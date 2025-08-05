Atento names Paul Ignasinski as Chief Digital Transformation Officer to lead global CX digital transformation agenda

With a proven track record in technological innovation and customer experience, Paul will lead the Products and Solutions area to accelerate Atento's digital transformation.

MADRID, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento Luxco 1 ("Atento" or the "Company"), one of the world's largest providers of customer experience management services and business transformation outsourcing (CXM/BTO) and industry leader, announced today the appointment of Paul Ignasinski as Chief Digital Transformation Officer (CDTO), effective immediately. With this new addition, Atento will continue leading the CX transformation agenda, with a strategic, comprehensive and long-term approach, aligned with the industry's evolution and growing customer expectations.

With more than two decades of international experience in the CX technology industry, Paul has developed his professional career in key executive leadership positions at leading companies in the technology and customer experience arenas. In his previous role, Paul served as Chief Technology Officer at Everise, leading the technology and innovation strategy, including EverAI Labs since September 2024. Previously, he was Chief Innovation Officer and Head of Artificial Intelligence at Full Potential Solutions, as well as Senior Vice President of Digital at TTEC, where he was responsible for driving global sales strategies and innovative customer experience solutions.

From his new position, Paul will lead Atento's Products and Solutions area, focusing on accelerating the company's Digital Transformation agenda with a comprehensive and long-term vision.

"With Paul's incorporation, we take a strategic step toward a deeper digital transformation, which goes beyond technology and encompasses our culture, ways of working, and vision for the future," states Dimitrius Oliveira, CEO of Atento. "In a market as competitive and dynamic as BTO, our ability to innovate, adapt and anticipate our clients' needs is fundamental to consolidate ourselves as leaders. We are confident that his leadership will make a significant difference in our evolution toward an even more agile, efficient and future-ready organization."

Ignasinski states: "I'm very excited to join Atento during such a decisive and consequential moment for the CX industry. Digital transformation is not accomplished with just technology, AI or otherwise - but rather it requires vision, agility, and the right culture and capacity for execution. These are rare attributes to find in an organization, and I'm excited to collaborate with such a committed and talented team to drive innovative CX solutions that truly make a difference for our clients and their end users."

Paul's incorporation represents a new milestone in Atento's transformation, which continues strengthening its positioning as a reference in the BTO (Business Transformation Outsourcing) market through innovation, adoption of new technologies and cultural transformation of the organization.

