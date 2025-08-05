Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: 894565 | ISIN: GB0000536739
PR Newswire
05.08.2025 18:24 Uhr
Ashtead Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Ashtead Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 05

Transaction in own shares

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 5th August 2025 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to $1.5bn share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 10th December 2024.

Description of shares: Ashtead Group plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Number of Shares repurchased: 84,604 Shares

Date of transaction: 5th August 2025

Average price paid per Share: 5,003 pence

Lowest price paid per Share: 4,981 pence

Highest price paid per Share: 5,026 pence

Broker: Barclays Bank PLC

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 425,563,217 (excluding Treasury shares), and the company will hold 25,791,616 ordinary shares in Treasury.

The figure of 425,563,217 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

Ashtead Transaction Summary 05 August 25.pdf

For further information, please contact:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw, Director of Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 7726 9700



Ashtead Transaction Summary 05 August 25
© 2025 PR Newswire
