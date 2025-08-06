

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - ABN AMRO reported that its second quarter profit attributable to owners of the parent company declined to 606 million euros from last year's 642 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.67 euros down from 0.73 euros last year.



Net interest income for the second quarter declined to 1.532 billion euros from 1.608 billion euros in the prior year. Net interest income was lower as deposit margins have been under pressure due to declining interest rates since last year. The factors were partially compensated by significantly higher deposit volumes and improved Treasury results within Group Functions.



Net fee and commission income for the quarter increased to 492 million euros from the prior year's 462 million euros. This mainly reflected an uplift in fee income from payment services due to payment package repricing in Personal & Business Banking.



The company maintained its full-year cost guidance of 5.3 billion euros -5.4 billion euros. Impairments related to individual loans were more than offset by releases, of which the largest was in the management overlays. Without the releases in management overlays, cost of risk would have been around 4 basis points.



The interim dividend has been set at 0.54 euros per share. The ex-dividend date for the interim dividend will be 13 August 2025, the record date will be 14 August 2025, and payment of the interim dividend will be made on 9 September 2025.



ABN AMRO announced the start of a share buyback program under which it plans to repurchase depositary receipts and ordinary shares of ABN AMRO Bank N.V. for a maximum total value of 250 million euros. The share buyback program will commence on 7 August 2025 and is expected to end no later than December 2025.



