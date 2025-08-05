Highlights

The re-logging of previous Dynasty drill core by field geologists confirmed visible gold in drill hole DP22-03; assay results have returned 3 meters of 151.65 g/t (from 118.5m to 121.5m, see Figure 1). Re-logging is ongoing, and the Company plans to re-assay the core using metallic screen-fire assays.





Figure 1: Photo of drill core section from hole DP22-03

Geological mapping in the area of the best sampling results obtained by TECK has included a composite channel sample assay from their Trench 2 site in the Contact Zone, which averaged 8.02 g/t gold over 39 meters, including 89.4 g/t gold and 1,985 g/t of silver over 3.0 meters. This aims to define drill targets to confirm the high-grade trenching data.

Ivy Chong, Chief Executive Officer and President, states: "We are excited to discover sections of previous drill core with visible gold at shallow depths. We are re-logging all of the core to ensure that there are no missed intervals with visible gold that have not been assayed. We continue to discover high-grade mineralization on Thundercloud, whether it is in recent drilling by Dynasty or in historical core. This demonstrates the richness of the high-grade gold mineralization on Thundercloud. Ninety-five percent (95%) of the Property has yet to be drilled. We look forward to beginning our 2025 drill campaign in the coming days."

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its preliminary exploration program is currently underway in preparation for the upcoming 2025 drilling campaign, expected to begin in mid-August at its 100%-owned Thundercloud Property. The property is situated within the Archean Manitou-Stormy Lakes Greenstone Belt, approximately 47 kilometers southeast of the town of Dryden in northwestern Ontario.

Subsequent to preparatory field work, a program of up to 5,000 meters of core drilling is planned at both the gold-rich historical Pelham Resource area, which has been significantly upgraded by Dynasty's 2022 to 2024 drilling programs, and in the less-explored Contact Zone, located approximately 0.2 to 1.4 kilometers farther south. The Contact Zone displays similar geological features and induced polarization (IP) chargeability response as the Pelham Zone.

Field operations have commenced with the relocation of the 2022, 2023, and 2024 drill core from earlier temporary core storage sites to a new expanded facility in Dryden, which will also accommodate delivery of the 2025 drill core. Since the arrival of logistical and technical personnel, detailed geological mapping has begun within the general proposed 2025 drill target area. The aim of this work is to determine specific drill hole locations while ensuring proper drill hole orientations with respect to structural and stratigraphic controls on the gold-sulphide mineralization.

Until now, the structural geology of the Contact Zone had not been well understood, despite significant gold results obtained by TECK during the company's widely spaced exploratory trench and drill hole investigations in 2007 and 2008. The best sampling result obtained by TECK included a composite channel sample assay from their Trench 2 site at Contact, which averaged 8.02 g/t gold over 39 meters, including 89.4 g/t gold and 1,985 g/t of silver over 3.0 meters. This result is adjacent to, and nearly contiguous with, the site of a chip sample assay obtained by Dynasty in an earlier rock chip sampling program, which returned 3.03 g/t Au and 4.04 g/t Ag over 30 meters.

An exploratory hole TC24-06 drilled in the Pelham Zone by Dynasty in 2024, located on the flank of an IP chargeability anomaly approximately 400 metres southwest of Trench 2, intersected significant near-surface gold mineralization within a depth range of 28.5 meters. Highlights include 0.8 g/t Au over 22.5 meters, 6 meters from surface (including 1.07 g/t Au over 12 meters and 2.72 g/t Au over 3.0 meters), as well as 1.11 g/t Au over 4.5 meters (including 3.02 g/t Au over 1.5 meters).

Current mapping in the Contact Zone has thus far helped determine a more optimal drilling strategy - compared to past exploratory drilling - based on a predominant NW/SE bedding and structural trend, with moderate to steep northeast dips observed in widely spaced bedrock exposures. Lithologies consist of sedimentary, felsic volcanic, and mafic volcanics intruded by quartz-feldspar porphyry dykes and sills (possibly including gabbro) located peripheral to the western intrusive contact of the main Thundercloud Quartz-Feldspar Porphyry pluton.

At the Pelham Zone, which has a moderately well-defined structural trend, drilling will target its currently defined eastern extent, where some of the highest gold grades to date have been encountered (including 72.25 g/t over 6.5 meters). An inspection of Dynasty's drill core by project geologists has revealed the presence of visible gold in at least one high-grade interval that was not previously discovered. The core will be assayed for coarse gold in screen-fire assay tests to confirm the intervals' true gold values.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America, with projects located in the Manitou-Stormy Lake greenstone belt in Ontario and in the Midas gold camp in Nevada. The Company is currently advancing its Thundercloud gold resource in northwest Ontario. A NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report, dated September 27, 2021, can be found on the Company's and SEDAR websites. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold-silver project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada, is surrounded by a number of large-scale previously operating mines. For more information, please visit the Company's website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

