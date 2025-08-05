Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires MACK Insurance Services

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Australia -based MACK Insurance Services. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

MACK Insurance Services is a commercial insurance broker with a focus on the agriculture sector. Lizzie Carver and her team will join Gallagher's brokerage operations in Australia from office locations in Wagga Wagga and Narrandera, New South Wales.

"MACK Insurance Services is a culturally aligned broker whose agriculture niche expertise complements our existing brokerage capabilities in Australia," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO. "I am delighted to welcome Lizzie and her associates to our growing, global team."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

