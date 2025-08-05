Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.08.2025
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
WKN: A1JFWK | ISIN: US61945C1036
Tradegate
05.08.25 | 17:29
30,895 Euro
+0,60 % +0,185
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Second Quarter 2025 Results

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) released its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. The company's earnings release and supplemental materials are available at https://investors.mosaicco.com/financials/quarterly-results.

Mosaic will present a fireside chat addressing investor questions during a conference call on Wednesday, August 6th at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, accessible both through Mosaic's website at https://investors.mosaicco.com, and the dial in numbers below. The webcast will be available up to at least one year from today's date.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-in number (Toll Free)

+1 877-883-0383

International Dial-in number

+1-412-902-6506

Participant Elite Entry Number

6318761

Link to Webcast of the Conference Call:

https://investors.mosaicco.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Through its Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is also advancing the next generation biological solutions to help farmers improve nutrient use efficiency and crop performance sustainably. Mosaic provides a single-source supply of phosphate, potash, and biological products for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

Investors:
Joan Tong, 863-640-0826
joan.tong@mosaicco.com

Jason Tremblay, 813-775-4282
jason.tremblay@mosaicco.com

Media:
Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/mosaic-announces-second-quarter-2025-results-1056440

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
