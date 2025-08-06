Alpha Copper Corp.: Alpha Copper Announces Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 5, 2025 / Alpha Copper Corp. (the "Company") announces that the Company will complete a consolidation (the "Consolidation") of all issued and outstanding common shares without par value in the authorized capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") on a ratio of one (1) new post-Consolidation Common Share for every two (2) old pre-Consolidation Common Shares effective on or about August 8, 2025 (the "Ratio"). All issued and outstanding convertible securities of the Company exercisable to acquire Common Shares will be adjusted in accordance with the Ratio and terms thereof. There is no alteration to the rights and restrictions attached to the Common Shares as a result of the Consolidation. Shareholder approval of the Consolidation is not required under the Articles of the Company.

The Company currently has 11,156,426 issued and outstanding Common Shares and, accordingly, on completion of the Consolidation the Company expects there to be approximately 5,578,242 issued and outstanding Common Shares.

The Board of Directors determined the Consolidation is in the best interests of the Company and will provide the Company the flexibility it requires to raise additional capital and pursue new business opportunities.

About Alpha Copper Corp.

Alpha Copper is a junior exploration company in the mineral resource industry. The Company holds 100% legal and beneficial interest in the Okeover copper-molybdenum project, which consists of a property encompassing 4,613 hectares (11,399 acres) located immediately north of the coastal City of Powell River, British Columbia.

Further information about the Company is available under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipates", "expects" and similar expressions, and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's objectives, goals, strategies, future plans, business prospects and opportunities, financial and operating performance, and other statements that are not historical facts. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements with respect to the Consolidation and the anticipated effects or benefits thereof, including the flexibility to raise additional capital and pursue new business opportunities. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

