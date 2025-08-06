

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) has acquired Australia-based MACK Insurance Services, a commercial insurance brokerage specializing in the agriculture sector.



While financial terms were not disclosed, the move enhances Gallagher's presence and expertise in regional Australia.



Led by Lizzie Carver, the MACK Insurance team will integrate with Gallagher's Australian brokerage operations, working from offices in Wagga Wagga and Narrandera, New South Wales.



Chairman and CEO J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr. welcomed the acquisition, highlighting MACK's cultural alignment and niche agricultural focus as strong complements to Gallagher's existing capabilities in the region.



AJG currently trades at $285.78 or 0.41% higher on the NYSE.



