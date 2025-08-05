

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) on Tuesday reported higher second-quarter results above market estimates. The company also maintained its fiscal 2025 outlook and long term earnings growth view.



In the pre-market activity, Duke Energy shares were gaining around 1 percent to trade at $125.32.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings per share in the range of $6.17 to $6.42.



The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $6.32 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Duke Energy also reaffirmed its long-term adjusted earnings per share growth of 5% to 7% through 2029 off the 2025 midpoint of $6.30.



In the second quarter, net income available to stockholders grew to $971 million from last year's $886 million.



Earnings per share were $1.25, higher than last year's $1.13. On an adjusted basis, prior year's earnings were $1.18 per share.



Total operating revenues grew to $7.51 billion from last year's $7.17 billion.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share on revenues of $7.47 billion.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News