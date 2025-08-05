Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.08.2025
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
WKN: 578580 | ISIN: DE0005785802 | Ticker-Symbol: FME
Xetra
05.08.25 | 15:22
Quest Diagnostics Completes Acquisition of Clinical Testing Assets from Fresenius Medical Care

SECAUCUS, N.J., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), a leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced the completion of its previously announced acquisition of select clinical testing assets of Fresenius Medical Care's wholly owned Spectra Laboratories, a leading provider of renal-specific laboratory testing services in the United States. With this acquisition, Quest will be positioned to provide dialysis-related clinical testing to independent dialysis clinics previously served by Spectra Laboratories. Quest also expects to complete the acquisition of select dialysis-related water testing assets by the end of 2025.

In addition, under a separate, previously announced laboratory services agreement, Quest later this month will begin to provide comprehensive dialysis-related laboratory services for dialysis centers operated by Fresenius Medical Care in the United States, which serve approximately 200,000 patients annually. The transition of services is expected to increase over the next several months and to be completed by early 2026.

The arrangement will allow providers and patients at dialysis clinics to benefit from Quest's clinical leadership and diagnostic innovation in chronic kidney disease services. Multiple Quest laboratories across the U.S. will provide testing for nearby dialysis clinics, reducing transportation time and speeding results reporting for some test services. In addition, Quest expects to optimize its return on capital invested into its laboratory network by performing testing during lower-volume daytime hours.

Chronic kidney disease affects about 35.5 million people, or 14%, of the U.S. population, making it one of the nation's 10 most prevalent and costly chronic diseases in the U.S. Up to 9 in 10 adults who have CKD are not aware that they have the disease. Once the disease has progressed to end-stage kidney disease (ESKD), patients typically require transplant or dialysis. More than 800,000 people in the U.S. receive dialysis. Dialysis requires periodic lab testing to manage the disease as well as testing water for contaminants.

About Quest Diagnostics
Quest Diagnostics works across the healthcare ecosystem to create a healthier world, one life at a time. We provide diagnostic insights from the results of our laboratory testing to empower people, physicians and organizations to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from one of the world's largest databases of de-identifiable clinical lab results, Quest's diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve healthcare management. Quest Diagnostics annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our more than 55,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives and create a healthier world. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics

© 2025 PR Newswire
