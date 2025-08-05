

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Duke Energy Corp (DUK) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $971 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $886 million, or $1.13 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Duke Energy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $972 million or $1.25 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $7.508 billion from $7.172 billion last year.



Duke Energy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $971 Mln. vs. $886 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.25 vs. $1.13 last year. -Revenue: $7.508 Bln vs. $7.172 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News