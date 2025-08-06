Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 06.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Guardian Metal die Pentagon-gestützte Antwort auf Chinas Dominanz ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143G0 | ISIN: NL0011540547 | Ticker-Symbol: AB2
Tradegate
05.08.25 | 21:56
24,750 Euro
-1,20 % -0,300
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ABN AMRO BANK NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABN AMRO BANK NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,70025,01005.08.
24,71025,00005.08.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.08.2025 07:10 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ABN AMRO announces EUR 250 million share buyback programme

ABN AMRO announces EUR 250 million share buyback programme

ABN AMRO today announced the start of a share buyback programme under which it plans to repurchase depositary receipts and ordinary shares of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. for a maximum total value of EUR 250 million and for a number of shares not exceeding the authority granted by the general meeting of shareholders on 23 April 2025


This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

Note for the editor, not for publication:
For more information please contact ABN AMRO Press Office: +31 (0)20-6282160,
email: Jarco.de.swart@nl.abnamro.com.

Attachment

  • 20250806 ABN AMRO announces EUR 250 million share buyback programme (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e6284f2a-1b27-42a1-b2ae-5cc51fd6b420)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.