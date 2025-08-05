

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $14.987 billion, or $5.24 per share. This compares with $18.149 billion, or $6.12 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 10.5% to $44.912 billion from $50.200 billion last year.



JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $14.987 Bln. vs. $18.149 Bln. last year. -EPS: $5.24 vs. $6.12 last year. -Revenue: $44.912 Bln vs. $50.200 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News