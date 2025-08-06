American Critical Minerals Corp.: American Critical Minerals Extends Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / American Critical Minerals Corp. ("American Critical Minerals" or the"Company") (CSE:KCLI)(OTCQB:APCOF)(Frankfurt:2P3) announces that it has extended the deadline for completion of its warrant exercise incentive program (the "Program"). The Program is intended to encourage the early exercise of up to 4,620,800 warrants (the "Warrants") previously issued in connection with a private placement and which are currently exercisable at a price of $0.1875 per share. To address ongoing interest and to allow additional time for the completion of documentation, the Company has elected to extend the deadline for the Program until August 15, 2025 (the "Program End Date").

Under the Program, the Company is offering an inducement to each holder of the Warrants that exercises on or before the Program End Date. Holders exercising Warrants on or before the Program End Date will be entitled to receive one additional warrant (the "New Warrant") for each share subscribed for. Each New Warrant will be exercisable at a price of $0.28 until August 6, 2027. The proceeds from the Program will strengthen the Company's treasury and will be used for working capital purposes and the advancement of the Company's Green River Project.

Holders of the Warrants are encouraged to contact the Company to coordinate exercise prior to the Program End Date.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Clarke, President & CEO

Contact: (604)-551-9665

