.8 %
Temperature Control
42,363
32.2 %
36,609
29.4 %
69,961
31.8 %
56,298
28.7 %
Nissens Automotive
36,815
40.7 %
-
- %
64,653
41.3 %
-
- %
Engineered Solutions
12,689
18.1 %
14,869
19.4 %
24,398
17.9 %
25,803
17.1 %
All Other
-
-
-
-
Subtotal
$ 152,515
30.9 %
$ 111,447
28.6 %
$ 281,821
31.1 %
$ 200,969
27.9 %
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
(1,626)
-0.3 %
-
- %
(6,210)
-0.7 %
-
- %
Gross Margin
$ 150,889
30.6 %
$ 111,447
28.6 %
$ 275,611
30.4 %
$ 200,969
27.9 %
Selling, General & Administrative
Vehicle Control
$ 43,564
21.6 %
$ 43,844
23.2 %
$ 87,399
22.2 %
$ 87,102
23.3 %
Temperature Control
22,840
17.4 %
23,165
18.6 %
42,663
19.4 %
40,765
20.8 %
Nissens Automotive
23,985
26.5 %
-
- %
44,239
28.2 %
-
- %
Engineered Solutions
8,718
12.4 %
8,676
11.3 %
17,232
12.6 %
17,367
11.5 %
All Other
7,139
5,789
13,995
10,973
Subtotal
$ 106,246
21.5 %
$ 81,474
20.9 %
$ 205,528
22.7 %
$ 156,207
21.7 %
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
1,274
0.3 %
2,411
0.6 %
1,837
0.2 %
2,411
0.3 %
Selling, General & Administrative
$ 107,520
21.8 %
$ 83,885
21.5 %
$ 207,365
22.9 %
$ 158,618
22.0 %
Operating Income
Vehicle Control
$ 17,084
8.5 %
$ 16,125
8.5 %
$ 35,410
9.0 %
$ 31,766
8.5 %
Temperature Control
19,523
14.9 %
13,444
10.8 %
27,298
12.4 %
15,533
7.9 %
Nissens Automotive
12,830
14.2 %
-
- %
20,414
13.0 %
-
- %
Engineered Solutions
3,971
5.7 %
6,193
8.1 %
7,166
5.3 %
8,436
5.6 %
All Other
(7,139)
(5,789)
(13,995)
(10,973)
Subtotal
$ 46,269
9.4 %
$ 29,973
7.7 %
$ 76,293
8.4 %
$ 44,762
6.2 %
Restructuring & Integration
(582)
-0.1 %
(2,559)
-0.7 %
(1,255)
-0.1 %
(2,751)
-0.4 %
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
(2,900)
-0.6 %
(2,411)
-0.6 %
(8,047)
-0.9 %
(2,411)
-0.3 %
Other Income, Net
49
- %
(17)
- %
307
- %
5
- %
Operating Income
$ 42,836
8.7 %
$ 24,986
6.4 %
$ 67,298
7.4 %
$ 39,605
5.5 %
Standard Motor Products, Inc
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Earnings from Continuing Operations Attributable To SMP
GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations
$ 26,300
$ 17,980
$ 40,005
$ 27,843
Restructuring Expenses
582
2,559
1,255
2,751
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
2,900
2,411
8,047
2,411
Income Tax Effect Related To Reconciling Items
(906)
(1,292)
(2,419)
(1,342)
Non-GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations
$ 28,876
$ 21,658
$ 46,888
$ 31,663
Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to SMP
GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations
$ 1.17
$ 0.81
$ 1.79
$ 1.25
Restructuring Expenses
0.03
0.12
0.06
0.12
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
0.13
0.11
0.36
0.11
Income Tax Effect Related To Reconciling Items
(0.04)
(0.06)
(0.11)
(0.06)
Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations
$ 1.29
$ 0.98
$ 2.10
$ 1.42
Operating Income
GAAP Operating Income
$ 42,836
$ 24,986
$ 67,298
$ 39,605
Restructuring Expenses
582
2,559
1,255
2,751
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
2,900
2,411
8,047
2,411
Last Twelve Months Ended
Other Income (Expense), Net
(49)
17
(307)
(5)
June 30,
Year Ended
Non-GAAP Operating Income
$ 46,269
$ 29,973
$ 76,293
$ 44,762
2025
2024
December 31, 2024
EBITDA without Special Items
GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes
$ 36,416
$ 24,433
$ 55,365
$ 37,804
$ 91,550
$ 77,714
$ 73,989
Depreciation and Amortization
10,925
7,318
21,192
14,619
37,986
29,512
31,413
Interest Expense
8,295
2,752
16,056
4,819
24,749
10,961
13,512
EBITDA
55,636
34,503
92,613
57,242
154,285
118,187
118,914
Restructuring Expenses
582
2,559
1,255
2,751
6,172
4,187
7,668
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
2,900
2,411
8,047
2,411
19,112
2,411
13,476
Special Items
3,482
4,970
9,302
5,162
25,284
6,598
21,144
