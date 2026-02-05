American Critical Minerals Corp.: American Critical Minerals Recaps a Highly Successful 6 Months and Files Amended and Restated Technical Report

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / American Critical Minerals Corp. ("American Critical Minerals" or the "Company") (CSE:KCLI)(OTCQB:APCOF)(Frankfurt:2P30) highlights key milestones achieved during the previous 6 months.

Highlights

Amended and Restated Technical Report : The Company filed an amended and restated technical report with respect to its Green River Potash and Lithium Project. The report provides updated information and includes targets for further exploration* with respect to potash, lithium and bromine as follows: Potash exploration target of 0.5-1.0 billion tonnes of sylvanite grading from 12% to 18% potassium oxide based on elog (eK2O=19% to 29% potassium chloride based on elog (eKCl)) 2.1 billion cubic meters (brine volume) grading from 71.6 to 216.3 parts per million lithium 2.1 billion cubic meters (brine volume) grading from 3,656 to 4,741 parts per million bromine The potential quantity and grades are conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and, while reasonable potential may exist, it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource under NI 43-101.

Agapito Associates LLC restated that based on the seismic data that both the Paradox and Leadville stratigraphy in the sub-surface at Green River are relatively flat-lying with important positive implications for Potash and Lithium, including the potential for Solution Mining (press release October 15, 2025)

Technical Team Significantly Strengthened : Dean Pekeski added as Senior Advisor with significant time commitment (press release November 4, 2025) - CEO, President & Director Peak Minerals and former Executive VP Western Potash Corp. - deep technical knowledge at all phases of development and strong relationships across the Potash Sector Kenneth Taylor, added as Strategic Advisor (press release July 22, 2025) - expert in Salt Minerals and Evaporite Deposits, CFO Redmond Minerals formerly with Intrepid Potash for 12 years in a number of roles including as part of Senior Management, latterly as Vice President of Business Development

Balance Sheet significantly strengthened with Closing of Bought Deal Offering and Non-Brokered Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $7,451,000 (press release November 3, 2025)

Annual Renewal of all Potash Licenses and Lithium Claims across the Green River Project (press release September 29, 2025)

Bonding paid for all Federally authorized drill holes (total of 4) in December 2025 and awaiting final approval from the BLM

Potash added to USGS Critical Minerals List - joining Lithium (press release November 12, 2025) US focused on securing the Nation's Critical Minerals Supply Chains - potential for government funding and permitting support

Specific reference to Bromine as a Critical Mineral in recent US Govt. Policy Documents on the importing of Processed Critical Minerals (https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2026/01/adjusting-imports-of-processed-critical-minerals-and-their-derivative-products-into-the-united-states/ )

Simon Clarke, President and CEO stated, "On behalf of Management and the Board of Directors' of the Company, I would like to thank all of our shareholders and stakeholders for their continuing support and our Team for the hard work and progress made during 2025. This was a transformative year for the Company and it has positioned us for a very strong 2026 and beyond with a team and balance sheet that enable us to move forward with our plans for drilling to confirm / validate historic drill and other data. We are excited to continue to advance the Green River Project with the goal of unlocking the potential of all 3 of its critical minerals for the benefit of domestic supply chains at a time when the US has recognized the need to break foreign dominance."

Amended and Restated Technical Report

The Company also announces that it has filed a revised technical report in respect of its Green River Project. The original report was voluntarily filed on October 28, 2025. The amended and restated technical report follows completion of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission and, in particular, clarifies that the Green River Project does not contain a current mineral resource estimate under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). With clarifying amendments in place, the Company has re-filed an amended and restated technical report prepared in accordance with NI 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Clarke, President & CEO

Contact: (604)-551-9665

About American Critical Minerals' Green River Potash and Lithium Project

The Green River Project is situated within Utah's highly productive Paradox Basin, located 20 miles northwest of Moab, Utah. It has significant logistical advantages including close proximity to major rail hubs, airport, roads, water, towns and labour markets. It also benefits from close proximity to the agricultural and industrial heartland of America and numerous potential end-users for its products.

