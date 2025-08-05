

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market closed modestly higher on Tuesday after staying positive right through the day's trading session, with investors mostly reacting to the latest quarterly performance of big name companies.



The benchmark SMI, which advanced to 11,908.64 intraday, settled with a gain of 39.70 points or 0.34% at 11,858.33.



Logitech International climbed 3.05%. SIG Group gained about 1.4%, while Julius Baer, Swiss Re, Nestle, Novartis, Swiss Life Holding and Zurich Insurance advanced 0.8 to 1.1%.



Adecco drifted down 2.7%. Lonza Group closed 1.4% down. VAT Group, Sandoz Group and Amrize lost 1 to 1.2%. Straumann Holding, Alcon and Swatch Group ended moderately lower.



ABB announced that it will invest more than C$ 130 million in Canadian research and development and manufacturing. The company has earmarked about $100 million for a new site in Montreal that will expand its production and research-and-development abilities. ABB shares edged down marginally.



