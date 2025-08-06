ABN AMRO announces EUR 250 million share buyback programme



ABN AMRO today announced the start of a share buyback programme under which it plans to repurchase depositary receipts and ordinary shares of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. for a maximum total value of EUR 250 million and for a number of shares not exceeding the authority granted by the general meeting of shareholders on 23 April 2025



This press release is published by ABN AMRO Bank N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).