The history of oil and gas production across the Paradox Basin provides geologic data from historic wells across the Project, and the wider Basin, validating and de-risking the potential for high grade potash and large amounts of contained lithium. Wells in and around the project reported lithium up to 500 ppm, bromine up to 6,100 ppm and boron up to 1,260 ppm (Gilbride & Santos, 2012). This data is reinforced by nearby potash production and the advanced stage of neighbouring lithium projects. The Paradox Basin is believed to contain up to 56 billion tonnes of lithium brines, potentially the largest such resource in US (Source: AnsonFastmarketsPresentation- https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/ASN/02823465.pdf).

The Company has disclosed targets for further exploration at the Green River Project consisting of 500 million to 950 million tonnes of sylvinite (the most important source for the production of potash in North America) grading from 12% to 18% potassium oxide based on elog (eK2O=19% to 29% potassium chloride based on elog (eKCl)). Its target for further exploration for Lithium and Bromine are 0.6-1.7 Mt lithium carbonate equivalent grading from 91-152 ppm; and 3.3-9.1 Mt bromine grading from 2,647-4,412 ppm.*

The Company holds a 100% interest in eleven State of Utah ("SITLA") mineral and minerals salt leases covering approximately 7,050 acres, 1,094 federal lithium brine claims (BLM Placer Claims) covering 21,150 acres, and 11 federal (BLM) potash prospecting permits covering approximately 25,480 acres. Through these leases, permits and claims the Company has the ability to explore for potash, lithium and potential by-products across the entire Green River Project (approx. 32,530 acres). The Company is authorized to drill a total of 7 drill holes across the Project (pending bonding the recently approved 4 drill holes).

Intrepid Potash, Inc. is America's largest potash company and only U.S. domestic potash producer and currently produces potash from its nearby Moab Solution Mine, which the Company believes provides strong evidence of stratigraphic continuity within this part of the Paradox Basin (www.intrepidpotash.com). Anson Resources Ltd. has advanced lithium development projects contiguous to the northern boundary of our Green River Project and neighbouring to the south. Anson has a large initial resource, robust definitive feasibility study and has recently completed successful piloting operations through its partnership with Koch Technology Solutions, as well as an offtake agreement with LG Energy Solution. The Anson exploration targets encompass the combined Mississippian Leadville Formation and the Pennsylvanian Paradox Formation brine-bearing clastic layers, which also underlie American Critical Minerals' entire project area (www.ansonresources.com).**

In 2022, the U.S. imported approx. 96.5% of its annual potash requirements with domestic producers receiving a higher sales price due to proximity to market (intrepidpotash.com/ August 15, 2024, Investor Presentation). In March 2024, the US Senate introduced a bill to include key fertilizers and potash on the US Department of Interior list of Critical Minerals which already includes lithium, and this process is well advanced with potash being added to the USGS Draft Critical Minerals List. In August 2025. Recent market estimates suggest that the global potash market is over US$50 billion annually and growing at a compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") of close to 5%. Annual lithium demand is now estimated to be over 1 million tonnes globally and continuing to grow rapidly.***

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P.Geo., the Chief Operations Officer of the Company and a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

* The potential quantity and grades are conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and, while reasonable potential may exist, it is uncertain whether further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource under NI 43-101. Targets for further exploration for potash, lithium and bromine at the Green River Potash and Lithium Project are used to provide a conceptual estimate of the potential quantity and grade of a mineral deposit, based on known and additional limited geological evidence. It is an early-stage assessment that will help to guide further exploration, but it is not a mineral resource or mineral reserve and should not be treated as such. The report titled "Amended and Restated NI 43-101 Technical Report, Green River Potash and Lithium Project, Grand County, USA' dated January 27, 2026 and available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca provides details of the basis on which the targets for further exploration have been determined.

** American Critical Minerals' management cautions that results or discoveries on properties in proximity to the American Critical Minerals' properties may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

***United States Geological Survey, Mineral Commodity Summaries, January 2024 (https://pubs.usgs.gov/periodicals/mcs2024/mcs2024-potash.pdf).

