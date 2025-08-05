

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $60.69 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $42.09 million, or $0.76 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Cirrus Logic Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $80.31 million or $1.51 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.9% to $407.27 million from $374.02 million last year.



Cirrus Logic Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $60.69 Mln. vs. $42.09 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.14 vs. $0.76 last year. -Revenue: $407.27 Mln vs. $374.02 Mln last year.



