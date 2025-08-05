

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $183.57 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $175.47 million, or $1.24 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to $2.651 million from $2.439 million last year.