EBITDA without Special Items
$ 59,118
$ 39,473
$ 101,915
$ 62,404
$ 179,569
$ 124,785
$ 140,058
Standard Motor Products, Inc
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
(In thousands, unaudited)
Vehicle
Temperature
Nissens
Engineered
All Other
Consolidated
Operating Income
GAAP Operating Income
$ 16,540
$ 19,536
$ 10,034
$ 3,954
$ (7,228)
$ 42,836
Restructuring Expenses
479
53
-
39
11
582
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
-
-
2,822
-
78
2,900
Other (Income) Expense, Net
65
(66)
(26)
(22)
-
(49)
Non-GAAP Operating Income
$ 17,084
$ 19,523
$ 12,830
$ 3,971
$ (7,139)
$ 46,269
EBITDA without Special Items
GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes
$ 15,449
$ 19,602
$ 4,653
$ 3,988
$ (7,276)
$ 36,416
Depreciation and Amortization
4,070
784
3,325
2,427
319
10,925
Interest Expense
1,546
762
5,513
543
(69)
8,295
EBITDA
21,065
21,148
13,491
6,958
(7,026)
55,636
Restructuring Expenses
479
53
-
39
11
582
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
-
-
2,822
-
78
2,900
Special Items
479
53
2,822
39
89
3,482
EBITDA without Special Items
$ 21,544
$ 21,201
$ 16,313
$ 6,997
$ (6,937)
$ 59,118
% of Net Sales
10.7 %
16.1 %
18.0 %
10.0 %
12.0 %
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
(In thousands, unaudited)
Vehicle
Temperature
Nissens
Engineered
All Other
Consolidated
Operating Income
GAAP Operating Income
$ 15,116
$ 13,197
$ -
$ 5,812
$ (9,139)
$ 24,986
Restructuring Expenses
1,009
247
-
364
939
2,559
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
-
-
-
-
2,411
2,411
Other Income, Net
-
-
-
17
-
17
Non-GAAP Operating Income
$ 16,125
$ 13,444
$ -
$ 6,193
$ (5,789)
$ 29,973
EBITDA without Special Items
GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes
$ 13,067
$ 13,978
$ -
$ 6,529
$ (9,141)
$ 24,433
Depreciation And Amortization
3,606
780
-
2,463
469
7,318
Interest Expense
1,899
726
-
706
(579)
2,752
EBITDA
18,572
15,484
-
9,698
(9,251)
34,503
Restructuring Expenses
1,009
247
-
364
939
2,559
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
-
-
-
-
2,411
2,411
Special Items
1,009
247
-
364
3,350
4,970
EBITDA without Special Items
$ 19,581
$ 15,731
$ -
$ 10,062
$ (5,901)
$ 39,473
% of Net Sales
10.4 %
12.6 %
- %
13.1 %
10.1 %
Standard Motor Products, Inc
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
(In thousands, unaudited)
Vehicle
Temperature
Nissens
Engineered
All Other
Consolidated
Operating Income
GAAP Operating Income
$ 34,322
$ 27,436
$ 12,621
$ 7,130
$ (14,211)
$ 67,298
Restructuring Expenses
1,005
189
-
59
2
1,255
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
-
-
7,833
-
214
8,047
Other (Income) Expense, Net
83
(327)
(40)
(23)
-
(307)
Non-GAAP Operating Income
$ 35,410
$ 27,298
$ 20,414
$ 7,166
$ (13,995)
$ 76,293
EBITDA without Special Items
GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes
$ 32,495
$ 27,550
$ 2,502
$ 7,419
$ (14,601)
$ 55,365
Depreciation and Amortization
7,739
1,562
6,312
4,927
652
21,192
Interest Expense
2,553
1,301
11,133
1,002
67
16,056
EBITDA
42,787
30,413
19,947
13,348
(13,882)
92,613
Restructuring Expenses
1,005
189
-
59
2
1,255
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
-
-
7,833
-
214
8,047
Special Items
1,005
189
7,833
59
216
9,302
EBITDA without Special Items
$ 43,792
$ 30,602
$ 27,780
$ 13,407
$ (13,666)
$ 101,915
% of Net Sales
11.1 %
13.9 %
17.7 %
9.8 %
11.2 %
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
(In thousands, unaudited)
Vehicle
Temperature
Nissens
Engineered
All Other
Consolidated
Operating Income
GAAP Operating Income
$ 30,656
$ 15,228
$ -
$ 8,044
$ (14,323)
$ 39,605
Restructuring Expenses
1,110
305
-
397
939
2,751
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
-
-
-
-
2,411
2,411
Other Income, Net
-
-
-
(5)
-
(5)
Non-GAAP Operating Income
$ 31,766
$ 15,533
$ -
