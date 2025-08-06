

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Factory orders and construction purchasing managers' survey data from Germany and retail sales from the euro area are the top economic news due on Wednesday.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's factory orders data for June. Orders are forecast to grow 1.0 percent month-on-month, in contrast to the 1.4 percent fall in May.



At 3.30 am ET, S&P Global publishes Germany's construction PMI survey results.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's ISTAT publishes industrial production for June. Economists forecast industrial output to fall 0.1 percent on a monthly basis following a 0.7 percent drop in May.



Half an hour later, UK S&P Global construction PMI survey data is due. Economists forecast the index to rise to 49.2 in July from 48.8 in the previous month.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area retail sales data for June. Sales are expected to climb 0.4 percent month-on-month, reversing a 0.7 percent drop in May.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News