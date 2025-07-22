American Critical Minerals Corp.: American Critical Minerals Announces Kenneth Taylor as Strategic Advisor to the Company and Launches Early Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 22, 2025 / American Critical Minerals Corp. ("American Critical Minerals" or the "Company") (CSE:KCLI)(OTCQB:APCOF)(Frankfurt:2P3) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Kenneth Taylor as Strategic Advisor with immediate effect.

Kenneth Taylor is an expert in Salt Minerals and Evaporite Deposits and has worked for over 20 years in the States of Utah and New Mexico. Ken was with Intrepid Potash Inc. (www.intrepidpotash.com) for 12 years in a number of roles including as part of Senior Management, latterly as Vice President of Business Development. He has also consulted to a number of entities in Utah and for the last 8 years has been in senior positions with Redmond Minerals focused primarily on its Mineral Salt Products and is its Chief Financial Officer.

Ken has process, regulatory, finance, sales, and research experience across a broad range of evaporite minerals including sodium chloride (salt), potash (potassium chloride), lithium chloride, magnesium chloride, and other forms of evaporites. His combination of financial and operational experience combined with work on R&D projects will enable him to provide commercial, operational and strategic advice to the American Critical Minerals Team. His industry connections and current work network will provide access to a number of potential Industry and Strategic Partners as well as State Government Entities.

Ken graduated Magna Cum Laude from BYU with a degree in Civil and Environmental Engineering and has post graduate degrees in business from the Booth School of Business in Chicago and Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Management Commentary

Simon Clarke President & CEO stated, "we are delighted to welcome Ken to our team, his knowledge, and insights as well as his strategic relationships will be extremely valuable as we continue to advance our Green River Project. In particular, his knowledge of successful Potash Solution Mining Operations in the Paradox Basin and the evolution of the Paradox Brines as a major source of lithium and associated by-products, provides us with invaluable insights and connections, as does his knowledge of successfully developing evaporite deposits across Utah and beyond."

Warrant Incentive Program

The Company also announces the implementation of a warrant exercise incentive program (the "Program") intended to encourage the early exercise of up to 4,620,800 warrants (the "Warrants") previously issued in connection with a private placement and which are currently exercisable at a price of $0.1875 per share. Under the Program, the Company is offering an inducement to each holder of the Warrants that exercises on or before August 6, 2025 (the "Program End Date"). Holders exercising Warrants on or before the Program End Date will be entitled to receive one additional warrant (the "New Warrant") for each share subscribed for. Each New Warrant will be exercisable at a price of $0.28 until August 6, 2027. The proceeds from the Program will strengthen the Company's treasury and will be used for working capital purposes and the advancement of the Company's Green River Project.

Holders of the Warrants are encouraged to contact the Company to coordinate exercise prior to the Program End Date.

About American Critical Minerals' Green River Potash and Lithium Project

The Green River Potash and Lithium Project is situated within Utah's highly productive Paradox Basin, located 20 miles northwest of Moab, Utah and has significant logistical advantages including close proximity to major rail hubs, airport, roads, water, towns and labour markets. It also benefits from close proximity to the agricultural and industrial heartland of America and numerous potential end-users for its products.

The history of oil and gas production across the Paradox Basin provides geologic data from historic wells across the Project, and the wider Basin, validating and de-risking the potential for high grade potash and large amounts of contained lithium. Wells in and around the project reported lithium up to 500 ppm, bromine up to 6,100 ppm and boron up to 1,260 ppm (Gilbride & Santos, 2012). This data is reinforced by nearby potash production and the advanced stage of neighbouring lithium projects. The Paradox Basin is believed to contain up to 56 billion tonnes of lithium brines, potentially the largest such resource in US (Source: Anson Fastmarkets Presentation - https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/ASN/02823465.pdf )The Company also has a 43-101 Exploration Target of 600 million to 1 billion tonnes of sylvinite (the most important source for the production of potash in North America) with average grades ranging from 19% to 29% KCL.**

The Company holds a 100% interest in eleven State of Utah (SITLA) mineral and minerals salt leases covering approximately 7,050 acres, 1,094 federal lithium brine claims (BLM Placer Claims) covering 21,150 acres, and 11 federal (BLM) potash prospecting permits covering approximately 25,480 acres. Through these leases, permits and claims the Company has the ability to explore for potash, lithium and potential by-products across the entire Green River Project (approx. 32,530 acres). The Company is authorized to drill a total of 7 exploratory drill holes across the Project (pending bonding the recently approved 4 drill holes).

Intrepid Potash, Inc. is America's largest potash company and only U.S. domestic potash producer and currently produces potash from its nearby Moab Solution Mine, which the Company believes provides strong evidence of stratigraphic continuity within this part of the Paradox Basin (www.intrepidpotash.com). Anson Resources Ltd. has advanced lithium development projects contiguous to the northern boundary of our Green River Project and neighbouring to the south. Anson has a large initial resource, robust definitive feasibility study and has recently completed successful piloting operations through its partnership with Koch Technology Solutions, as well as an offtake agreement with LG Energy Solution. The Anson exploration targets encompass the combined Mississippian Leadville Formation and the Pennsylvanian Paradox Formation brine-bearing clastic layers, which also underlie American Critical Minerals' entire project area (www.ansonresources.com)*.

In 2022, the U.S. imported approx. 96.5% of its annual potash requirements with domestic producers receiving a higher sales price due to proximity to market (intrepidpotash.com/ August 15, 2024, Investor Presentation). In March 2024, the US Senate introduced a bill to include key fertilizers and potash on the US Department of Interior list of Critical Minerals which already includes lithium. Recent market estimates suggest that the global potash market is over US$50 billion annually and growing at a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of close to 5%. Annual lithium demand is now estimated to be over 1 million tonnes globally and continuing to grow rapidly.***

Qualified Person

The Technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P.Geo., the Chief Operations Officer ("COO") of the Company and a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Clarke, President & CEO

Contact: (604)-551-9665

*American Critical Minerals' management cautions that results or discoveries on properties in proximity to the American Critical Minerals' properties may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

**A report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report - Green River Potash Project, Grand County, Utah, USA", prepared by Agapito Associates Inc., and dated effective September 12, 2012, quantifies the Green River Potash Project's potash exploration potential in the form of a NI 43-101 Exploration Target. The Exploration Target estimate was prepared in accordance with the National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). It should be noted that Exploration Targets are conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define them as Mineral Resources, and, while reasonable potential may exist, it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in the determination of a Mineral Resource under NI 43-101. The Exploration Target stated in the Agapito Report is not being reported as part of any Mineral Resource or Mineral Reserve. A copy of the report can be accessed on the corporate website for the Company: www.acmineralscorp.com.

***United States Geological Survey, Mineral Commodity Summaries, January 2024 (https://pubs.usgs.gov/periodicals/mcs2024/mcs2024-potash.pdf).

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from this forward-looking information include those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed MD&A. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise the forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding future confirmation drilling and its intended outcomes and the intended use of proceeds from the oversubscribed financing. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that such expectations will prove to be correct. All such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. This information, however, is subject to a variety of risks and information.

SOURCE: American Critical Minerals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/american-critical-minerals-announces-kenneth-taylor-as-strategic-advisor-to-the-c-1051193