Donnerstag, 28.08.2025
WKN: A1JFWK | ISIN: US61945C1036
Tradegate
28.08.25 | 17:39
28,565 Euro
-0,76 % -0,220
28.08.2025 22:26 Uhr
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.22 Per Share

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 28, 2025 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 18, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 8, 2025.

The declaration and payment of any future dividends is subject to approval by Mosaic's Board of Directors. There can be no assurance that the Company's Board of Directors will declare future dividends.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Through its Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is also advancing the next generation biological solutions to help farmers improve nutrient use efficiency and crop performance sustainably. Mosaic provides a single-source supply of phosphate, potash, and biological products for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Investors

Jason Tremblay
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4282
jason.tremblay@mosaicco.com

Joan Tong, CFA
The Mosaic Company
863-640-0826
joan.tong@mosaicco.com

Media

Ben Pratt
The Mosaic Company
813-775-4206
benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/mosaic-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0.22-per-share-1066580

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