$ 8,436
$ (10,973)
$ 44,762
EBITDA without Special Items
GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes
$ 27,382
$ 15,866
$ -
$ 8,875
$ (14,319)
$ 37,804
Depreciation And Amortization
7,131
1,678
-
4,932
878
14,619
Interest Expense
3,326
1,257
-
1,370
(1,134)
4,819
EBITDA
37,839
18,801
-
15,177
(14,575)
57,242
Restructuring Expenses
1,110
305
-
397
939
2,751
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
-
-
-
-
2,411
2,411
Special Items
1,110
305
-
397
3,350
5,162
EBITDA without Special Items
$ 38,949
$ 19,106
$ -
$ 15,574
$ (11,225)
$ 62,404
% of Net Sales
10.4 %
9.7 %
- %
10.3 %
8.7 %
Standard Motor Products, Inc
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
June 2025
June 2024
December 2024
Unaudited
Unaudited
ASSETS
Cash
$ 58,792
$ 26,156
$ 44,426
Accounts Receivable, Gross
335,047
247,989
216,191
Allowance For Expected Credit Losses
7,777
8,672
5,472
Accounts Receivable, Net
327,270
239,317
210,719
Inventories
638,594
508,183
624,913
Unreturned Customer Inventory
18,567
18,119
16,163
Other Current Assets
21,841
24,880
25,703
Total Current Assets
1,065,064
816,655
921,924
Property, Plant And Equipment, Net
183,508
131,921
168,735
Operating Lease Right-of-use Assets
111,731
99,121
109,899
Goodwill
256,266
134,476
241,418
Customer Relationships Intangibles, Net
221,024
72,069
210,430
Other Intangibles, Net
99,326
15,528
90,540
Deferred Income Taxes
15,545
40,287
13,199
Investment In Unconsolidated Affiliates
23,495
25,615
24,842
Other Assets
31,389
38,656
33,139
Total Assets
$ 2,007,348
$ 1,374,328
$ 1,814,126
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Portion Of Revolving Credit Facility
$ 10,000
$ -
$ 10,800
Current Portion Of Term Loan And Other Debt
20,818
5,030
16,317
Accounts Payable
171,356
105,094
148,009
Accrued Customer Returns
75,207
53,102
46,471
Accrued Core Liability
12,040
16,017
12,807
Accrued Rebates
76,274
54,280
76,168
Payroll And Commissions
38,573
32,404
40,964
Sundry Payables And Accrued Expenses
88,147
66,239
84,936
Total Current Liabilities
492,415
332,166
436,472
Long-term Debt
605,811
203,162
535,197
Noncurrent Operating Lease Liability
99,770
88,820
98,214
Accrued Asbestos Liabilities
30,527
66,357
84,568
Other Liabilities
75,366
29,501
29,593
Total Liabilities
1,303,889
720,006
1,184,044
Total SMP Stockholders' Equity
688,619
640,018
615,745
Noncontrolling Interest
14,840
14,304
14,337
Total Stockholders' Equity
703,459
654,322
630,082
Total Liabilities And Stockholders' Equity
$ 2,007,348
$ 1,374,328
$ 1,814,126
Standard Motor Products, Inc
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(In thousands, unaudited)
2025
2024
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
Net Earnings
$ 38,278
$ 26,397
Adjustments To Reconcile Net Earnings To Net Cash Used In Operating Activities:
Depreciation And Amortization
21,192
14,619
Other
11,798
7,516
Change In Assets And Liabilities:
Accounts Receivable
(108,180)
(81,060)
Inventory
(3,217)
(3,641)
Accounts Payable
17,068
(2,168)
Prepaid Expenses And Other Current Assets
5,816
2,757
Sundry Payables And Accrued Expenses
15,863
29,966
Other
(4,521)
(4,525)
Net Cash Used In Operating Activities
(5,903)
(10,139)
Cash Flows From Investing Activities
Capital Expenditures
(19,295)
(22,941)
Other Investing Activities
2,972
18
Net Cash Used In Investing Activities
(16,323)
(22,923)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities
Net Change In Debt
45,868
51,986
Purchase Of Treasury Stock
-
(10,409)
Dividends Paid
(13,592)
(12,706)
Other Financing Activities
348
(400)
Net Cash Provided By Financing Activities
32,624
28,471
Effect Of Exchange Rate Changes On Cash
3,968
(1,779)
Net Increase (Decrease) In Cash
14,366
(6,370)
Cash At Beginning Of Period
44,426
32,526
Cash At End Of Period
$ 58,792
$ 26,156
