Fairfax County, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - Global defense innovation leader Rheinmetall is investing in a new U.S. hub in Fairfax County as two of its U.S. subsidiaries will be occupying nearly 10,000 square feet at 2600 Park Tower Drive in Merrifield. This move places American Rheinmetall Defense, Inc., the U.S. corporate hub, and American Rheinmetall Munitions, Inc., at the heart of the U.S. defense ecosystem, aligning them more closely with the U.S. Department of Defense and key government stakeholders.

"The opening of our new Washington, D.C., region office spaces underscores our rapid growth and committed investment in Rheinmetall's U.S. operations," said Stephen Hedger, CEO, American Rheinmetall Defense. "This move reinforces our brand presence, brings us even closer to key government stakeholders, improves our access to a wonderful human resource talent pool in the region, and strengthens our ability to support U.S. defense strategy with speed, innovation, and an enduring commitment to being part of the fabric of the U.S. defense industrial base."

The long-term leases in Merrifield reflect Rheinmetall's rapid U.S. growth and ongoing investment in expanding its domestic industrial footprint, engineering capabilities, and American workforce.

"We are proud to welcome Rheinmetall to Merrifield in Fairfax County. Our community is a place where groundbreaking innovation, national security, and global collaboration intersect, and this investment represents a powerful statement about the future of defense and technology in our region," said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. "Rheinmetall brings a bold vision and cutting-edge capabilities that align with our community's commitment to supporting mission-driven industries and advancing solutions that keep our nation secure. We are deeply honored that Rheinmetall has chosen Fairfax County as the hub for their continued growth as this investment will not only strengthen the strategic national security partnerships that are so vital to global progress but also the resiliency of our local and regional economies."

Rheinmetall is a driving force in next-generation combat vehicles, advanced armaments, mission-critical innovative technologies, and air and ground-based defense systems. American Rheinmetall Defense supports Rheinmetall's family of U.S. companies including American Rheinmetall Munitions which specializes in large- and medium-caliber ammunition, propellants, fuzing, and protection systems for vehicle survivability. American Rheinmetall entities are actively involved in a wide array of military modernization programs, including long-range precision fires, next-generation combat vehicles, warfighter lethality enhancement, and counter-UAS systems.

"Rheinmetall's decision to establish significant presence in the Merrifield area of Fairfax County reinforces our position as a premier destination for global defense leaders seeking proximity to federal partners, a deep bench of tech talent, and a collaborative business environment," said Fairfax County Economic Development Authority President and CEO Victor Hoskins. "This investment strengthens not only our local economy but also the broader national security alliances, and we look forward to supporting Rheinmetall as they continue to grow and build enduring partnerships in the Washington, D.C., region."

Rheinmetall's new hub in Merrifield enables its U.S. companies to improve their engagement with and responsiveness to key stakeholders and customers, particularly with proximity to the Pentagon and Capitol Hill. American Rheinmetall Defense also supports significant defense subsidiary businesses in Michigan, Ohio, Maine and Arkansas.

2600 Park Tower Drive, also known as Metro Place II, is a 250,000-square-foot Class-A office building featuring 950 on-site parking spaces, a tenant-only conference facility, a lounge, a fitness center, a Walk Score of 75, and convenient access to the Dunn Loring-Merrifield Metrorail station. The building serves government and defense contractors in a secure and amenity-rich environment.

###





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RFXf0vwj56U



About Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA)

FCEDA promotes Fairfax County as one of the world's top locations for business and talent, and offers site location and business development assistance, and connections with county and state government agencies, to help companies locate and expand in Fairfax County. FCEDA is headquartered in Tysons, Fairfax County's largest business district, and maintains offices in key global business centers: Bangalore/Mumbai, Berlin, London, Los Angeles and Seoul. For more information about FCEDA, visit www.fairfaxcountyeda.org, or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube.





To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/261025

SOURCE: Fairfax County Economic Development Authority